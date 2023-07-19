Five reasons why Leeds takeover is cause for optimism

LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth at Elland Road on November 05, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

This week, Leeds United fans were provided exciting news in an otherwise static summer period. 49ers Enterprises had officially been approved by the EFL as suitable owners of the club and a new era at the Yorkshire club subsequently began.

While it has been no secret the American group of investors were eventually going to take full ownership of the club this summer, the green light means the club can push forward in terms of summer business. This is a promising time for the club, and there are a multitude of reasons as to why Leeds fans should be excited.

Big backing

Leeds United began their summer purchases very quickly following the official takeover of the club - Ethan Ampadu was the first to walk through the door on Wednesday. The Welsh international, with over 40 caps for his country, completed a rumoured 7 million pound move to the club, signalling a busy few weeks leading up to the new season.

Starting their summer business with someone with a wealth of experience yet youth on their side suggests both a focus on the short term and also on the long term potential of the club. With players such as Joel Piroe and Glen Kamara being strongly linked with the club, it shows that there is a strong framework in place ready to be enacted upon in such a short time-frame.

Persuasive power

Along with new signings, Leeds United need to work hard to keep big stars currently at the club. Could the American link along with big name backers be enough to sway star Tyler Adams to drop down into the Championship with Leeds?

The fact he is still at the club when so many of Leeds' Premier League signings have departed suggests that Leeds fans may yet see Adams next season.

Leeds have also maintained an air of resilience in the past few weeks, reportedly demanding high fees to part with the likes of Willy Gnonto. Clubs expecting a fire-sale may be shocked by Leeds' new owners' reluctance to cash in on players. Should Leeds have to part ways with highly sought after players, it will be for a fair price.

This gives Leeds United more power in this transfer market, despite there not being long left until the season opener against Cardiff City. Many of Leeds' stars are on long term contracts and therefore it will take a lot to pry them away.

Strengthening of infrastructure

Leeds were quick to appoint Nick Hammond this summer in an advisory role, which evidenced a desire to get the summer window right. Gretar Steinsson, previously of Tottenham Hotspur, has this week been appointed technical director at the club, which has been seen as quite the coup and signals the start of a mass influx of players.

It seems the club are pulling away from the one man structure they had towards transfers under Victor Orta, and are instead spreading transfer dealings over a larger group of staff in order to avoid the mistakes made towards the end of the Radrizzani era.

Redevelopment

One thing apparent from the beginning, ever since the 49ers name was associated with Leeds United was that Elland Road would be a priority focus for the new owners. The Levi's Stadium of the 49ers is a testament to modern sporting innovation, and is something that many Leeds fans will be eagerly hoping will be replicated. From a business and sustainability standpoint, this is a positive sign for the club who have not improved their historic stadium for quite some time.

While relegation may put hold to any stadium plans, it will be in the back of the minds of the new ownership group and is something Leeds United can look forward to in the mid to long term future. The club has enjoyed great commercial success in recent years, and it would be no surprise to see the owners capitalising on such a strength in the future.

Togetherness

One think sorely lacking towards the end of Radrizzani's reign has to be the sense of unity at the club. Chopping and changing of managers, dealing with divisive characters such as Victor Orta, and putting faith in players who many could see were already looking towards transfers away meant that there was a severe divide between fans and ownership at Leeds.

The carefully considered appointment of manager Daniel Farke was the first step in building faith in the new ownership at Leeds and has helped to build trust in a new-look Leeds United. The coming weeks will be integral in maintaining that trust and optimism in the new owners, but it seems there is a clear plan and directive that could be the key to future success at the club.