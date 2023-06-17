A Call for Consistency and Improvement in National League Officiating

The Vanarama National League, the highest level of non-league football, has come under scrutiny in recent times due to the quality of refereeing on display.

A host of different managers from across the division, and its lower leagues, have been vocal about their concerns, highlighting the need for improved officiating standards.

This includes Dorking Wanderers manager Marc White, who covered the infamous topic of refereeing during an interview with football podcaster Luke Walsh.

12 promotions in 23 seasons

White's journey as a head coach has been nothing short of spectacular, and a real underdog story.

Founded in 1999 by a group of friends, Dorking began playing football in a park.

White was one of those who set up the club, and to this day, remains as the founder, owner, chairman, and manager, and recently admitted that it all started as "purely a social thing."

Wanderers first played in the Crawley and District Football League before a switch saw them compete and win the West Sussex League.

Turn the clock forward to the present day, and they prepare for their second campaign in the National League, having recorded an incredible 12 promotions in just 23 seasons.

The biggest flaw

While the drama and current hype of the fifth tier is ridiculous and extreme, it does come with its many flaws.

According to White, the poor level of refereeing in the National League, "is definitely the worst thing in the division by far."

This sentiment is echoed not only by the Dorking owner/coach but also by EFL fans who express similar dissatisfaction with the quality of officiating.

"It is across the board," he said.

"We speak to EFL fans and they all say it is poor, in the National League, it is appalling. And if you look below where we came from, they can’t even get officials anymore."

Last season, to-be relegated Torquay boss Gary Johnson made his feelings clear to DevonLive, stating, "What everybody deserves is good officiating. That’s what we need."

Southend United manager Kevin Maher shared the same views following his side's goalless draw with Wrexham, telling the Southend Echo, “It’s scandalous really. I try my best not to speak about referees but they dictate games and they’re not good enough.”

Southend boss Kevin Maher is one of many National League head coaches that have publicized their opinions on the current state of refereeing (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Challenges in perception

One of the main concerns raised by White is the tendency to blame the participant, rather than addressing the broader issues at hand.

Referees often find themselves caught in a cycle of consistently blaming players and managers for various infractions.

This approach fails to recognize the need for more consistent and straightforward laws of the game.

“Of course, it is always the participant’s fault, and that is where they go wrong.

"They spend an eternity campaigning in the wrong direction. Everything they ever do is about the participant being wrong.

“What they fail to recognize is the way in which the laws of the game have got to be more consistent, more straightforward, left-alone."

Consistent inconsistencies in the law

He also points out the challenges faced by officials at the highest level of the game, where even with the assistance of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), there is confusion and uncertainty regarding the interpretation and application of the laws of the game.

"You have only got to look at the highest level with VAR - the laws have changed so often that even the very best officials in the UK don’t know between them, with five minutes to talk about it, what to do."

On paper, VAR should be a factor that brings improvement and accuracy to Premier League football, but since its introduction in the 2019/20 season, it has been met with much criticism.

Rather than picking out clear and obvious errors, it has been unpopularly used to define offside decisions by the margins of fingertips or endless replays of a handball incident.

Ultimately, the constant changes to the rules have left the top officials unsure about their decisions, as White told the Luke Walsh Football Podcast.

This seeming lack of clarity trickles all the way down to the National League and further compounds the issues faced by referees operating at that level.

A cry for improvement

The frustration of the ever-present situation is evident when White describes the state of refereeing as a "shambles."

“It is a shambles," he affirmed. "They can ban me as many times as they want but I will always say it is a shambles."

He emphasized the importance of engaging with experienced managers to seek their input on how to improve the game.

"What they want to do is engage with people like me and many other really good managers out there that will help them understand what they think is going to improve the game.”

The plea for collaboration shows that head coaches around the country possess valuable insights and perspectives that could aid in the development of referees and the overall quality of officiating in the league.

The way forward

To address the concerns raised by managers such as the Dorking boss and promote positive changes in refereeing, a collaborative approach is essential.

The governing bodies responsible should actively seek the input and expertise of those who watch on with their tactical mindset from the dugout, as well as current and former referees, to foster an environment of continuous improvement.

The dialogue can help streamline and simplify the laws of the game, enhancing consistency and reducing confusion for all parties.

Furthermore, investing in referee training and development programs, particularly at the National League level, is crucial.

Providing referees with comprehensive and ongoing education on the intricacies of the game will likely help them make more informed decisions, thereby improving the overall quality of refereeing.