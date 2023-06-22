Queens Park Rangers find out their 2023/24 EFL Championship fixtures

Queens Park Rangers will host Watford on the opening weekend of the EFL Championship season on August 5th.

Gareth Ainsworth's side will travel to South Wales in their first away day of the season, as they face Cardiff City in the Welsh capital, before hosting newly promoted Ipswich Town at Loftus Road.

They finish August with a trip to relegated Southampton, who will be looking for an instant return to the top flight.

The R's will travel to the Den to face Millwall on Boxing Day, before hosting Cardiff City on New Year's Day.

Their final home game will take place in the penultimate fixture of the season as they host relegated Leeds United, before travelling to the West Midlands to face Coventry City in the final game of the season.

Games to look out for

Opening Day: 05/08/2023 - Watford (h)

First Away Fixture: 12/08/2023 - Cardiff City (a)

Boxing Day: 26/12/2023 - Millwall (a)

New Year's Day: 01/01/2024 - Cardiff City (h)

Final Day: 04/05/2024 - Coventry City (a)

Fixture list in full

August

05/08/2023, Watford (h)

12/08/2023, Cardiff (a)

19/08/2023, Ipswich (h)

26/08/2023, Southampton (a)

September

02/09/2023, Middlesbrough (a)

16/09/2023, Sunderland (h)

19/09/2023, Swansea (h)

23/09/2023, Birmingham (a)

30/09/2023, Coventry (h)

October

04/10/2023, Leeds (a)

07/10/2023, Blackburn (h)

21/10/2023, Huddersfield (a)

24/10/2023, West Brom (a)

28/10/2023, Leicester (h)

November

04/11/2023, Rotherham (a)

11/11/2023, Bristol City (h)

25/11/2023, Norwich (a)

28/11/2023, Stoke (h)

December

QPR travel to Millwall on Boxing Day (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

02/12/2023, Preston (a)

09/12/2023, Hull (h)

13/12/2023, Plymouth Argyle (h)

16/12/2023, Sheffield Wednesday (a)

23/12/2023, Southampton (h)

26/12/2023, Millwall (a)

29/12/2023, Ipswich (a)

January

01/01/2024, Cardiff (h)

13/01/2024, Watford (a)

20/01/2024, Millwall (h)

27/01/2024, Huddersfield (h)

February

03/02/2024, Blackburn (a)

10/02/2024, Norwich (h)

14/02/2024, Stoke (a)

17/02/2024, Bristol City (a)

24/02/2024, Rotherham (h)

March

02/03/2024, Leicester (a)

06/03/2024, West Brom (h)

09/03/2024, Middlesbrough (h)

16/03/2024, Sunderland (a)

29/03/2024, Birmingham (h)

April

01/04/2024, Swansea (a)

06/04/2024, Sheffield Wednesday (h)

09/04/2024, Plymouth Argyle (a)

13/04/2024, Hull (a)

20/04/2024, Preston (h)

27/04/2024, Leeds (h)

04/05/2024, Coventry (a)