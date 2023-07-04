"Important to be realistic" - New Leeds boss Farke warns fans

DORTMUND, GERMANY - MAY 13: head coach Daniel Farke of Borussia Moenchengladbach looks on during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach at Signal Iduna Park on May 13, 2023 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Daniel Farke has presented an early warning to the Leeds United faithful in a Sky Sports interview following his appointment as head coach. The German suggested that there was a lot of work to be done at the club and that patience is needed in order to propel the club back into the Premier League.

The appointment of former Norwich City head coach Farke comes after weeks of drawn out interviews and a takeover process that is close to becoming official.

Many Leeds United fans have shown a sense of excitement towards the appointment of a Championship proven coach, and have welcomed him with optimism.

Play style

Farke employs a high-energy style of play, with a focus on attacking movements and swift switches of play. Overloads are a key aspect of his teams, and his Leeds United side will be expected to maintain high levels of fitness and discipline this coming season.

Many of the current squad will have become accustomed to playing at a high intensity, after being coached by Marcelo Bielsa for three seasons and so, in theory, Farke's play style should complement a large portion of the existing playing staff.

DERBY, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Luke Ayling of Leeds United , Stuart Dallas of Leeds United and Liam Cooper of Leeds United celebrate after the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Leeds United at Pride Park Stadium on July 19, 2020 in Derby, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Daniel Farke may look to sign players with a high level of fitness in order to enact his pressing tactics, but Leeds are rumoured to be offloading a large quantity of players in the coming weeks, so it will be a case of balancing the outgoings and incomings.

Togetherness

A key theme for Leeds United emphasised by Farke was a feeling of unity and togetherness within the club. His vision had to align with the vision of the club's hierarchy in order to have any chance at success.

Farke has a big task ahead, however, with the transfer window marching on and little to no movement within the club. A mass exodus will be next on the agenda so the new head coach can assess his squad and look to fill the gaps with the hope of building a competitive squad for the 23/24 season.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Robin Koch of Leeds United looks dejected after the Premier League match between West Ham United and Leeds United at London Stadium on May 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Many players have reportedly expressed their desire to leave the club this summer, with the likes of Robin Koch, Junior Firpo and Brenden Aaronson looking likely to leave the club (at least temporarily) in the coming days. The new head coach alongside the club must make sure to adequately replace these outgoings.

Future outlook

The hiring of Farke only further ignites the rumours that former Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber could be installed in a similar role at Leeds in the near future. With both working together at Norwich, there would be a sense in reuniting the pair in the future. In the short term, though, Farke will have to navigate a summer of change alongside current football advisor Nick Hammond.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Joe Gelhardt of Sunderland celebrates after he scores the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Huddersfield Town at The Stadium of Light on April 18, 2023 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Martin Swinney/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

One thing Leeds United have at present is a large quantity of young and hungry players like Joe Gelhardt and Archie Gray who will be able to bring energy to Farke's side. It is very likely that the German will utilise the talented crop of youngsters Leeds have at their disposal, which offers great hope in the long term.

Proven success

One of the main factors in Leeds' decision, according to The Athletic, was Farke's track record in the Championship. Having been promoted from the division twice during his Norwich tenure, he has proven to be a good appointment in the short term, as he gives Leeds a higher chance of returning to the Premier League.

The long term hope, should Leeds get promoted, is that they would be able to offer more resources and pulling power than Norwich City could as a Premier League club; the belief being that with sufficient backing, Farke can be competitive at that level.

Whatever next season has in store for Leeds, the appointment of Farke is a positive move - a juxtaposition of Leeds' dismal campaign last season. With the right backing and recruitment this summer, Leeds United could be looking at a second division success story next term.