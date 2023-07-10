Florentino Luis is the anchoring enforcer Liverpool need to return to the ascendancy

Liverpool’s midfield revolution is starting to take shape - but it is paramount that all areas are addressed this summer to avoid a repeat of last season, where they failed to secure Champions League qualification.

In June The Reds completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton after triggering the £35M release clause in his contract. Weeks later, a £60M move was made for RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai in similar fashion, courtesy of another release clause activation.

Following the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as well as Fabio Carvalho on a season-long loan, a third midfield addition is needed to ensure that Jurgen Klopp’s men can challenge on all fronts next season.

Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Borrusia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone have both been strongly linked, but neither fit the profile that Liverpool require due to the plethora of attack-minded midfielders they now possess. The priority now has to be a long-term Fabinho successor.

The 29-year-old Brazilian has long been Klopp’s midfield lynchpin, but his decline has been stark, suffering from both physical and mental fatigue. The Reds have limited options in the holding midfield role. Jordan Henderson’s days are numbered as a starter, while Spaniard Stefan Bajcetic is still raw and learning his trade.

History has proven that an effective defensive destroyer is the blueprint for any successful side. Liverpool should look no further than Benfica’s Florentino Luis to help them restore stability in the middle of the park and return to the ascendancy.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Who is Florentino Luis?

A graduate of the coveted Benfica academy, which has produced the likes of Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias, Luis’s invaluable defensive contributions propelled Os Encarnados to their first league title triumph since 2019, forming a formidable partnership with Enzo Fernandez - before he was sold to Chelsea for a record £107M fee.

With an unerring ability to unearth and mould young prodigies, the Portuguese outfit have garnered nearly £1.3B in transfer fees since 2000, having cashed in big on the likes of Joao Felix, Darwin Nunez and Fernandez. Last year the CIES Football Observatory declared Benfica's academy the most profitable in the world. With that said Luis is likely to be next in line to depart.

He ticks a lot of the boxes Liverpool search for when undergoing their due diligence on potential signings. At 23 years old he is young and poised to explode, whilst also possessing significant experience at the highest level. Liverpool’s strong relationship with Benfica could also be beneficial in engineering a move.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

An aggressive, tenacious ball-winner, Luis has drawn comparisons to France icon Claude Makalele: