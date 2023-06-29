From Hinderance to Solution: Kai Havertz's Tactical Flexibility

What is Havertz's best position?

Kai Havertz's profile is complex. The German stands at an impressive 6ft 3in and is graced with immense technical quality. Havertz is fantastic at finding space inside and outside the box, and has the ability to hold the ball up and find his teammates, which has led people to draw comparisons to the likes of Dimitar Berbatov and Robin Van Persie. However, he has not displayed the Premier League pedigree that the aforementioned consistently showed us during their time in the league. But why is this the case?

Throughout his career, Havertz has been deployed in a multitude of positions (AM, ST, & RW), yet nobody seems to truly know what his best role is, even his former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel responded with "I'm still not sure" when asked in an interview on what he sees Havertz as.

It is this tactical flexibility that has been both a blessing and a curse for the German international. Due to his adaptability, Havertz has seen plenty of gametime since his debut for Bayer Leverkusen in 2016, but it has also meant that he has been used in facilitative roles when asked, leaving Havertz without an out and out position.

Havertz has shown flashes of brilliance wherever he has played, whether it be scoring the goal to win Chelsea their 2nd ever Champions League title playing as one of two number 10s, as an advanced 8 in Leverkusen's midfield three, or even impressing on the wings for Germany before becoming their main striker. A player with such quality and versatility should have been a roaring success, especially at a club with the stature, fans and infrastructure of Chelsea.

The issue Havertz faced was a hefty price tag which in turn meant extremely high expectations. Fans were looking for an immediate solution to glaring problems such as a Chelsea's lack of goals or their lack of creativity from midfield. The fans wanted numbers to back the £75m price tag that came with the German. However, this really isn't Havertz's game.

"I know I’m not a real number nine just waiting in the box and doing headers, I want to be influential in the game, get the ball, drop sometimes into midfield, and start attacks there. You can play as well as you like as a striker, but if you don’t score, it’s always a bad game for the media". This quote from Havertz himself truly sums up how he has been perceived since arriving in England.

He is the type of player who wants to be involved in build up. However, this can be at the expense of his goalscoring. Unfortunately to the casual football fan, his lack of goals equates to a player who has had a poor game or that of one not doing his job.

In fact, Havertz was not even meant to end up leading the line for Chelsea. Lukaku and Werner were bought to occupy the striker role, but due to Lukaku's fall out with Tuchel and Werner's lacklustre form, Havertz was given the role of Chelsea's striker. A role in which he has performed in better than the former two, but still below the high standards of the media and fans.

And so in comes Arsenal...

Havertz applauding the Chelsea fans (Chris Lee / GettyImages)

The Arsenal Transfer

On June 28th, Arsenal announced the signing of Kai Havertz. As an Arsenal fan, I was conflicted when the rumours began to circulate, but upon further deliberation I can see why Mikel Arteta and the board have decided on this move.

Football is continuously evolving and the progression and advancement of tactics has seen for less of a focus on strict positional play. Nowadays, players take up different positions and roles depending on opposition, game state, and overall tactical approach. In recent years, we have seen wingers turn into teams' main goal threats (Salah & Mane), fullbacks acting as a spare man in midfield (Zinchenko & Cancelo), and even centre backs moved to fullback to dominate 1v1 situations (White & Ake).

This flexible approach has helped Arsenal propel their way up the table and helped them finish with an impressive 84 points. Mikel Arteta's flexibility when coaching Arsenal could allow for Havertz to play in a multitude of positions. This in turn could take the pressure off Havertz as only himself and the team can truly know what is expected of him.

Kai Havertz in training for Arsenal (David Price / GettyImages)

Possible Outcomes For Havertz

Left Half Space

Upon Havertz signing for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta stated in an interview that "he has great versatility and is an intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play", suggesting that he has plans to play Havertz in the midfield, which could see Arsenal line-up with a box midfield of Rice, Zinchenko (or Timber), Odegaard and Havertz which is nicely balanced in possession.

This set up can see Havertz occupy the left half space in attack which Granit Xhaka succeeded in last season. In this area, we can see Havertz use his knack for arriving late in the box to get on the end of chances created from the wide and deeper zones. This role could also see Havertz utilise his aerial ability to win knock downs and hold up play if the side is struggling to build out from the back.

Second Striker

Arsenal could also look to use Havertz as a second striker behind Gabriel Jesus, similar to how Dele Alli was used to fill in the free space left behind Harry Kane. In more technical terms, Havertz could act as a 'Raumdeuter' for Arsenal. Not only will this allow for Havertz to roam freely across the final third, it gives him a direct teammate to play off of which could be an effective option when looking to counter attack. Having Havertz take up this role could also allow Arsenal to defend in a 4-4-2. A formation notorious for its compactness and balance especially when defending.

Back-Up Right Winger

Something that has affected Arsenal in the past two seasons is the late season drop off in Bukayo Saka's form. Reiss Nelson and Leandro Trossard are still at the club, but both look more comfortable on the left hand side of the attack.

Kai Havertz can be used as a back up right winger if necessary. Looking at Havertz's heat map from last season, he likes to begin his attacks down the right channel. Although a very different player to Saka, Havertz could be a potential option to consider when Saka needs a rest.

Final Thoughts

As Arteta mentioned, Havertz's versatility could provide key in the ways Arsenal decide to set up next season whether it be in midfield, on the wing or in attack.

Although the price tag of £65m remains questionable considering his inconsistent time at Chelsea, Havertz is still only 24 and is far from his prime.

Arteta has shown throughout his time in coaching and management that he is excellent with young players. Similar to when Odegaard arrived at Arsenal from Real Madrid, Havertz was once a wonderkid whose career slowly stagnated at one of the world's biggest football clubs. Maybe a new home is all it takes to unlock the genius that was once there.