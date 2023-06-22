Carabao Cup Round One Draw: Wrexham host former FA Cup Winners

Newly-promoted Wrexham will face former FA Cup winners Wigan Athletic at the Racecourse Ground in the First Round of the Carabao Cup, as EFL clubs found out their First Round opponents.
Notts County, who were promoted to the EFL along with the Welsh side, will host Lincoln City in the First Round of the competition.
Relegated side Leicester City will travel to Burton Albion, whilst Leeds United host League One side Shrewsbury Town at Elland Road.
Southampton, who were relegated from the Premier League with Leicester and Leeds last season, will travel to Kent to face Gillingham.
League One Play-off Final Winners Sheffield Wednesday host League Two Play-off Final runners-up Stockport County, whilst League One Champions Ipswich Town face Bristol Rovers at Portman Road.
League Two side Crewe Alexandra will travel to the Stadium of Light, as they face Championship Play-off Semi-Finalists Sunderland in Round One.
2013 winners Swansea City will host League One side Northampton Town, with South Wales rivals Cardiff City hosting League Two Colchester United at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Carabao Cup First Round ties will be played the week commencing August 7th.
Carabao Cup First Round Draw
South Draw:
Plymouth Argyle vs Leyton Orient
Forest Green Rovers vs Portsmouth
Swansea City vs Northampton Town
Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers
Newport County vs Charlton Athletic
Stevenage vs Watford
Cheltenham Town vs Birmingham City
Sutton United vs Cambridge United
MK Dons vs Wycombe Wanderers
Millwall vs Reading
AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City
Gillingham vs Southampton
QPR vs Norwich
Peterborough vs Swindon Town
Cardiff City vs Colchester United
North Draw:
Bolton Wanderers vs Barrow
Mansfield Town vs Grimsby Town
Sheffield Wednesday vs Stockport County
Leeds United vs Shrewsbury Town
Preston North End vs Salford City
Rotherham United vs Morecambe
Harrogate Town vs Carlisle United
Burton Albion vs Leicester City
Accrington Stanley vs Bradford city
Derby vs Blackpool
Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers
Blackburn Rovers vs Walsall
Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough
Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic
Sunderland vs Crewe Alexandra