Arteta's Arsenal - A step closer to glory?

Arsenal FC were one of the bigger and more notable surprises of the 2022/23 season in the Premier League and across Europe as they managed to mount a fairly impressive challenge to Manchester City for custody of the Premier League title.

Arsenal not only displayed their capability of swimming in the deep end, as evidenced by their formidable record against the "Big 6" teams in the league last season, but they simultaneously presented a brand of football that was highly technical and at times executed to near perfection as they wouldn't just beat teams, they would outclass them in every department.

It was undoubtedly a statement. Not just a statement to the Premier League that Mikel Arteta is building and organising an attractive project at the Emirates Stadium, but a statement to the rest of Europe's elite in the "Top 5" leagues that soon Arsenal will be able to flex their muscles in the most prestigious club competition there is: The Champions League.

Having secured their deserved place in the Champions League and subsequently strengthened their squad with new signings, this article aims to explain why squad depth may prove to be vital to any success Arsenal may achieve next season.

Who are the new additions?

Mikel Arteta and his Sporting Director, former Arsenal midfielder and invincible Edu Gaspar, have wasted little time in adding more quality to the team, as shown below:

Declan Rice - 105 million pounds

An expansive, multi-phase midfielder who combines technical security with defensive reliability. A mainstay in the England national team and a natural born leader, having recently captained his former side West Ham to Europa Conference League success.

Kai Havertz - 65 million pounds

One of the more high-profile enigmas of the last few years. While it has proven difficult to "unlock" Havertz since his big money move to Chelsea back in 2020, it is undeniable that he is capable of growing into a quality player, as evidenced by his output in the Bundesliga, as well as his tendency to save his most complete performances for the bigger occasions, such as his Champions League winning goal in the 2021 final.

Arguably the most underrated signing of the three. Timber has been highly rated for a few years now despite being only 22 years of age, as he has garnered admiration for his positional fluidity in defence. Primarily a centre-half, Timber is just as capable of playing at right-back whilst maintaining the same quality. He is at his best, however, when he is one of the main progressors of play from deep.

How will these signings improve the team?

While one cannot assure you how the future will turn out, what is certain is that Arsenal have only strengthened in adding these three signings.

When looking at Havertz, Rice and Timber from a positional viewpoint, it becomes clearer that Arteta, Gaspar and the scouting department had specific profiles in mind which they thought would have substantial long-term effects on the philosophical direction of this project.

In signing Timber, Arteta is most likely signing him for his progressive quality above all, as when it comes to splitting lines from the defensive and middle thirds of the pitch, currently Timber is statistically one of the most efficient in the business, as last season he averaged 8.62 progressive passes per 90, ranking him in the 99th percentile according to FBRef.

Depending on who Arteta wants in his back four, what he can ascertain is that Timber will only accentuate the progressiveness of the back-line, which is in more demand than ever as other teams in the Premier League and the Champions League are only strengthening.

The signing that will surely intrigue not just Arsenal fans but football fans in general is the big money signing of Declan Rice. In a way it is almost easy to examine Rice and justify why he will only advance this Arsenal project, as put simply, he is one of the very best defensive midfielders in Europe right now.

Rice is a manager's dream in every way you can imagine. He embodies what a multi-phase midfielder should be, as he is proficient in retaining possession, and a strong and mobile ball-carrier who last season averaged 2.42 progressive carries and 6.41 passes into the final third per 90, as per FBRef. Rice also carries a goal threat, having netted 4 times in the Premier League last season. It is Rice's intangibles also, such as his inherent leadership ability and his fitness levels (he has only ever been injured once since turning pro), which make him such a valuable long-term asset to this team.

It is the signing of Kai Havertz which has proven to confuse the masses, as one can only sit back and wonder what plan Arteta has for him, and how that plan was enough to convince Edu to fork out 65 million for the Germany international.

While there has been much deliberation over where Havertz fits best across the forward line, what has been hinted at is that Arteta may be tempted to play him as an advanced 8, having him fulfil the role Xhaka once had in receiving the ball in the middle third and progressing play into the final third as frequently as possible.

This move may very well bare fruit as Havertz doesn't pull the trigger nearly as much and as accurately as he should when chances fall to him, or when he creates shots for himself.

Arteta may view Havertz as being at his best when tasked with keeping possession and retaining it when lost, as according to FBRef, he ranks in the 89th and 88th percentile respectively for his touches in the defensive and middle third (and ranks in the 94th percentile for tackles in the middle third).

His goal-threat may in fact be more suited for advanced midfield regardless, as in the three seasons that Havertz has had in the Premier League, he has averaged about 6 goals a season.

Will these signings be enough for the title?

What the signings, and the outgoings for Arsenal this summer, show is that Arteta and his team of scouts have identified where they went wrong last season, and have subsequently made strides to improve the quality of the side by adding the necessary profiles needed, and improving on profiles in the team that already existed.

Arteta will have undoubtedly looked back on last season's run-in and examined where and why his men suffered such a disastrous drop-off when it mattered most.

Was it perhaps due to a relative understanding that Manchester City would eventually bounce back as winning important games in the run-in had practically become like muscle memory for Pep Guardiola's men? Or was it due to Arsenal lacking the squad depth to compete with City when important players like William Saliba and Thomas Partey had suffered injuries, as well as a lack of much-needed experience due to last season's Arsenal squad being the youngest in the league?

What Arteta and Arsenal fans alike can be sure of however, is that with the added quality of profiles about to be integrated into the team, as well as Man City losing some very important players such as Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, the title race next season is bound to be more evenly matched, and perhaps the sun may truly shine upon Arsenal again in the form of a 14th Premier League title.