Carabao Cup Round One Draw: Wrexham host former FA Cup Winners

Newly-promoted Wrexham will face former FA Cup winners Wigan Athletic at the Racecourse Ground in the First Round of the Carabao Cup, as EFL clubs found out their First Round opponents.

Notts County, who were promoted to the EFL along with the Welsh side, will host Lincoln City in the First Round of the competition.

Relegated side Leicester City will travel to Burton Albion, whilst Leeds United host League One side Shrewsbury Town at Elland Road.

Southampton, who were relegated from the Premier League with Leicester and Leeds last season, will travel to Kent to face Gillingham.

League One Play-off Final Winners Sheffield Wednesday host League Two Play-off Final runners-up Stockport County, whilst League One Champions Ipswich Town face Bristol Rovers at Portman Road.

League Two side Crewe Alexandra will travel to the Stadium of Light, as they face Championship Play-off Semi-Finalists Sunderland in Round One.

2013 winners Swansea City will host League One side Northampton Town, with South Wales rivals Cardiff City hosting League Two Colchester United at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Carabao Cup First Round ties will be played the week commencing August 7th.

Carabao Cup First Round Draw

Swansea City won the competition back in 2013 (Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images)

South Draw:

Plymouth Argyle vs Leyton Orient

Forest Green Rovers vs Portsmouth

Swansea City vs Northampton Town

Exeter City vs Crawley Town

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers

Newport County vs Charlton Athletic

Stevenage vs Watford

Cheltenham Town vs Birmingham City

Sutton United vs Cambridge United

MK Dons vs Wycombe Wanderers

Millwall vs Reading

AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City

Bristol City vs Oxford United

Gillingham vs Southampton

QPR vs Norwich

Peterborough vs Swindon Town

Cardiff City vs Colchester United

Leeds United host Shrewsbury Town in Round One (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

North Draw:

Notts County vs Lincoln City

Bolton Wanderers vs Barrow

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers

Mansfield Town vs Grimsby Town

Stoke City vs West Brom

Sheffield Wednesday vs Stockport County

Leeds United vs Shrewsbury Town

Preston North End vs Salford City

Rotherham United vs Morecambe

Harrogate Town vs Carlisle United

Burton Albion vs Leicester City

Accrington Stanley vs Bradford city

Derby vs Blackpool

Port Vale vs Fleetwood Town

Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers

Blackburn Rovers vs Walsall

Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough

Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic

Sunderland vs Crewe Alexandra