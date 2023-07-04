Can The Danes Rise To The Occasion? - Denmark's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Preview

Denmark set off from Scandinavia this summer looking to revive greatness Down Under in the 2023 edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

They go into the tournament branded as underdogs, having only qualified four times prior in their history, and without a medal of any alloy.

The Danes did, however, manage a runner-up finish in the 2017 European Championships, losing out narrowly to first-time winners Netherlands. As the World Cup approaches, manager Lars Søndergaard will be eager to steer his team clear of the Dutch, who have established themselves as formidable opponents and longtime rivals of Denmark.

Hosted by Australia and New Zealand, this version of the international competition represents an opportunity for redemption, after well over a decade of countless failed attempts to even qualify, paired with recent struggles.

De rød-hvide has been drawn into Group D, meaning they will kickstart their campaign on Saturday 22nd July, against a fellow glory-chasing country, China.

They will then head to Sydney eight days later, with reigning European Champions England the team to beat.

Denmark's fate in the group stage will be settled with a match against the preantepenultimate-ranked team in the tournament - Haiti, on the 1st August.

To some disadvantage, Søndergaard's side has not come up against any of their scheduled opponents since 2019, and so the analytical department will have a huge part to play in trying to break down the Group D rivals.

And should they progress by either topping the table or clinching second place, the Danes' route to the final will continue against one of Canada, Australia, Nigeria, or the Republic of Ireland.

Qualification

While Denmark's 2023 form has been quite credible, losing only the first of their five games so far, including three which came in the Tournoi De France, we turn back the clock to the previous couple of years to reflect on their successful qualifying campaign.

2021 saw the beginning of their bid to qualify for the World Cup, in UEFA Group E.

De rød-hvide were seeded alongside Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azerbaijan, Malta, and Montenegro.

They opened the group in September with a 7-0 demolition of minnows Malta, as six different scorers chipped in, and a brace from Signe Bruun writing the headlines.

Sara Frige also managed to etch her name onto the scoresheet for the first time in red and white, before going on to grab a second international goal in a later victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

That 8-0 win on home turf doesn't even come close to the Danes' record victory, which would require another seven goals to be surpassed.

Again, it was Bruun who picked up the plaudits, contributing an impressive five goals to the tally.

Signe Brunn finished the qualifying campaign as top scorer with 13 goals (Photo by Cathrin Mueller - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Sandwiched in between the respective rompings over Malta and Bosnia & Herzegovina came another high-scorer - Denmark did the job against Azerbaijan courtesy of eight more goals.

Their superb clean sheet was soon brought to an end by Montenegro, but a single goal from Hrabri Sokoli couldn't prevent a 5-1 thrashing by the table-toppers.

The Danes' continued with their invincibility and put three past Bosnia and Herzegovina before a 3-1 win over Russia to end the year would later be voided due to Russia's suspension.

Søndergaard's women were left with three remaining fixtures in 2022, those of which they also preceded to triumph in - Malta, Azerbaijan, and Montenegro were also swept aside as Denmark finished qualification on 24 points, having recorded eight wins out of eight.

World Cup History

As the highly anticipated 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draws near, Denmark is fervently preparing for their fifth participation in the prestigious tournament.

Determined to showcase their talent and bring pride back to their nation, the Danish players are motivated by their previous disappointment of failing to qualify for the competition in the 2010s.

Their inaugural entry took place in 1991, the first-ever edition of it, a significant milestone for the national team.

With only twelve teams entered, a third-place finish would be enough for De rød-hvide to advance to the quarter-finals, only to be defeated by Germany in a hard-fought match that was pushed to extra time.

Building on their initial success, Denmark qualified for the subsequent two World Cups.

However, their journey in 1995 was marred by a heart-wrenching quarter-final loss against their Scandinavian rivals, Norway, as they slumped to a 3-1 loss.

Approaching the 1999 World Cup, the Danes had only secured two victories in the previous two tournaments combined.

As underdogs, expectations were modest, but they fell short once again and were eliminated after the group stage without earning a single point.

Following their setback in 1999, Denmark had to wait until the 2007 edition to make their next appearance in the Women's World Cup. However, history repeated itself as they struggled in the group stage, managing to secure only one victory.

As they now prepare for their fifth appearance in the upcoming tournament, they are driven by the desire to transcend their previous performances and achieve a new level of success.

With a renewed sense of determination and the lessons learned from their past experiences, the Danish team aims to make their mark on the World Cup and elevate their standing on the international stage.

Player To Watch

Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen, the undisputed matriarch of Danish football, has been a shining star for the Danish team for over a generation.

Her remarkable journey began in 2008 when she made her debut, and since then, Troelsgaard Nielsen has left an indelible mark on the national team.

With an impressive tally of 176 appearances and 55 goals, she has consistently demonstrated her scoring prowess and invaluable contribution to the team's success.

As the Women's World Cup 2023 approaches, Troelsgaard Nielsen prepares for what will be her first and last appearances in the competition, and her hunger to find the back of the net once again is palpable, especially after her three goals during the qualification matches in late 2021.

Her desire to make a significant impact in this tournament and add to her goal-scoring record is unwavering, making her an integral player in Denmark's squad.

However, the quality of her attacking partner, Signe Brunn, cannot be overlooked, with her 13 goals in qualifying only a hint of what she can provide on the world stage.

Expected Lineup

Lene Christensen (Rosenborg); Rikke Sevecke (Everton), Simone Boye Sorensen (Hammarby), Stine Ballisager Pedersen (Valerenga), Katrine Veje (Everton); Karen Holmgaard (Everton), Sofie Junge Pedersen (Juventus), Kathrine Moller Kühl (Arsenal); Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich), Signe Bruun (Lyon), Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen (Reading).

Prediction

While others may underestimate the strength and quality of them, the Danes will undoubtedly carry their own high expectations into this Women's World Cup.

Their top-twenty world ranking speaks volumes about their capabilities and must count for something.

The group draw could have been a lot tougher on Denmark, but with the teams they have been drawn alongside, I can see a way out of it for them, alongside England.

While clinching gold would be a miraculous underdog story for De rød-hvide on their long-awaited return to the World Cup, I can certainly see them making their country proud with progression through to the Round of 16 at least.