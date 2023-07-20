Philippines v Switzerland: 2023 Women's World Cup Group A preview

Switzerland face the Philippines tomorrow morning (British Summer Time) as the two nations face off in the second game of Group A.

A shock New Zealand victory over Norway today means Group A is now wide open after Hannah Wilkinson fired home from close range to give the joint hosts their first-ever win at a World Cup across the women's and men's teams.

It is anyone's guess who goes through from Group A now, especially with the other two nations, Switzerland and the Philippines, having much less experience in the World Cup.

It will be just the second time that Switzerland have competed at the Women's World Cup, whilst the Philippines are making their competition debut.

Tomorrow will be the first time the two sides have met, and now that the favourites for the group have already been beaten, they will both fancy their chances of progressing through to the knockout stages.

Team News

Switzerland

Lia Walti could be back in the side having struggled with injury towards the end of the Women's Super League season, with the Arsenal star having sat on the bench against Morocco in their warm-up game for the Women's World Cup.

FC Barcelona Femeni star Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic is likely to start for Switzerland, whilst PSG's Ramona Bachmann could also make a start.

Phillippines

Captain Tahnai Annis is expected to star for the debutants. Having played for the Philippines over 30 times, she will be looking to help lead her nation to a famous win over the European side.

Head Coach Alen Stajcic has no fresh injury concerns and will have a full squad to select from ahead of tomorrow morning's game.

Predicted Lineups

Switzerland

Thalmann; Aigbogun, Buhler, Calligaris, Maritz; Walti, Sow, Bachmann, Reuteler, Crnogorcevic; Lehmann. (4-5-1)

Philippines

McDaniel; Long, Cesar, Randle; Castaneda, Annis, Abrahamsen, Quezada; Guillou, Bolden, Frilles. (3-4-3)

Key Players

Switzerland - Ana Maria Crnogorcevic

With over 130 caps for La Nati, FC Barcelona Femení forward Crnogorcevic has scored 70 goals for her nation, having represented Switzerland for nearly 15 years.

In what is just Switzerland's second World Cup, she'll bring a winning mentality from club level.

If Switzerland are to make the most of Norway's slip up, Crnogorcevic will be a key part in making sure that they do that.

Philippines - Sarina Bolden

For Philippines forward Sarina Bolden, the FIFA Women's World Cup probably won't be too much of a different experience for her.

Of course the attendances will be higher, whilst also being part of a squad that is representing the Philippines for the first time in a women's World Cup.

However, what will be familiar is her surroundings. She plays her club football for the Western Sydney Wanderers down under, meaning she will be used to the environment compared to a lot of other players.

Ultimately, it is about quality. But every advantage that a team can get at the World Cup, they will take, which is exactly what the Philippines have with Bolden.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The Philippines will face Switzerland at Dunedin Stadium.

What time is kick off?

The action will get underway at 06:00 BST.

How can I watch?

The game will be available on ITV and ITVX.