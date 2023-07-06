How can Derby County escape League One?

When Paul Warne took on the Head Coach role at Derby County, it had seemed like a masterstroke.

As a manager with three promotions from League One on his CV with Rotherham United, Warne would bring energy, passion, and a winning mentality to his Derby side.

After a promising start, with his Derby side winning 11 of their first 19 games, losing just twice, Warne's team started to fade in early February.

Despite the brilliance of David McGoldrick, Derby could only muster a seventh placed finish, losing out on a play-off position on the final day.

Now, with the 2023/24 season looming, here's how Paul Warne can guide The Rams back up to the Championship.

Replace David McGoldrick

Whilst obvious, this could be the most difficult task for Paul Warne and his recruitment team this summer.

McGoldrick's 22 league goals and five league assists, as well as his overall contribution to the team, will be difficult to replace.

Unlike last season, Warne is heading into the campaign with his sights on playing a 3-5-2. This formation is designed around getting crosses into the box, with the likes of Joe Ward and Callum Elder having been recruited to do just that.

Any striker Warne brings in will have to be just as proficient in the air as they are on the ground to get the maximum output from this system.

With Collins struggling for form, and the team crying out for a new striker, supporters will be hopeful that Warne can work his magic.

End Derby's February curse

Everyone know the script by now. By Christmas, Derby are flying. They're near the top of the league, if not top. Hopes are high, and supporters are starting to believe.

Then, we reach February, and it all comes crashing down.

Last season, Derby won just four games across both February and March, with just one of those wins coming against teams in the top half.

Every season in which Derby have had a real chance at promotion, since 2013/14, this period has always been plagued by injuries, with key players picking up knocks.

The most prominent being Chris Martin in 14/15, Mason Mount in 18/19, and Max Bird in 22/23. Even in the 20/21 season, where Derby escaped relegation on the final day, the season was derailed after the injury to Krystian Bielik, going on a winless run that spanned 11 games.

Derby historically have a knack of not building a squad, and simply spending their entire budget purely on "star" players. When these players are injured, there is simply nobody there to fill the gaps.

Paul Warne needs to build a squad capable of lasting the entire season, with 18-20 capable first team players. If he can, then Derby may finally be able to break that curse.

Build a system that suits the squad

How often in recent years have we had managers join Derby, and try to implement a style of play that just doesn't suit the team?

From Phillip Cocu's "Total Football", to Liam Rosenior's "Fluid Formations", Derby have had a large collection of managers who have tried, and failed, to adapt their players to their desired style of play.

Even last season, there were a number of square pegs in round holes. The reason for that is obvious, with Derby under EFL restrictions, but it highlighted how important the correct recruitment is for the club.

Paul Warne has a real chance this season to shape the team in his image. Through the sales of Krystian Bielik, and potentially Jason Knight, he'll have the budget to bring in a squad of hard-workers who will buy into his system.

Already, he has signed the likes of the aforementioned Ward and Elder, as well as Curtis Nelson and Josh Vickers. These signings epitomise what Warne is trying to build and achieve, with more required to ensure Derby enjoy success in 23/24.

Conclusion

The pressure is on Paul Warne to achieve promotion with Derby County, however he has a fantastic opportunity to do just that.

With some astute signings so far, Warne is building a team capable of finishing in the top 6. With the signing of some quality in key areas, as well as some much needed depth, Derby will go into the season full of confidence.

Do you believe that Warne has what it takes to take Derby back up to the Championship? Let me know on Twitter "@JakeBarker1212".