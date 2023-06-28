"Sky is the limit": Matt Uggla speaks following York City takeover

York City Football Club have confirmed that Glen Henderson's 51% majority stake has been acquired by 394 Sports Ltd.

The company, officially registered on 21st July, is led by Julie-Anne Uggla and son Matthew Uggla.

Matt Uggla and Family

Matt, a 29-year-old businessman and a lifelong Arsenal fan, hails from a wealthy family with a notable entrepreneurial background.

His father, Lance, is renowned for his successful career as the founder and former CEO of financial information services firm Markit.

He was recognised for his duties in the 2014 list of Britain’s Top 100 Entrepreneurs, in which he ranked 21st.

As part of his family’s philanthropic efforts, Lance established the Uggla Family Foundation, comprising himself and his four children, including Matt.

The UFF is dedicated to supporting various causes and initiatives, contributing to the betterment of society.

Football Passion

Building upon his family’s legacy, Matt Uggla made headlines for his infamous involvement in the failed takeover at Yeovil Town earlier this year - the Glovers went on to be relegated to the National League South, and now he is set to embark on a new venture as the new owner of York City.

Despite his success as a young entrepreneur, Uggla remains a devoted football fan, which is significant to his ventures into the business of the beautiful game.

Growing up, he developed a lifelong allegiance to Premier League history-makers Arsenal. His passion for the sport fueled his desire to become involved in the football industry, leading him to explore opportunities beyond being a fan.

The Yeovil 'situation'

It was an ambitious move for Uggla, setting his sights on acquiring Yeovil Town FC, a former Football League club. His company, SU Glovers, emerged as a potential buyer and negotiations began with the hope of a successful takeover.

Expectations were high at the time, and the 29-year-old’s involvement in the club affairs raised eyebrows as well as anticipation among Yeovil fans, who had been through ownership turmoil in recent years.

Many supporters believed that the takeover would provide the necessary resources and stability to restore the club’s fortunes and propel them back up the pyramid.

Unfortunately, despite the initial optimism, the plans eventually collapsed. The expected takeover and Uggla’s subsequent majority ownership were not realised. The sudden abandonment of the deal left Glovers fans once again disillusioned as they headed for the drop.

It is also probably worth noting that in one of his press conferences at Huish Park, the man who had set his sights on the club, shared his ambitious vision for the future.

He made it clear that he aimed to distance the club from the conventional approach where “the manager solely selects the team.”

Uggla expressed his belief that they needed to break free from this outdated mindset and embrace a new era: “I think we are trying to create a brand here at Yeovil, and a style that managers come and go, but Yeovil is forever.”

“If the manager is just picking the players, then I think that is not the place where we really want to be at.”

But obviously, those plans weren't put in place permanently, given the unforeseen breakdown.

Goodbye Glen

This change of ownership at the LNER Community Stadium is a long-awaited one, as Glen Henderson steps down, but after only a year as majority shareholder.

Taking over the club from long-reigning chairman and supporter Jason McGill last July, supporters saw it as a huge step in the right direction.

However, that was not to be, as his antics of dismissing popular promotion-winning manager John Askey quickly turned the vast majority of the fanbase against him.

There was little reasoning behind the unexplainable decision, and things didn’t get any better for Henderson, but the little said about him is probably better.

About Julie-Anne Uggla

Mother Julie-Anne is the ex-wife of Lance Uggla, and has made her own separate successes.

She is heavily involved with charitable and human rights groups such as the Human Rights Watch.

Alongside that, she founded city guide technology business Cities Talking.

A serial entrepreneur, she was born in Zimbabwe and grew up in Canada, where she went on to become part of the billionaire family.

And now she looks to help out in getting York City back to the Football League as the new co-owner.

A New Era for the Minstermen

Uggla's journey from the failed takeover down south to his new co-ownership of the Minstermen highlights his determination and commitment to football.

While his previous venture may not have yielded the desired results, it may well have acted as a learning curve, and a new vision and approach can offer hope and excitement to fans.

As the new chapter unfolds in North Yorkshire, City supporters will eagerly anticipate Uggla's ambitious plans and the resurgence of their beloved football club.

The immediate recruitment of talented midfielder Quevin Castro already offers promise from that side of things, with at least four other players rumoured to have signed today.

First Words

Upon getting the deal done, Uggla sat down with club media to discuss his plans and hopes for the future at York.

Revealing why he chose the fifth-tier outfit, he said, "It is a beautiful city, I think the facilities are just class.

"You look around this stadium and it is not a National League stadium. With the catchment area of York as well being so big, and the passion for football here, we really can take this as far as we want to take it.

"The sky really is the limit: there isn't really a ceiling on this club."

He added, "It’s amazing to get it done. It has been a pretty quick process and we need to hit the ground running because things are getting underway and we need to catch up with other teams who have had all summer to prepare.

“The new owners would like to put on record their thanks to the Supporters Trust for their extensive work in helping us to complete the takeover. We look forward to working with all supporters to deliver a brighter future for the club.”