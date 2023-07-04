Will the sun rise in the Far East again? - Japan's 2023 World Cup preview

The glory years of Japan’s football dynasty seem a distant memory today.

The growth of women’s football in Japan reached its ultimate climax in 2011 as they won their first World Cup, and four years later they returned to the final yet again, only to be handsomely beaten by the USA.

After a rollercoaster journey, the dip was real for the Nadeshiko in 2019, as they suffered disappointment out in France; a round of 16 exit to eventual finalists The Netherlands.

Since then, Japan haven’t wowed on the international stage, and go into this tournament ranked outside the top ten of the FIFA rankings; a place they so often frequented during their best years.

As they prepare to make the trip over the Pacific Ocean, there won’t be many who will predict Japan to go far in this tournament.

Looking at their squad, they do have quality across the field, but when you look at fellow Group C side Spain, there is a stark difference in quality.

The years of success do seem like they happened a lifetime ago. However, Japan are rebuilding, and they will of course look to prove everyone wrong once more.

Qualification

Japan were one of the first sides to book their place in Australia and New Zealand, as they qualified through the AFC Asia Cup.

The Japanese headed to India full of confidence, and were placed in a group alongside Myanmar, Vietnam, and South Korea.

An opening day 5-0 win over Myanmar followed up with a 3-0 win over Vietnam put the Japanese in a strong position to qualify out the group, but they ended the group stage with a 1-1 draw with South Korea, a result that would certainly disappoint that group of players and coaches.

The round of 16 saw them paired against Thailand, and they breezed past them with a 7-0 win; Yuika Sugasawa getting a hat-trick in that one.

That win guaranteed them a spot in the World Cup, but they still wanted to win the Asian Cup, a trophy they have won twice.

The semi-final saw them pitted against the cup’s most successful side, China. After a pulsating 2-2 draw, the game headed to penalties. Moeka Minami missed the crucial penalty, as China went on to win the trophy.

A disappointing way to end the tournament for Japan.

World Cup history

Japan have a very rich World Cup history, having participated in every single Women’s World Cup since its inaugural tournament in 1991.

In the first five editions of the World Cup, Japan only made it out of the group stage once. That happened in 1995 out in Sweden, but the USA ended their run in the quarterfinals.

To call 2011 a turning point would be one hell of an understatement. In the group stages they defeated Mexico and New Zealand but lost to England to seal second place in the group stages.

The round of 16 saw them get the tough assignment they could have wished for, a meeting against Germany, who were hosting the tournament. In extra time, Karina Maruyama scored the crucial goal to send Japan to the semis for the first time ever.

In Frankfurt, they came up against Sweden, but they swept them aside 3-1 to set up a final against women’s football’s final boss, the USA.

The game was tight and tense, and after finishing 2-2 after extra time, the game went to penalties.

The Americans uncharacteristically missed all three of their opening pens, allowing Saki Kumagai to score the winning penalty and write a special chapter in Japan’s footballing history.

Four years later, Japan set out to do something only Germany had achieved before them, to retain the trophy.

After sweeping through the group stages in Canada, they secured narrow wins over The Netherlands and Australia to meet England in the semis.

The game could have gone either way with both teams having good chances, but in the end, a 92nd minute own goal by Laura Bassett sent Japan to the final.

Of course, they would meet old foes America in the final, but this time, revenge was on the menu.

In a game that will be remembered for Carli Lloyd’s hat-trick, including her 40-yard goal, the USA claimed their third world crown with a 5-2 dismantling of the Japanese.

2019 certainly didn’t live up to the excitement those in the Land of the Rising Sun were used to, as they exited in the round of 16. But when it does come to history, you will struggle to find a country with as much of it as Japan.

Player to Watch – Yui Hasegawa

This feels like a World Cup where the midfield battles will be oh so important, and Hasegawa is a midfielder who has a whole range of abilities in her locker.

You will struggle to find a bad game that she’s had for Manchester City this season. Having made the move over from West Ham United at the start of last season, she has fitted in seamlessly into the gap that Georgia Stanway once made her own.

The way she can sense danger is very unique and her distribution is second to none, allowing those in front of her to play with freedom.

Expected lineup

Ayaka Yamashita (INAC Kobe Leonessa); Risa Shimizu (West Ham United), Shiori Miyake (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Saki Kumagai (Roma), Moeka Minami (Roma), Jun Endo (Angel City); Aoba Fujino (Tokyo Verdy Beleza), Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City), Fuka Nagano (Liverpool), Hinata Miyazawa (MyNavi Sendai); Riko Ueki (Tokyo Verdy Beleza) (5-4-1)

Being in a group with Spain is very difficult, especially with the difference makers that the Spanish possess.

You would think that Japan should finish second in the group, but in the runup to the tournament, they have lost to the likes of Denmark, Brazil, and the afore mentioned China.

Those teams are ranked higher than other Group C opponents Costa Rica and Zambia, but in football, anything can happen.

Having said that, I would expect Japan to finish second, and that would set up a likely round of 16 clash with Norway; a game that would be a fascinating one.

Norway have their match winners, but their performance in the last European Championships leave a lot of questions over them. The winner of that game would likely face USA in the quarter final.

Japan do have the quality to reach the quarter final, but it would take a Herculean effort to get past that stage.