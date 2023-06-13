Hamann: Havertz hasn't done enough but could still tempt Bayern, with Kimmich to Man City "tailor-made"

Didi Hamann, the former Germany international who had an illustrious career with spells at Bayern Munich, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester City has spoken out on the futures of some of his compatriots, with Kai Havertz and Joshua Kimmich coming under scrutiny.

Havertz Heading Home?

Havertz, who has carried the Chelsea front-line this season, despite there being doubts over his ability to be a target-man, has not had enough support from his teammates or the four managers who were at the helm at Stamford Bridge over the course of the season according to Hamann, who said:

"Kai Havertz is a player who needs an arm around his shoulder. With all the uncertainty at Chelsea, I don't think he's had the support he needs in order for him to perform at his highest level. We'll have to see if Havertz is one of those players who is offloaded in the summer and if the new manager wants him."

With many players likely to be leaving the West London club in this transfer window, Hamann still thinks that Havertz, who was Germany's joint top scorer in the FIFA World Cup 2022 mid-season, carries a lot of value, and could have become disenfranchised from Chelsea, due to their tumultuous campaign, saying:

"I know he still has more to offer Chelsea, even when he scored the goal in the Champions League final, he should've done more. The way things are at Chelsea, I can see him coming back to Germany. He's not the type of player to go club to club in the Premier League. There aren’t too many clubs that can sign him, so the only option in my mind is Bayern Munich and I wouldn't be surprised if there are talks ongoing."

Kai Havertz would interest Bayern Munich according to Hamann. | Creator: Jose Coelho - Pool | Credit: Getty Images

Hamann, who made 409 professional appearances at club level, including 105 for Bayern Munich over a five year period, believes that the Bundesliga club would have a lot to gain in signing Havertz, heaping praise on the forward:

Joshua over John?

"I'm such a big fan of Havertz, I think he can fit into most teams in the world. He's been playing in the wrong position at Chelsea, Havertz is not a centre forward. Give him a role behind a striker and he'll show how smart of a player he is. I know Bayern Munich rate him, but we don't know who is making the decisions at the moment."

Moving on to one of Bayern's current players, Joshua Kimmich, Hamann singled out the defensive player for what has become known as the 'John Stones' role at Manchester City, where Hamann spent three years of his own career. Hamann believes that Kimmich offers the perfect solution to Pep Guardiola in the role of a marauding right-back. With Ilkay Gundogan now out of contract at Manchester City, they will surely need more cover in the defensive midfield positions.

On Kimmich, Hamann had this to say:

"Joshua Kimmich's best position is at right back. I think the John Stones role at Manchester City is tailor-made for Kimmich, but then again it's hard to play better or even as good as Stones in that role anyway. Kimmich would be able to play the number eight role too and replace or rotate with Gundogan.

"It won't be easy for Kimmich to play that Gundogan role because he's not done it before, but Manchester City has so much of the ball, I can see he can play well. Kimmich is a flexible player and he would be perfect for the right-back role where they come into midfield. If Kimmich does come to play that position, then Manchester City will have to find a position for Stones."

Despite Kimmich being well-regarded, Hamann insists that Bayern will be likely to listen for offers for the player and that he could be a valuable asset, with Joao Cancelo likely to leave on a permanent basis following his loan move to Germany, even if he doesn't end up at Bayern:

“If Manchester City really want Kimmich, then I'm sure Bayern Munich will listen to offers. Joao Cancelo is too expensive to buy for £70m, but if they can get him and a lot of money from Manchester City, it might be worth it.

Kimmich is not a defensive midfielder, and now there are rumours that Thomas Tuchel wants Declan Rice at Bayern Munich. Kimmich is best as a right-back and Leon Goretzka has been a massive disappointment. Konrad Laimer will be coming to Bayern from RB Leipzig so he'll be another option in that midfield. That's why Bayern will listen to offers for Kimmich and Goretzka."

Undoubtedly, Hamann is anticipating a summer merry-go-round of top transfers and with both Bayern Munich and Manchester City having won their respective leagues, it puts them in the strongest position to tempt the best talent.

This interview is brought to you by Casinos en Ligne. Please gamble responsibly. GamCare offer a free and confidential service for those who may require further support