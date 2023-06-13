The Future of Emile Smith Rowe

Does Smith Rowe Have A Future At Arsenal?

A Stellar 2021/22 season

In the summer of 2021, Emile Smith Rowe put pen to paper signing a new long term contract with Arsenal FC. This saw the talented midfielder pick up the number 10 shirt formerly worn by German superstar Mesut Ozil.

This tune of faith shown by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta foreshadowed the crucial role that Emile would have in the side for the upcoming 2021/22 Premier League campaign. A campaign which saw Smith Rowe score 10 Premier League goals, finishing as Arsenal's second top scorer. A campaign which enticed Jamie Carragher to laud him as "the best player in the Premier League running with the ball".

Injury Woes

Contrary to his electric 2021/22 season, the 2022/23 Premier League season saw Smith Rowe only make 12 appearances, all of which have been from the bench. A major drop off from his 33 appearances in the previous campaign. But why has Smith Rowe not been featured as much?

In September 2022, Smith Rowe tore his groin against Manchester United, meaning the Arsenal starlet had to undergo surgery. Upon his return to the side in January 2023, Smith Rowe revealed this about his injury: "A lot of people might not know, but I have had this injury since I was 18, 19, it has been quite hard to deal with it over the years, but I am really happy that it is just finally over".

A downcast Emile Smith Rowe at Old Trafford (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages)

​

Style of Play

Now that Smith Rowe was fit and supposedly pain free, Arsenal fans were waiting for his reintroduction into the side, hoping for him to replicate his goalscoring form of the season past. However, the Arsenal team of the 2022/23 season looked very different to the one Smith Rowe excelled in the season prior.

Smith Rowe predominantly has played on the left wing for Arsenal, occasionally filling in in the number 10 role if needed. To myself at least, Emile's profile is rare. He has the ability to drive into space, combine with his teammates, has great anticipation and makes clever runs. All of which you can associate with that of a number 10.

However, Emile is not the most creative, which is the main attribute of an attack minded midfielder and something Arsenal captain, Martin Odegaard, excels in.

By utilising Smith Rowe on the left wing in 2021/22, it allowed him to make those runs into central areas whilst Kieran Tierney or Nuno Tavares held the width on the left hand side with their overlapping runs. This is where we saw the best of Smith Rowe. His goals against Tottenham Hotspur (H) and Leeds United (A) are perfect examples of this.

Emile Smith Rowe scoring for Arsenal against Leeds United (Photo by Stu Foster/GettyImages)

Arteta's New System

It seems to me that a shift in system is a reason why Smith Rowe has not been as involved this season.

With the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Arsenal's left hand side has completely shifted. Instead of the left back overlapping and holding the width, Zinchenko comes into the midfield allowing the left winger in Gabriel Martinelli to hold the width and to be isolated on the wing, allowing him to face up the opposing fullback for a 1v1 duel. Martinelli thrives in these scenarios often burning his man for pace or beating them with a piece of skill. This worked fantastically for Arsenal all season long. As discussed previously, Smith Rowe is not a touchine winger therefore Mikel Arteta has often chosen the likes of Reiss Nelson or Leandro Trossard to come on in that position when Martinelli needs rested.

Arsenal also no longer play with an out and out number 10 - a role in which Smith Rowe has filled in previously. On paper, Arsenal play in a 4-3-3 formation with Odegaard playing in an advanced number 8 role. With Odegaard being in the form of his life, combined with the fact that he is Arsenal captain, has meant that yet another position has been occupied for the young Englishman.

What is Next for Smith Rowe?

Although no fault of his own, it seems like the Arsenal system has left behind a superb talent. Arteta's recent quotes on Smith Rowe has not filled Arsenal fans with great confidence either.

Ahead of Arsenal's RO16 match in the Europa League against Sporting Lisbon, Arteta was quoted saying this about Smith Rowe: "And now he needs to prove it, he needs to prove how much he wants to win, and how much he's going to contribute to this team to be better and win... And he's going to have to show that to get into the team".

Since then, Smith Rowe did not register a single start for Arsenal, leading to speculation of him being sold once the summer transfer window opens. However, reports from David Ornstein suggest that Arsenal have no intention for Smith Rowe to be sold.

With Arsenal now qualified for the UEFA Champions League and expected to compete for the Premier League, the Gunners will need a strong strength in depth and I believe Smith Rowe has a part to play next season, especially if Arteta can find a consistent position for him.