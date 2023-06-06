"She makes playing football easier" - teammates praise Keira Walsh after first season in Catalonia ends adorned with gold

Changing scenery and putting yourself to the test in a foreign country is not an easy feat for anyone. So when Keira Walsh left her home comforts at Manchester City almost 12 months ago to join the Catalan giants, there was always an element of risk.

Awaiting her arrival was a dressing room featuring the very best players that women's football has to offer. Aitana Bonmati, Mapi Leon, Alexia Putellas, and Lioness teammate Lucy Bronze were among those that Walsh needed to impress.

But unlike Bronze, who had experienced life away from home by winning the Champions League three times with Lyon, her wide-eyed and younger compatriot was just getting started.

Sure, she had won the European Championships with England, but Barcelona belabours another level of challenge that transcends the safety blanket concealed within the melancholy of a lack of expectation.

Back in 2021, Sarina Wiegman's side wasn't required to win. They did, and Walsh was central to some of the best international performances the country had ever seen. But in Catalonia, where life and football are identical, only victory is acceptable.

Ultimately, though, it has been a challenge that the Rochdale-born pivot has relished. As prominent as she has been for her country, she now is for her new club - a team that has seen her both love and be loved.

The hunt for European glory

As with any story, there are setbacks and comebacks, triumphs and losses. For the 26-year-old, struggles were few and far between in her first season under Jonatan Giraldez.

The biggest knock came in the first 45 minutes of the Champions League final in Eindhoven when Ewa Pajor and Alex Popp scored first-half goals to condemn The Blaugrana to a 2-0 scoreline at the break.

Continental success was the overarching reason for Walsh's move, as Man City failed to reach the group stage for a second successive season after a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid.

Even if the Women's Super League attracts the most media traction, the top English clubs still can't afford to pay the wages of European giants.

Arsenal and Chelsea progressed far in the competition this season, with the latter being eliminated by Walsh's Barcelona in the semi-finals. But, in general, the Champions League is almost exclusively for teams across the channel.

The last and only time a British team had lifted European silverware was before the rebranding when Alex Scott and Arsenal were victorious in the 2007 UEFA Women's Cup.

Particularly with Manchester clubs becoming increasingly chagrin when it comes to tangible success, Walsh's decision to seek pasture's new was the correct one, and the biggest 45 minutes of her life lurked just around the corner in Eindhoven on Saturday afternoon.

After those long-drawn-out minutes, through two goals from Patri Guijarro and a third from Fridolina Rolfö, Walsh was rewarded with her first taste of European glory at club level.

Walsh's potential was realised, and her dream came true.

"Are you going to remain here, is this what you want?" Walsh was asked amid a surge of hugs coming from the bench and players around her upon full-time.

"You want to be playing in these games, you want to be winning Champions Leagues and this is the club that does that, so yeah," she replied, as you'd have guessed.

From risk to reward, the celebrations that followed, and inevitably continued through the night, typified just how far Walsh had come from being the one needing to impress a star-studded squad to the one those same players turned to for inspiration.

To love and to be loved

"She's the best, the best!" - Swiss International Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic was the first to sound her love for the Rochdale-born maestro, but she certainly wasn't the last as her words forced Walsh into the need to regather her thoughts during post-match media work.

Early into Barca life, Walsh has also been helped by Patri Guijarro, who has often been mentioned by the Englishman as the best player she's ever had the privilege of sharing the midfield role with.

However, the same could be said of Walsh, as the 25-year-old Spaniard was keen to exalt the former Manchester City woman.

"Playing with Keira, it makes football easier. It is true that it's not easy to adapt to the demands of Barcelona. She's done that in record time.

"She's adapted so well because of her ability to understand football."

Of course, Walsh isn't one to steal the limelight, with or without a ball at her feet. But for the eagle-eyed of us who appreciate the finer things in the beautiful game, her importance wherever she plays is beyond doubt.

She won't score or assist many, but her ability to retain possession and start attacks shortly after has meant she has become a firm favourite in a squad that hardly understands her accent.

Her language might be often misconstrued and almost completely void of use while she gets to grips with Catalan, but she does her talking through the sport she loves, and in return, she has found her forever home.

The first of many climbs to European summits

To win a Champions League trophy in your first season is not about luck when you are a player of Walsh's quality - but significantly, it's not expected to be her last in red and blue.

After years upon years of Lyon's dominance in the women's game, Barcelona have built a bastion of invincibility. Although not their first climb to the summit of Europe, Walsh and Co's victory over heavyweights VFL Wolfsburg felt like the coronation of a new dynasty.

Barcelona Femeni have reached the Champions League final in three successive seasons, but now boasting the team they have now, it isn't beyond the realms of possibility that they go on to make it four, five, or even six consecutive climbs.

That really is just how good the Catalonian giants are, and under Giraldez, anything is possible.

Suddenly, Keira Walsh's dreams of conquering Europe are no longer fantasy. Instead, they are real. She has achieved her dreams - but still, there is so much more to come.