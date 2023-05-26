Eze had "lost his way" before Hodgson return

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has claimed that the in-form Eberechi Eze had "lost his way" before the veteran manager's return to the club.

Eze struggled for minutes under former boss Patrick Vieira and suffered a difficult Achilles injury last May. But since Hodgson's return he has netted six Premier League goals and secured a spot in the England team.

Speaking before Palace's final game against Nottingham Forest, Hodgson provided an injury update, praised some leaving club legends and gave some advice to Gareth Southgate.

Injury Update

Hodgson confirmed that Palace have not suffered any new injuries before the Nottingham Forest clash.

Wilfried Zaha, Jeffery Schlupp and James Tomkins all remain sidelined, but Vicente Guaita is fit to return.

Leaving legends

Earlier this week, Palace announced that club veterans Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur would be leaving the club.

Serbian, Milivojevic, joined the club during Sam Allardyce's tenure in 2017 and leaves Palace as club captain with 28 Premier League goals.

Meanwhile, McArthur joined in 2014 and helped take Crystal Palace to the FA Cup final in 2015.

Hodgson, having worked with both players in both his stints at Selhurst Park, praised the midfield pair for their service to the club.

“I have such respect and admiration for those two players [McArthur and Milivojevic]. They are perfect professionals – not only very good footballers but very good individuals, very good personalities and leaders both on the field and off the field.

“I have no doubt that they will be missed. You come across players like McArthur and Milivojevic relatively rarely in a long career. When you find them, you dread the day when they move on or leave the club behind.

“Everyone here at Crystal Palace realises how good they are, and everyone here at Crystal Palace will join me in wishing them both luck. The next manager who has the joy of working with those players, I congratulate him, because he has a diamond coming his way.”

Eberechi Eze:

Crystal Palace can boast a trio of talent who earned their spot in the England side for the Euro 2024 qualifiers next month: Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze.

While all players have shone this season, perhaps Eze's recent form under Roy Hodgson is the most impressive.

The 24-year-old was expected to be in England's 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2020, but a tragic Achilles injury on the day of the announcement saw him out of the squad and on the side lines for six months.

Now, he is set to make his debut for the Three Lions, with Hodgson showering praise to the midfielder.

“The advice basically, after the congratulations – because as you say I am delighted for him and I’m happy Gareth [Southgate] and Steve [Holland] have seen what we have seen in him as well – but the only advice I can give him is to be himself.

“Go there and be relaxed enough to show how good he is. Show how good he is in training when he is here. If he does that, Gareth and Steve will be more than happy with him.”

“He was quite pleased to see Ray and I come in. We had an influence on him when he first came. He knew what it was going to be and what we would ask of him and how we would support him. It was a bit of a fresh start for him.

"He lost his way somewhere and not necessarily being the first name on the team sheet. Us coming in has given him the chance to start fresh."

Roy's advise to Gareth Southgate

Speaking of England call-ups, Hodgson gave his insight into whether players should be called up to international duty based on form or reputation.

Current England manager Gareth Southgate has faced criticism for calling up the likes of Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips, players who have not had exceptional or significant campaigns.

Hodgson, however, suggests a balance is needed between the two.

“I’d advise [Southgate] to look back on the interviews I did during those four years [as England manager]. There were three years where we picked people who weren’t getting time in the first team.

"Form isn’t always maintained but quality is. I think I often prefer players quality I know, and I can trust over a player who happens to have a good couple of games.

"But of course one likes to play players in form but you ideally want the players in good form to be quality players."

Wilfried Zaha:

Palace fan continue to sit anxiously to find out where Wilfried Zaha's future lies.

The Ivorian will miss the remainer of the season through injury, so if no contract is signed then the Selhurst Park faithful may have seen the last of Zaha in red and blue.

Hodgson once again reiterated his lack of involvement in the situation, but is willing to offer the 30-year-old winger advise.

“[I've spoken to him] briefly. It’s his decision and whatever he thinks he needs to do; he needs to do it.

"If he thinks I can be of any help in any way in terms of advice, I’m there. But I don’t want any part of his decision. That’s for him and [chairman] Steve Parish. I’m sure between the pair of them they will come to a good solution."

A huge mural of the talisman has been painted just stone's throw away from Selhurst Park, signifying Zaha's icon status at the club. Hodgson also spoke about the legacy Zaha will leave behind should be leave south London.

“[I’m going] to visit the mural [of Zaha] close to Selhurst Park. I don’t think he has any fear about his status at Crystal Palace. He will always be one of the first people say when asked who their favourite Crystal Palace player is."

Hodgson also claimed that there are many players at the club who can come in and fill the void left by Zaha.

“There are several players [who could fill Zaha’s absence]. Michael Olise, certainly Eberechi Eze. There’s no shortage of attacking players who can step into [the role].

"I’m sure this man did it for eleven to twelve years, week in week out, always the man who the club has turned to to get them out of any holes."

Nottingham Forest:

Palace face Nottingham Forest this Sunday in the final game of the season.

Manager Steve Cooper has secured Forest's Premier League status for a second season after picking up vital points from the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea and a safety-securing win against Arsenal.

While the road has been bumpy, Cooper has performed well and Palace face a challenge to end the season.

“[Steve Cooper] has done a very good job – in particular I think the last five games they have had an incredible upsurge in form. They have taken ten points from their last five games. That’s top of table form not avoiding relegation form.

“They have taken everyone by surprise at bottom who are fighting relegation, because many clubs thought they wouldn’t do that well. Hats off to him, hats off to his players and staff. It was very touching last weekend when they beat Arsenal and you saw the scenes after the game.

“It makes you realise how much staying in this league and doing well means to everyone, not just to your staff and people at the club but also to the fans.

“Congratulations to him. We know on Sunday if we want to finish the season well we will be facing tough opponents.”

Edouard:

Odsonne Edouard has had a mixed Palace career so far, but a crucial goal last weekend against Fulham may go a long way to boost the forward's confidence.

Hodgson backed the Frenchman but claims that he can still improve and reach his full potential.

“I think he’s got more goals in him. He’s a very good finisher, good technical skills. He’s done well and he’s got a lot of potential. He’s still young and he certainly young to Premier League football and I expect him to kick on and do even better.

“Players have to do a lot for themselves. You can’t give a player confidence. You can give them chance and good information and tips […] but the actual confidence has to come from within. I’ve seen no signs of him lacking that confidence. Forwards need goals ad when goals dried up confidence is on the same level."

Crystal Palace face Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park this Sunday at 4:30pm.