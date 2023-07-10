Florentino Luis is the anchoring enforcer Liverpool need to return to the ascendancy

Liverpool’s midfield revolution is starting to take shape - but it is paramount that all areas are addressed this summer to avoid a repeat of last season, where they failed to secure Champions League qualification.
In June The Reds completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton after triggering the £35M release clause in his contract. Weeks later, a £60M move was made for RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai in similar fashion, courtesy of another release clause activation.
Following the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as well as Fabio Carvalho on a season-long loan, a third midfield addition is needed to ensure that Jurgen Klopp’s men can challenge on all fronts next season.
Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Borrusia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone have both been strongly linked, but neither fit the profile that Liverpool require due to the plethora of attack-minded midfielders they now possess. The priority now has to be a long-term Fabinho successor.
The 29-year-old Brazilian has long been Klopp’s midfield lynchpin, but his decline has been stark, suffering from both physical and mental fatigue. The Reds have limited options in the holding midfield role. Jordan Henderson’s days are numbered as a starter, while Spaniard Stefan Bajcetic is still raw and learning his trade.
History has proven that an effective defensive destroyer is the blueprint for any successful side. Liverpool should look no further than Benfica’s Florentino Luis to help them restore stability in the middle of the park and return to the ascendancy.
-
Who is Florentino Luis?
A graduate of the coveted Benfica academy, which has produced the likes of Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias, Luis’s invaluable defensive contributions propelled Os Encarnados to their first league title triumph since 2019, forming a formidable partnership with Enzo Fernandez - before he was sold to Chelsea for a record £107M fee.
With an unerring ability to unearth and mould young prodigies, the Portuguese outfit have garnered nearly £1.3B in transfer fees since 2000, having cashed in big on the likes of Joao Felix, Darwin Nunez and Fernandez. Last year the CIES Football Observatory declared Benfica's academy the most profitable in the world. With that said Luis is likely to be next in line to depart.
He ticks a lot of the boxes Liverpool search for when undergoing their due diligence on potential signings. At 23 years old he is young and poised to explode, whilst also possessing significant experience at the highest level. Liverpool’s strong relationship with Benfica could also be beneficial in engineering a move.
“Technically speaking, it’s not easy to find a midfielder with the defensive qualities he has,” former Benfica youth coach Tralhao said.
"I used to joke with him and say that he saw the game two seconds before everyone else. It’s amazing the amount of interceptions he makes, the way he can be in the right position all the time.
“He is always in the right space to regain the ball and he has improved so much in terms of duels, using his body, protecting the ball in contact and so on.
“He has the talent and quality to play in elite teams. Remember when Real Madrid had the Galacticos? They needed someone to balance the team, and [Claude] Makelele was so important.
“More recently, Casemiro did that job, allowing Ronaldo, Modric and Benzema to attack. Florentino has those capabilities. “He can play anywhere, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, anywhere. He would have no problem adapting.”
-
Statistical analysis
The Portuguese international has a penchant for disarming attackers and cutting off passing lanes. In the Primeira Liga last season, he tackled 69.7% of opposition dribblers, ranking him in the 99th percentile of midfielders, per Fbref. To contextualise, Fabinho only tackled 35% of dribblers faced last season, while Henderson tackled 44%. The Benfica man also averaged over six tackles plus interceptions per 90.
Luis also made more interceptions than any other player in the Champions League last season with 27, ahead of Napoli’s Kim Min-Jae (22) and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich (20)
The scatter graph below illustrates his high duel success rate and successful defensive actions per 90.
Standing at 6'0 tall, the 23-year-old is strong in the air, winning 61% of his aerial duels.
On the ball, the midfield metronome possesses an assured touch, keeping things ticking over in the middle of the park, perfectly suited to a possession-dominated side. Should Liverpool formalise their interest, it should be a seamless transition, as alluded to by Tralhao. Benfica averaged 59% possession last season compared to Liverpool’s 57%.
A technically gifted midfielder who takes on the role of commander-in-chief, Luis averages 70 passes a game, whilst maintaining a 90% pass completion.
He is trusted with the responsibility of launching attacks, receiving the ball more than any other player in the league, also scoring high in terms of touches. His high agility levels also enable him to evade challenges, as shown by his high dribble success rate in the graph below.
His high pass completion does not necessarily mean he is a ‘safe’ passer, however. He averages more forward passes than anyone in the division, boasting the highest accurate forward pass percentage in the league. The graph below shows he dines with Europe's elite in this aspect.
The Benfica starlet also ranks high in terms of passes into the final third. Only Goncalo Inacio made more (252) than Luis (228) in the league last year.
Finally, if we compare Luis's key percentiles (highlighted in blue) to Liverpool's three current holding midfield options, the difference is crystal clear. An industrious, imperious midfielder, Luis can be the final piece in Klopp's midfield rebuild.