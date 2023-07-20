Four things we learnt from Australia's 1-0 win against the Republic of Ireland in the 2023 Women's World Cup

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 20: Steph Catley celebrating after scoring a penalty against the Republic of Ireland in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup opener in Sydney (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

A partisan 75,784 crowd watched the fiery opener where Australia scraped out a 1-0 victory over tournament debutants, the Republic of Ireland. In what was a competitive battle, Australia were the more clinical side, taking advantage of the penalty opportunity they were given.

Sam Kerr’s absence felt

Ahead of the opener, Aussie captain and star striker, Sam Kerr released a statement reading “Unfortunately I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training”. This led to the announcement that Kerr was to miss the opener and Arsenal’s Steph Catley would be leading out the home side.

It was clear that Australia missed Kerr’s presence and inevitability with a young Mary Fowler having to step under high-pressure circumstances. Ireland’s keeper, Courtney Brosnan was relatively unoccupied during the first half with the Irish back five working relentlessly.

Naturally, Kerr would have created more chances and pressurised the defence even more, perhaps, as she does, rising to the occasion and putting a few balls past Brosnan.

Australia’s preparations would have had Kerr at the core of them, expecting her to start all of their fixtures. Their tentative first half could result from the need for a rapid adjustment to plans and expectations.

Ireland rose to the occasion

Since the final whistle blew at Hampden Park on the 11th October 2022, the moment that Katie McCabe led out the Irish side for the first time in a World Cup would have been most anticipated.

Given their tournament debut was against co-hosts Australia, it was always going to be an important game with plenty of eyes on the pitch but with a sold-out Stadium Australia, the partisan crowd was expected.

Crucially, Ireland did not look rattled or overly phased when they conceded the opening goal to the penalty by Catley. The side remained composed and although they failed to equalise, Ireland kept their dignity and held off a forceful home side.

Feist and commitment from both sides

There was no backing down from either side with Katie McCabe and Hayley Raso enjoying numerous battles on the wing. Some of this feist led to an Australian penalty, easily sent into the left of the goal by stand-in skipper, Catley.

After Ireland’s warm-up game against Colombia was called off due to dangerous play, it was interesting to see Ireland keen to lead with an aggressive approach, not afraid of Australia’s counterattack.

Another demonstration of that fire was a late foul on Lucy Quinn just outside of the box leading to a free kick and a series of corners, providing Ireland with prime opportunities.

It’s a surprise to most that only one yellow card was handed out during such a highly fuelled game.

Ireland needs another Katie McCabe

Not that it is new information, but, Ireland needs more players who can perform at the same level as Katie McCabe. There’s no doubt that Ireland has talent within their squad but their weaknesses and lack of fluidity were exposed against Australia.

Australia is a side who have depth and options with the likes of Caitlin Foord, Emily van Egmond, and Ellie Carpenter all playing at top clubs around the world. Many of their experienced players have found fine form while their younger players have taken to the world stage with ease; Mary Fowler and Kyra Cooney-Cross becoming regulars.

Few squad members play in the top flight of women’s football in their respective countries with McCabe being the only to feature in the Women’s Champions League this year. 18-year-old Abbie Larkin was a 60-minute substitute, perhaps giving spectators an inkling into the future of this side. Her shot at goal in the last minute was Ireland's only shot on target.

McCabe’s willingness to put her body on the line is not rare within the Irish side, with former Arsenal teammate, Louise Quinn demonstrating similar traits.