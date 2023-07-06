Emmanuel Petit: "I'd love to see Harry Kane at Arsenal"

Former French World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit sat down with DAZN Bet to discuss how Mason Mount has affected his relationship with Chelsea Fans, why he feels Declan Rice joined Arsenal over Manchester City and how he'd like to see Harry Kane switch sides of North London.

"I'd love to see Harry Kane at Arsenal"

Crossing the divide of North London from N5 to N17 is something that's only been done by a certain William Gallas in 2010, however moving from Tottenham Hotspur to Arsenal is something that hasn't been dared by any player, since Sol Campbell infamously switched sides of the City in 2001. However, Arsenal's former French Midfield enforcer, Petit would be happy to see Harry Kane do that for the same reasons as Campbell.

"I would love to see Harry Kane at Arsenal. I know people will laugh at that, but he started his career at Arsenal before joining Spurs as a youngster. There’s always so much speculation about him every summer, but Arsenal need a striker that can score at least 30 goals and there are not that many on the market.

"The situation reminds me of Kylian Mbappe; every single summer there is a question about whether or not he will stay or leave. If I am Harry Kane or a Spurs fan, I would be very annoyed about the constant speculation. He needs to make a definite decision about whether or not he wants to stay at the club. For the benefit of everyone involved at Spurs, I’m getting annoyed at constantly reading about these stories."

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring the opening goal as Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal looks dejected during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux on May 11, 2022 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

"Declan Rice joined Arsenal as he wouldn't have got into the Man City team."

Once Arsene Wenger moved Petit into defensive midfield next to Patrick Vieira, they formed a formidable partnership in the middle of the pitch, clinching the Premier League and FA Cup in his first season in North London. You could then say, he certainly knows a thing or two about playing in the middle for the adoring Gunners faithful!

Their latest recruit in midfield, for a rumoured £105m, makes him the most expensive British signing of all time. Arsenal were rivalled to the signing of the midfield enforcer by Manchester City, but Rice chose to stay in London and make the move to the Emirates.

"He would have been great at Manchester City, but he would have struggled to get into the starting XI because Rodri has been so good for so many years. Pep only likes to play with one holding midfielder, and Stones has shown he is more than capable of stepping in there when necessary from defence as well.

"Declan Rice is not a No.8 so he would not have been able to fit in as another holding midfielder, he is just a No.6. Rodri is certainly not injury-prone and, if I was Rice, I would ask myself if I was going to play regularly every weekend? I don’t think he would have; just look at Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Declan Rice of West Ham United reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on August 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"They were two of City’s best players in 2022 and last season they spent much of the season on the bench. Guardiola doesn’t get emotional when it comes to picking a starting XI either. Arsenal was the best option for him because he will definitely play every single game, he fits perfectly into the team and it is a young squad that he knows very well already from playing against them and with some of them for England as well."

"Mason Mount has made Chelsea fans 'very upset' with his move to Manchester United"

Another English midfielder that has been in the news recently is Mason Mount, who yesterday completed his move from Chelsea to Manchester United.

The Portsmouth-born Champions League winner joined The Red Devils in a £55m deal earlier this week, but according to Petit, he could've left a sour taste in the mouths of Chelsea fans.

"To be honest with you, I am quite surprised because I was certain he would stay at the club. To have seen all the speculation about him for the past six months, for him not to play and then for the club to bring in all of these players is strange. I’m sure he must have been tired watching all of these players come in and get the wage level that he has asked for.

"If I’m a Chelsea fan, I would be very upset because he’s an Englishman from the academy. The best moments of the last two decades for Chelsea fans have always centred around a core of English players that really get the club. Just look at what they achieved with John Terry and Frank Lampard in their spine. When I look at the current squad, apart from Reece James there is not a player that the fans can recognise themselves in.

"Mason Mount is one of a few players who represented the fans in the dressing room and I think he was the future of the club. He might have lost his confidence last season and he would have seen so many foreign players coming into the club in the past six months, for such big wages and fees, I can understand Mason’s frustrations. He is definitely a player who could have replaced Cesar Azpilicueta as club captain this summer as well."

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 05: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Mason Mount of Manchester United poses with Manager Erik ten Hag after signing for the club at Carrington Training Ground on July 05, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"Zinedine Zidane has been learning English to move to the Premier League"

Petit's former French teammate, Zinedine Zidane is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. He played in France, Italy and Spain. Alongside his glittering career and accolades as a player, his managerial career certainly hasn't been too bad either. In his tenure at Real Madrid between 2016-2021, which included two spells, Zidane led Real Madrid to three UEFA Champions League titles, two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and two Copa Del Ray titles.

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 9: coach Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Sevilla at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on May 9, 2021 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Despite this glittering success, Zidane has never managed outside Spain, with constant speculation about a move to the Premier League always rife in a managerial merry-go-round.

"For the last few months, Zizou has been taking English lessons. I don’t know if he wants to come and manage in England, but this is an open door. For me, him starting to learn English means he has changed his mind about managing a team in England.

"He hasn’t managed anyone for a few years now and you need to remain sharp as a manager because football moves and changes so quickly. He needs to get back on the pitch as soon as possible. The France national job is not an option after Deschamps agreed to an extension, the PSG job is not available because Luis Enrique is going to take that.

"Admittedly, there are not many top jobs available in England for him either right now. However, the fact he is learning English means that English jobs are now something he will consider. It was not something that interested him for the past few years, but he has changed a lot since being out of work.

"He knows Spain is not an option - there is no chance of managing Barcelona or Atletico Madrid. In Italy, Juventus are not an option either as they have so many financial restrictions looming over them. So the only country that can welcome him is England."

