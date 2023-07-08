Dwight Yorke: Mount is a better signing than Rice

The ex-United striker has stated that his former side's acquisition of Mason Mount is a better signing than Declan Rice, who is set to sign for Premier League rivals Arsenal.

“Mason Mount for £60m is 100% a better deal than Rice for £105m. Mount will score more goals, obviously, they are different positions so it is harder to compare, but Mount is as talented as anyone else", he said.

The 24-year-old departed his boyhood club Chelsea for the Manchester outfit this week after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge last season.

Yorke recognised the attacking midfielder still has a lot to prove and said: “He needs to show why he is worth the money on the platform he has been given. It is a new club, he should have that burning desire to prove to people that he is a good player. He is a damn good player. I don't often praise the usual English player because sometimes they are overrated, but Mount really can play.”

Mount’s Three Lions teammate, Declan Rice, is set to complete a switch across London to Arsenal, departing West Ham United after leading the Hammers to European glory.

The price tag is rumoured to be £105million, with the 51-year-old claiming: “West Ham's valuation of Rice probably comes from Enzo Fernandez's price, plus he is English so that adds on a few million. I understand why Rice is built up the way he is, he is an English international and he does really good things in the game, but £105m is a lot of money.”

Haaland expectations

Yorke certainly knew where the net was, making his name as a proven and reliable goalscorer throughout his career.

He contined: “If Erling Haaland doesn't score more than 52 goals in all competitions like he did last season, then his season will be seen as a failure and people will say he's not as prolific as he used to be.

”Haaland started off his Premier League career with back-to-back hat-tricks, if he doesn't do that next year then people will be scratching their heads because that's the standard he's set. It's how it is, his rampage of goals has set high expectations and people will say he's had a poor season if he doesn't match his goal record.”

Erling Haaland after winning the Champions League (Photo by Nicolo Campo via Getty Images)

The Norwegian striker tore up the Premier League in his debut season, leading the line in Manchester City’s historic treble-winning campaign.

The 22-year-old smashed goalscoring records in the top flight as he notched a tally of 36 goals in 35 games, deservedly winning the Golden Boot in the process and beating the record number of goals accumulated in a single season.

He looks to be one of the leading stars of the next generation, and will certainly be setting his sights on a Ballon D’Or in the near future.

However, Yorke predicts it to be a difficult challenge for Haaland, but a realistic aspiration if he continues his goalscoring habits.

He said: “It's the cons of being a striker, but Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo hit their numbers every year and that's why they're the greats of the sport."

Pochettino needs to prove himself at Chelsea

Argentinian manager, Mauricio Pochettino has returned to the Premier League and the capital, as he took the reigns at Chelsea.

It was a season to forget last time out for the Blues after they missed out on a place in Europe for the upcoming season and concluded a dismal campaign in twelfth place, only picking up 44 points all season.

A return to a European place is certainly the aim for the Londoners this season, and with a permanent manager in the changing room, their odds have definitely increased.

Pochettino arriving at Chelsea (Photo by Darren Walsh )

Though Yorke believes: “Mauricio Pochettino has been built up a lot with his appointment at Chelsea. He has a good record with players, I admired him at Tottenham too. I wasn't too sure about his time at PSG, he won Ligue 1 but if I was the manager at PSG I'd win the league too.

”It's very hard to predict what his season will be like, but he has a very big job to do at Chelsea. This will be the time to see if he really is a good manager or not. Pochettino has a lot to do and turn around, and now it's time to prove why everyone is talking about him being a great appointment."

”Disrespectful” David De Gea situation

The former-Red Devil gave his thoughts on the departure of goalkeeper, David De Gea, who today announced his 12-year tenure at the club had come to an end.

The Trinidadian and Tobagonian national stated “The David de Gea situation is a bit disrespectful from Man United, but they also have the right to do it. You never want to end your long career at such a big club, in turmoil. I understand how these football clubs work, but I also sympathise with the player. Man United have to be careful what they wish for. You don't win the Golden Glove if you're not a good goalkeeper. I know he's made mistakes and some of them at crucial times, but who doesn't do that?”

The shot-stopper joined in 2011 from Atletico Madrid and went on to make over 500 appearances in front of the United faithful. His spell at the club was successful in the long term, but now is the time to move on.

David De Gea has now left Manchester United (Photo by Clive Rose via Getty Images)

Yorke said: “I don't think the goalkeepers that Man United want are anywhere near as good as De Gea, so they need to be careful what they wish for. Dean Henderson might be given a chance while De Gea is still there, but changing a keeper could come back to bite Man United. It's a bigger risk to bring in any of the goalkeepers Man United are looking at than to stick with De Gea. Outside of Thibaut Courtois and a couple of others, there are no proper world-class goalkeepers and even they can make mistakes."

City's treble is a testament to their dominance

After winning the treble last season, the goal for Manchester City is to repeat their success and avoid being dethroned.

The red half of Manchester have seen a treble themselves when a United side featuring Yorke capped off a dominant year in 1999 by lifting a famous treble.

Manchester City celebrate the treble (Photo by Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The former forward said: "When we won the treble in 1999, we weren't as dominant as Man City have been because we went a couple of years without winning the league. In my experience, Sir Alex Ferguson told me if we don't win the treble again then we are failures. That's the harsh reality of winning the treble because the expectations are so high the following season. I was deemed as a failure when I ended up Man United's top goalscorer in 99/00, because I didn't exceed my previous tally of 29 goals the previous season."

