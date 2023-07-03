David Beckham: Manchester United's culture has changed since Sir Alex Ferguson - but we are still the greatest and biggest club in the world

David Beckham of Manchester United '99 Legends walks out with Manchester United '99 Legends Manager Sir Alex Ferguson prior to the 20 Years Treble Reunion match between Manchester United '99 Legends and FC Bayern Legends at Old Trafford (Photo by Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United legend David Beckham reluctantly admitted that the culture of the club has changed since the retirement of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, but still believes that his boyhood club are the 'Greatest and biggest club in the world'.

Under the stewardship of Ferguson, who was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame this year, a dynasty was built on ruthless excellence, ruling supreme over the rest of the country for over a decade. The Red Devils won an unprecedented 38 trophies in his 26-year reign, including 13 league titles, five FA Cups and two Champions Leagues. They also became the first English team to attain a Treble.

The winning culture instilled into the players was perfectly summed up by former United defender Rio Ferdinand:

“Sir Alex was like an animal. It was about constantly winning. Consistency. His appetite for the game, his appetite for rebuilding teams. This guy was relentless, year after year after year.

“He built a reputation for being really hard and direct, and a desire to win. You’d feel that immediately. You’d come to Man Utd, ‘Great, you’re here to win.' No more, no less.

“There was an insatiable desire to achieve something and be successful continuously at that football club. He was a born winner.”

( Photo by Alain Gadoffre / Onze / Icon Sport/Getty Images

Since Ferguson's retirement in 2013, the taste of victory has quickly evaporated, even with the club's owners, the Glazer family, spending over £1.4B in transfers in the last 10 years - more than any other team in that timeframe. Their investment has seen little return, only lifting four trophies (Two League Cups, one FA Cup and one Europa League) since the departure of the Scotsman.

Their rapid decline has coincided with the remarkable success of arch-rivals Manchester City. The chasm between the two sides was best illustrated by City replicating United's historic Treble last month - while Erik ten Hag's side limped to a top-four finish.

Winning silverware no longer seems to be the priority at the club, with Champions League qualification seen as the primary objective due to the substantial financial rewards. In May, after sealing their place in the top four, ten Hag made the admission that it was equal to a trophy, stating: "I think in the Premier League, yeah, it's something like that [Equal to a trophy].

"That is, I think, the main objective of the season, to get in the Champions League."

Even more remarkably, former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær claimed that trophies can be an 'Ego thing' for managers.

Speaking in a talk about 'Lessons In Leadership', Beckham, who played a starring role in United's 1999 Treble triumph, remained tight-lipped when asked by VAVEL on whether United's standards have dropped, suggesting that the culture of the club is defined by the manager.

"At the end of the day we are still Manchester United, and we are still the greatest and biggest club in the world", he told VAVEL

“We can’t always have it great, we dominated for so many years. So many years. These things happen. Obviously, there are cycles in the game. I remember when I moved to Real Madrid, they won everything for five years, and then all of a sudden Barcelona started winning for a few years.

"With Manchester United, I’m not in and around the club to know whether standards have dropped.

I think whenever you change the manager, I suppose a certain amount of the culture will change. We were lucky, we were Manchester United players for quite a few years and we only had one manager, so we had one culture. We all knew what it meant to play for Manchester United, so that winning culture, whether we won that season or didn’t win that season, the culture of the club never changed."