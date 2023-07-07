Who can take over from Azpilicueta as Captain at Chelsea?

Chelsea legend, César Azpilicueta, has now announced his exit from the London club as he makes his move to Atletico Madrid.

This time last season, there would have been a long list of players who could have stepped up: Jorginho was often seen wearing the armband, Kovacic, Thiago Silva, Mason Mount, Reece James, and the list goes on.

With the Spaniard off to Madrid, the opening for the captain position is open. The debate amongst Chelsea fans is who will be the one to take on the role?

Ageing like a fine wine

The name on most tongues, an obvious one, is Thiago Silva.

The 38 year-old arrived in West London from PSG three years ago and has been a fan favourite since he stepped in the door. Thiago will be celebrating his 39th birthday in September and is still playing at the highest level.

Silva is the most experienced players in the Chelsea dressing room and is a glaring choice for the role.

During his time at PSG, Thiago Silva was captain and has proven that he is capable of taking on the role - even leading them to a Champions League final before his exit to Chelsea.

Not only this, he has also captained his National team - Brazil - as well as AC Milan during his time there.

Thiago Silva being awarded Player of the Season 2022/23. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Thiago was awarded Player of the Season as well as Player's Player for the 2022/23 season - supporters have also argued that the Defender deserved the award in 2021/22.

The defender is an authoritative and experienced player who is praised endlessly by teammates, managers, coaches and even former players such as John Terry.

Playing at this level and putting out consistent performances on the pitch is not something to be overlooked with Thiago often seen guiding younger players in the side.

There are often doubts about his ability to play every week and perform - therefore resulting in doubts about his ability to be captain. However, he has yet to prove that he is unable to keep playing at the level he is for the club.

Thiago Silva seems to be a blinding option to be the Skipper.

The boy who was born to be Chelsea captain

Reece James celebrates goal during match against Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Reece James bleeds blue. The 23 year-old has been at the club since the age of eight and has shared his desire to one day be club captain on multiple occasions.

There is a noticeable difference when Chelsea play with and without James. The defender has had terrible luck with injuries since the 2021/22 season - struggling with a knee problem and hamstring setbacks on multiple occasions.

The vice captain position could prove to be perfect for Reece James - allowing him to try to have an injury-free season and learning from one of the best with Thiago Silva as captain.

Reece James is perfect to be club captain one day being the poster boy of the club and a key part in Chelsea's defence.

Reece James celebrates getting through to Quarterfinals of the Champions League. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

While he has worn the armband on a few occasions, a season as vice-captain could see him have time to grow and become perfect material for the Captain position when the time arises.

Thiago Silva could have a season, potentially more, to teach Reece James what it takes to be captain. James would have had Azpilicueta and Silva to follow - moulding a brilliant leader for the blues.

A season focusing on staying fit is key for Reece James, and Chelsea, as they look to get back to winning ways.

A chance for Chilwell

Ben Chilwell following win against Dortmund. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

An option that isn't often mentioned in the Captain talks is Ben Chilwell. Another player who has been unlucky with injuries, Chelsea have often missed him on the pitch when absent.

The number 21 has been unlucky in getting chances to sport the captains armband but has valuable traits of a captain.

The left-back is often seen dishing out orders during games and communicating between the manager and players.

Chilwell isn't afraid to use his voice on the pitch and is a player that often puts in a shift for The Blues.

Following the exit of many of the first choice captains - could we see the English international take on the responsibility for the occasional game?

World Cup winner with captain potential

Enzo Fernandez was all smiles as Chelsea make tot he Champions League Quarterfinal. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

Still fresh to the side and potentially a bit too early to take on the role - Enzo Fernández.

Enzo has managed to become a fan favourite with 6 months, almost following inn the footsteps of Thiago Silva, and become a solid player in the Chelsea side.

The Argentine has shown his leader side despite still working on his English and has serious potential to become a real leader in the future.

The impact he has on the pitch has been glaringly obvious and at only 22 years old still hasn't even reached his prime with a lot more time to become an even further asset.

The World Cup winner is a player to watch in the Chelsea side as he looks to become one of the poster boys for the club.

The fans, players and managers adore the midfielder and he definitely seems to have what it takes to be a captain in future years.

Another opportunity for Sterling

Raheem Sterling following goal against Borussia Dortmund. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

His time at Chelsea hasn't been smooth sailing but Raheem Sterling has been a name mentioned by a few Chelsea supporters.

The former Manchester City player has captained Manchester City and the England National Team.

Since his move to Chelsea last summer, he has struggled to find his feet in London but has proven his ability to captain a side previously.

While he might not become club captain, this season could see him take on the responsibility on occasions and potentially vice-captain in the future.

A understated option

Kepa captaining the side against Brighton and Hove Albion. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

A name that a lot of supporters have failed to mention, and some have doubts about, is Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The goalkeeper wore the captains armband on multiple occasions last season and is a potential name in the hat.

Kepa is a controversial player amongst fans, however, he has been seen often giving out orders to the team - sometimes while on the bench.

Chelsea will likely not opt for the Spaniard but it is key to mention that his name might have been mentioned in the talks.

Who will they pick?

The two, current, glaring options are Thiago Silva and Reece James. Chelsea could pick Thiago Silva to fill the shoes of Azpilicueta with Reece James as vice-captain as he prepares to take on the role in the future.

Enzo Fernández appears to have the qualities of a leader and will have the a chance to captain the side in the future - the same with Ben Chilwell. Kepa and Sterling are also names to not be neglected when thinking about who Chelsea, and Mauricio Pochettino, will consider.