"We've not seen our full potential yet" - The 2023 Island Games women's football teams who will compete in the semi-finals

The 2023 Island Games in Guernsey has reached its midway point in the football events. However, the women's football has had its drama.

The pride and togetherness within the islands will never be doubted, whilst this year there has also been some brilliant football on show, which really makes a statement about the improvement of women's football globally.

Dominant performances by Bermuda, the Western Isles and the Isle of Man saw them comfortably into the final four, but an incredible scenario would unfold to decide the final spot.

It was Jersey who thought they had done enough for the semi-final spot, having finished on the same points per game and goal difference as Menorca from Group B, but more importantly having a better disciplinary record.

However, after an "admin error" occurred, a consequent appeal was made by Menorca, and a coin toss was made in order to decide on the last team in the final four.

It would be Menorca who would win the toss, meaning the Balearic Island side make it through to the semi-finals of the women's football event for the first time.

Therefore, Menorca will face Western Isles in the semi-finals, whilst the Isle of Man will face off against Bermuda for a chance to battle for a gold medal.

How they reached the final four

Bermuda - A chance to repeat the feat of 2013?

In the women's football event, Caribbean side Bermuda are the only FIFA-ranked nation, meaning they have much more experience on the international stage.

They have excelled in their opening three games in the group stages, beating Jersey, Hitra and Åland, whilst having not conceded a single goal so far at the Island Games.

The goals have come from across the pitch for Bermuda. Jya Ratteray-Smith, Eva Frazzoni, Leilanni Nesbeth and Ashley Tutas all have two goals to their name from just the group stages.

(Photo by Guernsey2023)

Since the start of the tournament, they have shown a controlled possession style to their play, something they will be looking to continue into today's semi-finals.

On the conclusion of Bermuda's 4-0 victory over Jersey, captain Eva Frazzoni and manager Naquita Robinson spoke to Cymru Sport, expressing that they will look to continue to control games.

"The team is in good spirits, we're hyped," Frazzoni said.

"Sometimes the other team is going to control, but we want to make sure that when we are not in our momentum that we take control of it."

Bermuda boss Robinson told Cymru Sport about the way Bermuda want to play and the team that she has got.

"It's been a long road," she said.

"If it's not broken, I'm not going to fix it.

"This is the first time I think we've had a team in Bermuda where no matter who comes onto the field, they're still going to do the job.

"We've never had a tournament where we've played every day like this."

Bermuda's Group Stage Results:

- Bermuda 4-0 Jersey

- Hitra 0-4 Bermuda

- Åland 0-2 Bermuda

Isle of Man - "I'm blessed to play in this team"

The Isle of Man confirmed their place in the semi-finals after a 5-0 win over the Isle of Wight on Monday morning.

It followed a 3-1 victory against fellow semi-finalists Menorca, and they will be looking to take momentum into the last four.

Eleanor Gawne is joint top scorer in the women's football event for the Isle of Man with three goals, in what is her tenth Island Games this year.

The 2017 silver medalists were looking to go for gold prior to the competition, and Isle of Man captain Becky Corkish expressed in an interview with Cymru Sport that it is still the aim for them.

"You've got to go for gold," she stated.

"You've got to do it. There is no point being in it if you're not going for the gold.

(Photo by Gary Weightman/VanninPhotos)

"You have to take it day by day. Each team is different.

"We are going to try and go all the way, but we will see.

Corkish was speaking after their victory over the Isle of Wight, which secured their ticket to the semi-finals.

Young full-back Stevie Mallon also spoke to Cymru Sport after the game, explaining just how exciting it is for her to be part of the Isle of Man squad.

"I'm so truly blessed to play in this team," she began.

"Everyone is amazing. I'm still in shock that I get to come here, start and play 90 minutes, it's like a dream.

"We're always putting in 100%, and I know that if I do make a mistake they have my back and we've all got each others backs.

Isle of Man's Group Stage Results:

- Isle of Man 3-1 Menorca

- Isle of Wight 0-5 Isle of Man

Western Isles - The 'dark horse' of the women's football event?

One team who are making a name for themselves in the women's football event is the Western Isles, who have already matched their best-ever finish at a women's football event in the Island Games.

However, they'll be looking to go at least one further than their 4th placed finish in 2011 and it is fair to say they are confident in doing that.

Wins against Guernsey and Ynys Môn confirmed their place in the semi-finals, with Sinead Macleod and Shana Macphail both taking their tally to three goals each against Guernsey in a 6-0 win.

The latter spoke to Cymru Sport after that game and believes that the Western Isles are yet to show their best.

"We put our own expectations on ourselves," began striker Shana Macphail.

"This year we knew we had a good squad.

"We've had six years to prep for it. We're feeling the pressure. We're wanting more.

INTO THE SEMIS ! ! ! 💙💛💙💛 pic.twitter.com/WKakZxROHy — Western Isles Women’s Football Squad 2023 (@WiigaLadies) July 11, 2023

"We're ready for that intensity and we've got more to give.

"We have not seen our full potential yet so that is exciting for us.

Western Isles goalkeeper Chloe Nicolson also spoke to Cymru Sport after the 6-0 win over the hosts.

It's the Hamilton Academical goalkeeper's first Island Games, and she's looking to make it one to remember.

"This is my first Island Games so to get through to the semis it's a proud moment for me," she explained.

"I've only conceded one goal so far. I'm confident.

"These past few games we haven't played to our potential, but we've still got results, still got lots of goals and defended reallly well.

"If we do play at that level I don't see why we can't go on.

Western Isles Group Stage Results:

- Western Isles 6-1 Ynys Môn

- Guernsey 0-6 Western Isles

Menorca - An unexpected opportunity for Gold?

For Balearic Island side Menorca, they did not know they were in the semi-finals until Wednesday morning.

Having taken Jersey's place after a coin toss, they will be looking to make the most of the opportunity.

They have already bettered their last finish in the Island Games, with their 6th placed finish being their first at the women's football event having not competed before 2017.

(Photo by Daniel Hidalgo)

Speaking before the tournament, Menorca striker Tamara Cansado Pons told VAVEL that there was a good feeling around the squad.

"The feeling of the Menorca women's team is very good," she said.

"There are good vibes between us and we are training very well.

"The goal of the team is to be the best version of ourselves and have a good time.

Menorca Group Stage Results:

- Isle of Man 3-1 Menorca

- Menorca 3-2 Isle of Wight

2023 Island Games Women's Football Semi-Finals Fixtures

- Western Isles vs Menorca, Northfield, 18:30 BST - July 13th

- Isle of Man vs Bermuda, Corbet Field, 18:30 BST - July 13th