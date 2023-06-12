5 Signings Oldham Athletic Should Make This Summer

Making a couple of marquee signings early on has outlined the ambition and intent of the club ahead of next season. The addition of Josh Lundstram and Kurt Willoughby has ramped up anticipation ahead of what could be a successful year.

I think that the squad still needs a few additions and the players listed below should fulfil any areas that need covering or caused issues last season.

Jordan Cropper

The 23-year-old right back would be an excellent addition to David Unsworth's squad as he ticks so many boxes. A strong attacking full-back who also possesses a weapon of a long throw would slot perfectly into the current vacancy in his preferred position.

Whilst on loan at fellow National League side Barnet FC, Cropper showed what he is capable of, joining the Bees on the 11th of March he played an integral role in the play-off push and he picked up the m.an of the match award against eventual champions Wrexham AFC.

Number two on the list is current Barnet FC winger Idris Kanu. A pacy forward who makes attacking runs into space whilst also having a keen eye for goal, Kanu would be an excellent signing but would come at a cost as his contract with the Bees is not yet expiring.

Proving in both fixtures against Oldham Athletic last season just how dangerous he is. After signing for Barnet last summer, the versatile attacker made 37 National League appearances managing 8 goals from the wing. including a goal in both fixtures against the Latics once again proving how key he can be.

Tyler Cordner

The 3rd inclusion on the list is Aldershot Town centre back Tyler Cordner. For the second time so far signing the defender would require a transfer fee as he extended his contract with The Shots earlier this year.

The powerful leader made 45 appearances last term and was on the score sheet an impressive 8 times making him the top scorer at Aldershot. The centre of defence is somewhere Oldham needs back-up with veteran Peter Clarke returning to parent club Walsall. Cordner would add difference and diversity to a back line looking to go the distance.

Reece Hall-Johnson

The former Northampton Town right-back, Reece Hall-Johnson is the 4th inclusion in this list. The attack-minded defender could add flair and an alternative route forward next season. Following his release from Wrexham he is available on a free transfer making him a very viable option.

Joining Wrexham AFC in the summer of 2020, Hall-Johnson made 34 appearances in his first season in Wales. Managing to hit the back of the net on 8 occasions from right-back. The following season produced more of the same this time 32 games and 5 goals. This season though game time has fallen off dramatically in The Red Dragons promotion charge and he only managed 2 league appearances. This could mean he needs time to get back up to speed but that is what pre-season is for.

Chris McCann

Last but certainly not least by far the most out-there suggestion of all is Chris McCann. Since leaving Latics in 2020 following a furlough dispute with the previous regime, Oldham have needed him back. A rolls royce of a midfielder that has the ability to sit deep and run the game allowing more attack-minded players to have freedom.

He spent a year as a free agent after his contract expired before joining the League of Ireland club Shamrock Rovers where he played 49 games over the course of 2 and a half seasons in his home country before making the switch to former Latics boss Dino Maamria's Burton Albion. Although his game time in a remarkable escape was limited, I think that McCann is more than capable of playing in the Vanarame National League and would be an unreal free signing.

Summary

So there it is my personal list of 5 additions Oldham Atletic should make before the start of the season. If these were to happen the club would be in an excellent place to achieve the ultimate goal of promotion.