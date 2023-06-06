Papiss Cisse: Newcastle is my Team

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Papiss Demba Cisse of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on November 28, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Premier League fans will never forget the deadly duo up top for Newcastle, made up of Demba Ba and Papiss Cisse.

The two center forwards were known for their incredible chemistry together as they linked up to terrorise opposition defenses. Ba and Cisse had an indescribable understanding for each other and how they played, so they would find themselves exactly in the right place at the right time.

Whilst both were exceptionally gifted footballers, Cisse was known for doing extraordinary things on a football pitch, that many players are not capable of doing. A prime example of this was that goal against Chelsea, which needs no explanation as it is widely regarded as one of the greatest goals in Premier League history.

The 37-year-old had some interesting feedback on some topics regarding his career, and the struggles he had to endure to get to where he is today.

The Beginning

Coming from a tough background did not get in the way of Cisse, however he has mentioned that his older brother convinced him to quit his first job as an ambulance driver to pursue a career in football. His brother saw the talent that he had, as Cisse said the following:

“Being an ambulance driver was my first job in my career, because I worked in a hospital. I did a lot of collections for the sick, if women are pregnant so they don’t lose their babies. Sometimes I’d have to drive two or three hours just to get someone to the good hospital.

“But on the other side, my big brother was telling me that I had to go and play football, because you can help your community this way. Somebody can be an ambulance driver like you, we can find another driver like you, but we can’t find a lot of players like you.”

Cisse's rise from driving an ambulance to leading the line for Newcastle is truly inspiring.

Along with his brother, the former Newcastle player has praised his father for being his "best friend", and thanked him for his upbringing.

"My best friend I always say, I look at him when I go home, he’s getting old now, but this is my man – my Dad. Because I saw what he had to do to provide us with food.

“He’s the a great Dad; the best. He’s a strong guy. Every time I see him I think this is my man, he’s shown me the way on how to be strong, how to manage my life, to work and work hard.



“When I signed professionally, I knew I had to look after him until the end of my career. I said to him, ‘Stop working! Everything you need, I’m going to provide it to you for free’, because he deserves it, you and mum, sister and brother at home"

The Club of his Heart

Generally footballers have had a favourite club since their childhood, but this was not the case for Cisse.

Despite playing for various clubs before joining The Magpies, Cisse did not support a team before his time at St James' Park.

He has said that he instantly found a connection with the club when he arrived at Newcastle which has not been lost to this day.

"Newcastle is my team. I’d never supported a team all my life, but when I arrived at Newcastle, I have them in my heart. I have the black and white in my heart."

Cisse and Newcastle was love at first sight, as he has expressed how he felt at home during his two year stint at the club with the following statement:

"So I went to the capital Dakar, then to France, then to Germany and after Freiburg I found myself in Newcastle – and this is my team, Newcastle United. I still love this team because when I arrived, the fans, the club – it was amazing.

”The people helped me in every way. You could see it in my first 6 months, because I felt very good and you could see it in how I was playing. In the dressing room, the fans inside the stadium, how they helped me to score 13 goals in 14 games. I always want to say thank you to the Newcastle fans, to the Geordie people!"

Playing for Senegal was a Dream Come True

Cisse has said that representing his nation on the international stage was the ultimate dream.

Despite winning no silverware for Senegal's National Team, Cisse enjoyed a brilliant international career as he even was named captain of Senegal at a stage.

"It’s the best thing that can happen to a player, getting to represent your country. Playing for your country is different to playing for your club, not that you don’t play with heart for your club, but if you lose for your country maybe your mum will be crying, your dad won’t feel good. It’s a family thing, because they’re part of that game. They are Senegalese.



“I played for 11 years, and I was captain as well. I know our generation didn’t win a trophy but believe me we did our best to make the people happy.

”Massive thanks to the current team who have managed to win The African Cup and done well in the World Cup, but I always thank them because it was a long time that we didn’t win the trophy, and those guys brought it home."

His Future

Despite already being 37-years-old, Cisse plans on playing for another few years as he has mentioned:

"Not everyone is as lucky like me, 37 and still running. I’m playing two games a week, running around all game and playing 90 minutes and still feeling good. I’m going to continue until my body says stop, but I can do at least two more years, inshallah."

Cissé, was speaking to Behind The White Lines, the first ever Aftercare Academy run by professionals for professionals.

