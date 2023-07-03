Joshua Joins York: Minstermen Secure Services of 6ft6in Defender

York City have secured the services of 21-year-old defender Kevin Joshua, following his departure from relegated Scottish League One team Peterhead.

The talented youngster aims to help the Minstermen improve upon lasts season's 19th-place finish, coinciding with a recent change of ownership.

He becomes the newest and sixth summer signing of Michael Morton's squad, following David Stockdale, Cedric Main, Quevin Castro, Zanda Siziba, and Levi Andoh.

Background

Hailing from Ireland, Joshua began his football journey at Dublin-based club Johnstown, before making the bold move across to England, away from his family,

After a stint at Solihull Moors and their youth setup, he caught the attention of West Bromwich Albion and joined the club in mid-2021.

During his time with Albion, the centre-half made 17 appearances in the highly competitive Premier League 2, accumulating 1,302 minutes on the pitch and providing two assists from his defensive position.

His progress continued as he gained senior-level experience during loan spells with Kettering Town and Waterford, in Ireland.

Across the the two teams, he played 13 games and contributed two more assists.

Most recently, Joshua plied his trade at Peterhead in the Scottish First Division.

Despite the team's disappointing finish at the foot of the table, resulting in relegation, the 21-year-old stood out as a strong defensive talent, and the Blue Toon will undoubtedly be regretful to see him go.

Attributes

Having amassed 14 appearances for Peterhead, Joshua is now well-prepared for a season in the fifth tier of English football, representing a step up from the third tier of Scottish football.

One notable statistic from his time at the club is that 42% of his passes were progressive passes, showcasing his ability to contribute to the attacking play.

A standout attribute of Joshua's is his left-footedness, which makes him a valuable asset for any team. His ball-playing ability is highly regarded, complemented by his towering height of 6ft6in.

It is fair to say that you will rarely find left-backs with such physical presence in the modern game, further highlighting the Irishman's unique qualities.

Furthermore, Joshua's experience in different footballing environments, ranging from Ireland to England and Scotland, will no doubt contribute to his versatility and adaptability on the pitch.

Kevin Joshua's statistical analysis from last season, provided by @StAnalysis on Twitter

First Words

On linking up with the Minstermen, Joshua spoke to club media for the first time, and opened up on how the deal came about.

"It came about through my agent actually," he said. "I was just training one day and then he called me and told me what the opportunities were, and obviously I heard about it - these opportunities you have to grab with two hands, so I am just grateful."

Talking about how he describes himself as a player, the 21-year-old said, "I would say I am a very different type of defender, obviously I defend, and I love the ball at my feet.

"I love to express myself and help the team. I would say I am a very good leader as well.

"I am looking forward to playing here because it is a big and beautiful stadium, it is very, very nice, even inside, walking around the changing rooms.

"I know Maz [Kouhyar], he is a phenomenal player so it will be good to play with him as him.

"I know Quevin [Castro] and Levi [Andoh] as well, so it will be good to share the pitch with them. I can't wait to see the rest of the lads and meet them.

"It is a big club, a big fanbase, so I am looking forward to the season and hopefully we push on and do really well."