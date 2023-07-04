Calleigh Hedley: The 18-year-old Guernsey striker aiming for success at the Island Games

For the first time in 20 years, Guernsey will host the Island Games next week, as Islands across the world compete for gold in each event.

For the women's football, the hosts came fourth in 2003, which to date is their best finish in the women's football event at the game, and they will be looking to improve on that this time around on home turf.

Guernsey have only entered the women's football event once in the last four Island Games that were running, having come 8th on that one occasion in Jersey in 2015.

However, with eight years having passed there will be renewed hope of an improved finish this year, especially with home advantage on their side.

Guernsey face Ynys Môn and the Western Isles in Group C of the women's football event at the Island Games, with ten Islands competing in the women's football this year.

"We want people to know we are trying"

Guernsey youngster Calleigh Hedley will be competing in her first Island Games at the age of 18.

In an interview with VAVEL, she spoke about the feeling around the Island, whilst also discussing the pressure of Guernsey hosting the game.

"Everyone I've spoken to is buzzing about it, it's just a big thing," she said.

"The aim is to win it, but not just to win it but to try our hardest to prove that we've turned up. We just want people to know that we are trying.

Playing in front of a home crowd this year, Hedley expressed that there is pressure on the hosts but reassured that they are focused on the task at hand.

"I can definitely feel the pressure with it being in Guernsey," she said.

"It's intense at the moment, a lot of training sessions, we are there three times a week, training our hardest, focusing on set-pieces and we're separating attacking, midfield and defending. Just focusing mainly on everyone's positioning."

First experiences in football

It is fair to say Hedley is still right at the start of her football career, having only been in the Guernsey squad since last year.

She spoke about her childhood years in football, and how she also made a move to Southampton during that time.

"From four years old I started playing with my brother at Rovers. My older brother played on the weekends and my mum found it easier to put both of us there together.

"I played with the boys up until age 14, then I moved to Southampton and played for Southampton FC for a year with the girls.

"When I played with the boys under 10 I'd say I did feel isolated but not as much. When I got to over 10 I definitely felt a lot more isolated.

"It just motivated me more.

In the past few years, there has been significant growth in the interest of women's football across the world, but especially in England after the Lionesses' UEFA Women's Euros 2022 success.

Hedley spoke about the impact it has had and the interest it has now created.

"It's really good," she said.

"It's entertaining and it's good to know people actually enjoy watching us play.

"When I was younger there wasn't much interest but now there is more and more every year.

"A year ago I was out of football completely"

As one of the younger members of the squad, there could be nerves for an individual making your first appearance in a competition.

However, for Hedley, she is prepared for the Island Games and what Guernsey will come up against.

"The age difference to me hasn't really affected me. I've played with all sorts of ages before

Hedley scored for Guernsey in the Muratti Vase in a 4-1 defeat against close neighbours Jersey, in what was Guernsey's first goal in the Muratti for nine years.

⚽️ WHAT A STRIKE! 🙌



Calleigh Hedley scored this stunner as @Guernsey_FA found the net in a Women’s Muratti for the first time in nine years 👏



The youngster spoke about that goal and how it has helped her confidence going into the Island Games.

"This team I only joined last December, and you don't get to play many games. With us there's not a league on the island so we don't get to play many games. That was my first real game with the girls and scoring that has definitely made me feel more comfortable to play in the Island Games.

Hedley also explained how she had a break from football until last year, but believes she has progressed a lot since her return.

"A year ago I was out of football completely, I had a two-year break.

"I went back into it late last year and from then to now the team as a whole has progressed massively so you can see the difference.

"I'm expecting the hardest challenge. You've got to expect the worst. Just to prepare ourselves for it. I'm definitely expecting it to be a difficult couple of games.

Guernsey Women's Football Fixtures

In the women's event, Guernsey will not open their campaign until day two of the fixtures (July 10th) when they face Ynys Môn in a 14:30 BST kick-off at Corbet Field.

They will then face the Western Isles a day later (July 11th) in a 14:30 BST kick-off at the same venue.

(Credit: Guernsey 2023)

Upon the conclusion of the group stages, teams will then play for their place based on their group finish.

For example, 5th to 8th Placings will play each other first, with 7th facing 8th and 5th against 6th.

9th will then face 10th, before the semi-finals are played to decide bronze, silver and gold for the women's football event.

The following day will see the Bronze Medal matchup from the losing sides of the semi-final, before the final to decide who claims gold later on.

There are five venues across Guernsey where the Island Games football events will take place in the group stages.

For the women's football event, Corbet Field will be the venue for the final to decide who claims gold.

The Island Games in Guernsey will take place between the 8th and 14th of July, with plenty of coverage and build-up to the games to come here on VAVEL.com.