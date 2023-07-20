Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland: Post-Match Player Ratings

Steph Catley scores from the spot to give Australia the lead (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Stand-in captain Steph Catley scored the only goal, as World Cup hosts Australia got their tournament off to a win against a spirited Republic of Ireland side.

The Matildas are expected to go far in the tournament but were dealt a blow pre-match when talismanic striker Sam Kerr was ruled out with a calf injury.

Australia had struggled to break the Republic of Ireland down, until seven minutes into the second half. Marissa Sheva pulled back Hayley Raso in the area and Catley fired home to give her side all three points.

Here is how the players rated in front of a 75,784 crowd at Stadium Australia:

Australia

Mackenzie Arnold (6/10)

Struggled with crosses and corner's into the penalty area, but never looked like she was likely to concede.

Ellie Carpenter (6/10)

Defended well throughout the match and kept Katie McCabe largely quiet.

Clare Hunt (6/10)

There was not too much threat offered by the Irish front three, but Hunt dealt with everything thrown at her comfortably. She did give away a needless foul in the closing stages for a foul on Lucy Quinn.

Alanna Kennedy (6/10)

Much like her defensive partner, Kennedy had a fairly straightforward night's work. There will be tougher tests ahead for the Australian back-line.

Stephanie Catley (8/10) - Player of the match

Scored the match-winner from the penalty spot and carried the greatest threat for The Matildas. Her exquisite deliveries into the box from wide areas caused many issues for the Republic of Ireland's defence.

Hayley Raso (7/10)

She won the penalty after being barged into by Sheva for the game's decisive moment. Was also involved in a great battle with McCabe and she never backed down.

Katrina Gorry (6/10)

Kept things ticking over nicely as Australia dominated possession for the majority of the game. She also had a couple of attempts at goal, but was not able to seriously trouble Brosnan in the Ireland net.

Kyra Cooney-Cross (6/10)

An assured display from the 21-year-old midfielder. Along with Gorry, they certainly won the midfield battle, which was to be expected.

Cortnee Vine (6/10)

Replaced after 75 minutes as she struggled to impact the match in a major way. However, it is early in the tournament and Vine will expect to improve.

Caitlin Foord (5/10)

So much more is expected from the Arsenal star, especially in the absence of captain Sam Kerr. There is no doubt that she will grow into the tournament.

Mary Fowler (6/10)

Showed a few glimpses of what she is capable of. Several nice touches during the game, but did not offer much of a goal threat.

Emily van Egmond (6/10)

Her arrival in the 75th minute did not change Australia's fortunes in attack.

Clare Polkinghorne (N/A)

The experienced defender was brought on to help see the game out and she was able to do that.

Courtney Brosnan (7/10)

She was only beaten by a Catley penalty and that was the only way that it looked like she might concede. A fine start to the tournament for the Everton goalkeeper.

Heather Payne (7/10)

A fantastic display by the right wing-back, who kept Foord unusually quiet. She was up and down the right side all game long, and even produced some dangerous crosses into the Australian penalty area.

Niamh Fahey (6/10)

Helped to thwart the Australian attackers and made several important interceptions.

Louise Quinn (8/10)

Made countless blocks and clearances at the heart of the Ireland defence. She missed a late opportunity to earn a point.

Megan Connolly (6/10)

The whole Irish defence played its part in keeping the side in the game. The Brighton player was no different.

Katie McCabe (7/10)

It felt like McCabe was doing all she could to set the tempo and take the match to the Matildas. Some of her corners caused Arnold all kinds of problems.

Sinead Farrelly (6/10)

She worked hard much like the rest of the Irish side, but lacked quality going forward.

Denise O'Sullivan (6/10)

For a moment, it looked like O'Sullivan was about to be the hero. Her free-kick in added time just crept over the bar. She was the one midfielder in green, to get up in support of the attackers. Was shown a yellow card in the first half.

Ruesha Littlejohn (6/10)

A spirited performance by Littlejohn. She could not impact the game in the way she may have hoped.

Marissa Sheva (4/10)

A clumsy piece of defending was the difference in a tight-opening encounter. Her frustration was evident after she was substituted in the second period.

Kyra Carusa (5/10)

She tried to offer a goalscoring threat but struggled overall.

Abbie Larkin (7/10)

Made a good contribution in the time she was on the pitch. Larkin will be pushing for a start against Canada on Wednesday.

Lucy Quinn (6/10)

Ireland looked much better offensively when Quinn came onto the pitch. Worked tirelessly and is another that will be hoping for more minutes next time out.

Isibeal Atkinson (N/A)

Not on the pitch long enough to achieve a rating, but Atkinson helped push Ireland on in the latter stages.