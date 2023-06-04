Back where it began: Stockdale returns to York City

Only days after storming onto the hallowed Wembley Stadium turf to celebrate promotion to League One, Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper has already found his next destination.

In a heartwarming turn of events, the 37-year-old has made a sensational drop down the divisions to stage a return to his former club, York City.

The experienced 'keeper will officially link up with the Minstermen again upon the expiry of his Owls contract in July, bringing a solo season at Hillsborough to an end.

The announcement of York's first summer signing has sparked excitement and nostalgia among fans as they welcome the seasoned shot-stopper back to the club where he began his professional career.

Stockdale's decision to rejoin the Minstermen not only brings a great depth of experience and leadership to the team but it also signifies the dedication and love for the club that played a crucial role in shaping his future.

Early beginnings

Stockdale's football journey began at City, where he rose through the ranks of the youth system to make his debut as a substitute in 2003, replacing Michael Ingham in a 2-0 loss at Oxford United, at just 17 years old.

He came on as an early substitute against Accrington in the 2004/05 season and then went on to play 19 consecutive games before being dropped.

However, he did remain with the Minstermen until 2006 when he was released by manager Billy McEwan.

His time at York caught the eye of scouts which lead to a Darlington move. Consistent performances between the sticks there quickly garnered attention, eventually attracting the interest of Premier League outfit Fulham in 2008.

Stockdale played in the Premier League with Fulham between 2008 and 2014 (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Highlights and challenges

During his time with the Cottagers, Stockdale's talent continued to shine, and he played a pivotal role in the side's journey to the UEFA Europa League Final in the 2009/10 campaign.

Despite narrowly missing out on the European trophy, his performances throughout the tournament earned him widespread acclaim.

Following his stint at Fulham, Stockdale had spells at various clubs, including Ipswich Town, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Birmingham City.

He showcased his abilities at each club, often earning the admiration of teammates and fans alike.

The 'keeper's impressive shot-stopping ability, agility, and commanding presence in the penalty area have consistently made him a valuable asset for any team.

Wycombe Wonders and Sheffield Success

The host of clubs that Stockdale has appeared for has extended to the likes of Wycombe Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday now, having been the most recent sides to occupy him as goalkeeper.

After a couple of loan spells with the Chairboys, he agreed on a permanent deal in 2020, but couldn't prevent relegation from the Championship.

The experienced stopper was the undisputed first-choice the following season and made his presence count, starting every game and keeping eighteen clean sheets - he was rewarded for his efforts with the EFL League One Golden Glove.

It was confirmed in June last year that Stockdale would part ways with Wycombe and head back to Yorkshire to sign for fellow League One side Sheffield Wednesday.

Throughout the latest season, the 37-year-old managed 11 shut-outs across 24 league appearances, proving that even at his age, quality is not lacking.

For the second half of the campaign, it was mostly a case of sitting on the bench, but he did have promotion to celebrate following the conclusion, as Wednesday overcame Barnsley in extra-time in last week's Promotion Final to return to the Championship.

It was only last week when the 37-year-old was celebrating a Wembley win with Wednesday (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

A Homecoming

After an eventful career that has seen him play in the top tiers of English football, Stockdale has opted to return to where it all began, rejoining York City.

The announcement has been met with overwhelming joy by the fans, who fondly remember his early years in North Yorkshire.

While providing a wealth of experience and some competition for fellow stopper Ryan Whitley, it also signals his desire to give back to the club that played a big role in his development.

Not only does he join as an option between the sticks, but also as the new Head of Recruitment at the LNER Community Stadium, where his extensive contacts and knowledge of the game will prove a bonus to manager Michael Morton.

Speaking to club media on the dual role, Stockdale said, "I could have stayed just playing in the EFL, but I also wanted to go into that side of it.

"I’ve been getting experience of it alongside doing my FA courses. So it’s something that I’ll be doing in between helping the gaffer, and basically trying to put in place things for the future of this club."

The Minstermen, currently competing in the Vanarama National League, will undoubtedly benefit from the new man's presence between the posts.

After last season's narrow avoidance of relegation, fans will now be hoping the club can push on and challenge for a much more positive position in the division.