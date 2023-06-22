Barnett is a Brake as Leamington make statement signing

Step 3 newcomers Leamington have pulled off a statement signing with the arrival of heavily experienced Tyrone Barnett.

In a summer rebuild, the 37-year-old is the sixth new arrival at Your Co-op Community Stadium with the Brakes looking to bounce straight back to the National League North following relegation last time out.

In that relegation season, the Warwickshire outfit did beat Barnett's Hereford with the striker unable to score in a 2-0 defeat for the Bulls.

Once a million pound striker

Starting his career at Rushall Olympic in the Southern League Division One South & West, the first manager to experience his goalscoring ability was current Leamington manager Paul Holleran.

After two seasons at the Pics, he turned out for AFC Telford United and Willenhall Town before moving to Hednesford where he got his move into the EFL with Macclesfield following two 20 goal seasons for the Pitmen.

Voted Player of the Year in 2010/11 for Macc, Barnett moved to newly promoted Crawley - scoring their first ever goal in the football league. His form continued and he was rewarded as Championship side Peterborough United initially signed him on loan before splashing £1.1m to sign him.

To this day, he is still Peterborough's third-highest transfer fee. He spent four seasons at Posh and also had time out on loan at Ipswich Town, Bristol City and Oxford United.

Spells at Shrewsbury Town, Southend United, AFC Wimbledon, Port Vale and Cheltenham Town followed in the EFL before he dropped into non-league football with Eastleigh.

Barnett made over 100 appearances for the Spitfires in the National League, finishing top scorer in his first two seasons at the club. After his third campaign, he joined Hereford for the 2022/23 season where he also finished top scorer before new manager Paul Caddis released him.

With over 300 EFL appearances and over 100 National League appearances, Barnett's experience will be key if Leamington want promotion. (Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Joining back with his former manager

The chance to play for the highly respected Paul Holleran played a big part in the striker's decision-making.

He explained to the club website that "It seems I’ve done a complete circle in my career! The chance to work with Paul again was crucial."

With a distinguished career under his belt, the start of pre-season still excites 37-year-old Barnett, and Leamington face a challenging set of fixtures as Coventry and Leicester both bring u21 sides, the Walsall first team visit, as do newly promoted Rushall Olympic and two away games at Racing Club Warwick and Rugby Town.

"I'm very much looking forward to it. I’ve not played alongside any of the Leamington lads before, but have come across many of them in my career. I can’t wait to get started - I’m glad there’s only a week to go until the start of pre-season!"

Alongside his playing duties, his time in Warwickshire will also give him his first step on the coaching ladder with the Leamington Academy players set to benefit from his experience as he will take up a coaching role in the set-up.

Holleran praises Barnett's "great story"

It's not often players start and potentially end their career with the same manager, but the rapport that Paul Holleran builds with his players seems to entice them to come back and play for him one last time.

"Tyrone played for me many many years ago, and has gone on to have a fantastic career," he told Leamington's media team.

"He’s a great story, Tyrone. He was never at an Academy. He came through local football - worked his way up through Rushall, Willenhall and Hednesford and then went on to have a great career, play for some super clubs, consistently did well and was involved in million pound transfer moves."

And his new gaffer will be relying on him to provide some of his experience to young strikers Henry Landers and Callum Stewart.

"He’s a real good kid," Holleran said, "and he’ll be a real help to some of the younger players in the squad as well; and on top of everything I know that his performance levels are still right up there."