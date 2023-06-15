Arsenal given a promising start to their title run

There is no doubt that many were impressed by Arsenal last season, with their valiant effort to stay atop the Premier League.

However, the performances from Mikel Arteta's side slowly diminished, and their defeat away to Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest last season saw them surrender the league title to treble-winners Manchester City.

However, a new season is coming, which means new ins and outs, and a new list of fixtures for the year.

Arsenal will kick off their 2023-24 Premier League season at home against Forest, with Arteta's side looking to get some retribution.

All eleven Arsenal players celebrate their 97th minute winner, scored by Reiss Neslon during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and AFC Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on March 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Key Fixtures

The Gunners have a relatively easy start to the league, similar to last season, including two London derbies where they face Fulham and Crystal Palace, with Manchester United being their only big six opponents in the first five games.

These first few games will be vital for Arteta's side to put some points on the table - they learned from last season that every point counts.

Arsenal will face their North London rivals Tottenham for the first time of the season at the Emirates on September 23rd, with the return fixture on April 27.

They also receive a tricky four-game stretch in September and October, which includes two recently revitalised sides - Tottenham Hotspur under Ange Postecoglou, and Chelsea under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Arteta has a warm-up period set to face the current two-in-a-row champions Manchester City, with the first time these two set to meet coming within the first eight games of the campaign on October 7th at home.

They host one of the first newly promoted sides, Sheffield United on October 28th, face Burnley on November 11th and travel away to Kenilworth Road to face Luton on December 5th.

Just before Christmas, the London side visit Jurgen Klopp whose side is also vying to get back into the top spots and face West Ham on Boxing Day.

Arsenal has back-to-back London derbies against Brentford and Chelsea in March, with a start to the tricky line-up of fixtures with Brighton and Aston Villa who have placed themselves in the Europa League and the Europa Conference League.

Hopefully this year Arsenal have what it takes to challenge their end-of-the-season fixtures - they face Bournemouth, Manchester United and Everton in the run-up to the end of the season.

Phil Foden of Manchester City is challenged by Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Fixture List

August

12th Nottingham Forest (H)

19th Crystal Palace (A)

26th Fulham (H)

September

2nd Manchester United (H)

16th Everton (A)

23rd Tottenham Hotspur (H)

30th Bournemouth (A)

October

07th Manchester City (H)

21st Chelsea (A)

28th Sheffield United (H)

November

04th Newcastle United (A)

11th Burnley (H)

25th Brentford (A)

December

02nd Wolverhampton (H)

05th Luton Town (A)

09th Aston Villa (A)

16th Brighton (H)

23rd Liverpool (A)

26th West Ham United (H)

January

13th Crystal Palace (H)

30th Nottingham Forest (A)

February

3rd Liverpool (H)

10th West Ham (A)

17th Burnley (A)

24th Newcastle (H)

March

2nd Sheffield United (A)

9th Brentford (H)

16th Chelsea (H)

30th Man City (A)

April

2nd Luton (H)

6th Brighton (A)

13th Aston Villa (H)

20th Wolves (A)

27th Tottenham (A)

May

4th Bournemouth (H)

11th Manchester United (A)

19th Everton (H)

Champions League group stages:

Matchday 1: September 19/20

Matchday 2: October 3/4

Matchday 3: October 24/25

Matchday 4: November 7/8

Matchday 5: November 28/29

Matchday 6: December 12/13

*All fixtures are subject to change.