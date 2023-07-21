Drama, elation and heartbreak: How the women's football event unfolded at the 2023 Island Games

Over a week has now passed since the conclusion of the women's football event at the 2023 Island Games in Guernsey. It had its drama.

There were celebrations, heartbreak and controversies, but one thing that is certain is that it was a year to remember after a six-year break for football events at the official Island Games.

The women’s football event had everything. Bermuda claimed gold after a superb tournament, where they did not concede a single goal. The Western Isles and Ynys Môn made history at the Island Games, and it was heartbreak for Jersey, who were denied a place in the semi-final through a coin toss which caused outrage in Guernsey.

In a competition that had 10 Islands competing, here is what happened at this year’s women’s football event at the Island Games in Guernsey.

Group Stages

Group A

In what was the only group with four teams, Bermuda, Jersey, Åland and Hitra would battle it out for top spot in Group A.

The disadvantage for those teams? They had an extra game in what was an already congested fixture schedule for the football at the Island Games.

The key game of the group was when Bermuda faced Jersey, in what was the opening day of the competition. Two teams who were looking to go all the way in the tournament battled it out for the first three points of their campaigns.

Despite what looked like it would be a close matchup, Bermuda dominated the game, which set the precedent for how Bermuda would perform throughout the competition.

In a game that Jersey struggled to get hold of the ball, Bermuda ran away 4-0 winners. Hashtag United midfielder Eva Frazzoni opened the scoring with just two minutes on the clock, as she looked to lead her side to gold at the tournament. Jya Ratteray-Smith bagged a brace, whilst former Brighton and Hove Albion forward Leilanni Nesbeth found Bermuda’s fourth, in what was a huge statement from the FIFA-ranked nation.

Bermuda went on to win Group A (Photo by Guernsey2023)

Victories against Åland and Hitra meant Bermuda topped the group and would therefore advance into the semi-finals, having not conceded a single goal in their three games.

Jersey finished second in the group after also beating Åland and Hitra, meaning they gave themselves the best chance of advancing to the semi-finals as the best second-placed team in the tournament.

Results:

Bermuda 4-0 Jersey

Åland 3-1 Hitra

Jersey 4-1 Åland

Hitra 0-4 Bermuda

Hitra 0-5 Jersey

Åland 0-2 Bermuda

Group B

The Isle of Wight, Isle of Man and Menorca would be the teams to battle it out in Group B, as they all attempted to make it through to the semi-final stage.

Having won silver at the 2017 Island Games and gold at the 2019 Inter Games, the Isle of Man were undoubtedly favourites to top the group, which is exactly what they would do.

They opened their Island Games campaign with a 3-1 win over Menorca. Holly Sumner bagged a brace, whilst Eleanor Gawne also got on the score sheet, in what was her tenth Island Games for the Isle of Man.

Aina Mesquida Bonet responded for Menorca but it would only be a consolation, as the Isle of Man went one step closer to progressing through to the semi-finals.

The Isle of Man ensured they made it through to the semi-finals (Photo by Guernsey2023)

They did just that after a 5-0 victory over the Isle of Wight in what was a dominant performance by the Isle of Man.

Rebecca Cole opened the scoring for the Isle of Man, and from then on it was a comfortable display by the table toppers.

Gawne scored twice to add to her Island Games goal tally, before Lisa Costain scored a penalty and Cole finished again to secure a brace, and wrap up the game for the Isle of Man, who set their sights on going all the way in the competition.

Menorca also won their final group game to put themselves within a chance of finishing as the best second-placed team. Goals from Ainhoa Segui Andreu, Tamara Cansado Pons and a second goal of the tournament for Bonet secured a 3-2 win over the Isle of Wight.

Results:

Isle of Wight 0-5 Isle of Man

Isle of Man 3-1 Menorca

Menorca 3-2 Isle of Wight

Group C

Island Games hosts Guernsey would be placed in Group C for the women’s football event, along with Ynys Môn and the Western Isles.

Ahead of the women’s football tournament, none of the three nations in Group C had won a medal at the Island Games, and with a semi-final place up for the grabs between the three of them, there was a good chance that it could be a history-making year for them.

It would be the Western Isles who would take that guaranteed semi-final spot, after two dominant displays in Group C. A side with several players from Scotland’s top flight opened their campaign with a 6-1 win over Ynys Môn. There were six different goalscorers in that game for the Western Isles, who had goals coming from all over the pitch.

Sinead Macleod opened the scoring before Catriona O’Carroll doubled their lead inside the first five minutes of the game. Shana Macphail, Jessica Macleod, Christie MacKenzie and Kayleigh Mackenzie all added to the scoring, to ensure that the Western Isles claimed an inspiring victory in their first group game.

Ynys Môn got a goal back late on through Jessica Jones and whilst it was a heavy defeat for the Welsh-based side to swallow, they responded brilliantly the day after against Guernsey, in what was no easy task.

Facing the hosts at Corbet Field, Ynys Môn found themselves 2-0 up inside the first 30 minutes of the game. Ellie Jones opened the scoring before Jennifer Cox doubled their lead in what was a brilliant start for Ynys Môn against the hosts.

However, it would be level at the break after a quick-fire double by teenage star Calleigh Hedley, who after finishing a penalty scored another five minutes later to secure a brace.

Despite the efforts of a youthful Guernsey side, Ynys Môn found a winner midway through the second half. A superb ball by Huddersfield Town midfielder Charlotte Gill found Jessica Jones on the right of the 18 yard box, who volleyed home into the far corner to give Ynys Môn a deserved victory at the Island Games, which secured their spot in the 5th and 6th playoff game.

AMAZING!!!



Ynys Môn Women have just beaten the hosts 3-2! We went 2-0 up through Ellie Jones and Jen Cox before Guernsey came back to level it at 2-2.



The second half saw Ynys Môn dominate and the crucial chance was taken superbly by Jess Jones to give us a 3-2 win. pic.twitter.com/Oil8Ro6aKM — Ynys Môn Island Games Association (@YnysMonIGA) July 10, 2023

As for Guernsey, they would have one more game against the Western Isles, in what was always going to be a difficult task against a strong Western Isles side.

The quality would show, as the Western Isles cruised into a 6-0 win to secure their spot in the semi-finals, which would at the very least equal their best-ever finish, when they finished 4th back in 2011.

Jessica Macleod gave the Western Isles the lead, before a brace from Sinead Macleod gave the Scottish-based side a 3-0 lead going into the break.

Kyla McMurdo added a fourth early in the second half, before Shana Macphail repeated the feat of Sinead Macleod, as she bagged a brace to help the Western Isles on their was to an emphatic victory at Corbet Field.

Results:

Western Isles 6-1 Ynys Môn

Guernsey 2-3 Ynys Môn

Guernsey 0-6 Western Isles

The coin toss - How Jersey went from celebrating to heartbreak within 24 hours

With the Western Isles, Isle of Man and Bermuda all confirming their place in the semi-finals of the women's football event at the Island Games, the final spot would go to the best second-placed team from the three groups.

That would be decided based on who had the most points and then goal difference.

Ynys Môn had a worse goal difference than Jersey and Menorca, meaning they knew they would be in the 5th and 6th playoff, which was still a brilliant achievement for them.

However, for Jersey and Menorca, they were level on both fronts, meaning it then went to disciplinary record.

On the Tuesday night of the Island Games, Menorca had two yellow cards from their group games, whereas Jersey only had one, meaning it was Jersey who would go through to the semi-finals of the women's football event at the 2023 Island Games in Jersey.

They were told officially after the group games were concluded. Celebrations would follow from the Jersey side, as they looked to continue in their bid of claiming gold.

At least, that's what everyone thought.

Come Wednesday morning, celebration turned to heartbreak. Jersey went from pure joy to rock bottom.

DEVASTATING FOR JFA WOMEN!!



Following an admin error with a caution, and a subsequent appeal by Menorca, our women’s team will no longer play in the semi-final.😡 The decision was made following a coin toss at Beau Sejour earlier. #gutted — Jersey Football Association 🇯🇪 (@JerseyFA) July 12, 2023

After an "administrative error" occured with the recording of yellow cards, Menorca appealed having felt that they were actually level on yellow cards with Jersey.

With both teams level on all fronts, the decision was made for a coin toss to be done. For Jersey, luck was not with them.

Menorca would advance into the semi-finals to face the Western Isles, whilst Jersey would drop into the 5th and 6th playoff to face Ynys Môn.

However, it would be difficult to focus on that game for a Jersey side who were devastated. Outrage followed the decision. Many were perplexed at how it could possibly come to a coin toss to decide the semi-finals of what is the biggest competition that many of these Islands will play in.

Island Games debutant Sofia Rodrigues told Cymru Sport that "everyone was hurt" when the decision was made, explaining what was a tough few days for Jersey.

"To be told one moment that you're in and then wake up to the next morning and that is basically snatched away from you. The rules of the competition need reassessed.

"We should be finishing the tournament in a way it should be settled."

Things only got worse for Jersey. After going 2-0 up against Ynys Môn, they allowed the Welsh Island back into the game, and with just moments to go, a last minute winner by Cerys Gadd made history for the Ynys Môn women's football side, who recorded their best ever finish in the women's football event at the Island Games, finishing 5th in this year's competition.

Jersey had to settle for 6th in the women's football event (Photo by Guernsey2023)

It was a contrast of emotions. A side who were making history for their Island in Ynys Môn, compared to a Jersey side who were at rock bottom.

Semi-Finals

Two days after the final group stage games, the semi-finals took place.

The Western Isles faced Menorca at Northfield, whilst the Isle of Man faced Bermuda at Corbet Field.

However, at Northfield, the game did not make halftime.

Having played phenomenal in the group stages, the Western Isles finished where they left off, and raced into a three-goal lead against Menorca.

Beth Macleod bagged a brace inside the first 20 minutes of the game, before Sinead Macleod put the Western Isles three to the good on the 30 minute mark.

However, in the 36th minute of the game, an incident occurred, meaning the game had to be abandoned.

It lead to a decision being made that the Western Isles would advance to the Final of the women's football event, with Menorca dropping into the bronze medal playoff.

A statement from the Island Games read: "Due to a medical incident, the Menorca and Western Isles women’s football semi-final was abandoned in the thirty-sixth minute at the decision of the referee.

"At that time, the score was 3-0 to the Western Isles. Due to player welfare and tight time scales with the final being played on Friday, the game could not be restarted. After consultation with the football technical committee and the IIGA, it was decided that the score would stand with the Western Isles proceeding to the final and Menorca playing in the third/fourth playoff."

In the other game, it was a tight encounter between Bermuda and the Isle of Man, in what was Bermuda’s toughest test up until that point.

The Isle of Man defended brilliantly and had a clear game plan against a side who were the only FIFA-ranked nation in the women’s football at the Island Games.

Tia Lisy stood out for the Isle of Man. Along with captain Becky Corkish in the middle, the centre-back pairing did superbly to limit the chances that Bermuda’s star striker Leilanni Nesbeth could have at goal.

However, when she finally had a clear sight at goal, it would be costly for the Isle of Man. A corner from the right found Nesbeth, who managed to adjust herself to guide a header into the top left corner, giving Bermuda what would be the deciding goal.

Despite their best efforts, the Isle of Man were limited for goalscoring opportunities and could not find a way back into the game.

It meant the Isle of Man were out of the running for a gold medal but would still have the chance to claim bronze in the 3rd and 4th place playoff.

As for Bermuda, they would battle it out with the Western Isles for the chance to win gold in the women’s football event at the 2023 Island Games in Guernsey.

Bronze Medal Playoff

Despite the disappointment of their semi-final defeat, the Isle of Man did not let their heads drop as they ensured they would still claim a medal in the women’s football at the Island Games in a 3-1 victory over Menorca.

The Isle of Man claimed bronze in the women's football at the Island Games (Photo by Guernsey2023)

Tamara Cansado Pons added to her tally for the competition with a first half goal, but from then on it was the Isle of Man who stood up to the occasion.

Erin Sells, Tia Lisy and Chloe Teare all found the back of the net, giving the Isle of Man bronze at the 2023 Island Games in Guernsey.

Final

It looked set to be another close encounter for Bermuda as they face a strong Western Isles side in the final of the women’s football event.

However, Bermuda were too strong on the day, and ran out 4-0 winners to claim gold at the Island Games, repeating the feat of 2013.

They took the lead through Leilanni Nesbeth inside 25 minutes of the game. A good ball by Akeyla Furbert found Nesbeth in the middle, who headed low into the far corner to set Bermuda on their way.

Nesbeth doubled the advantage just after halftime, before wrapping up her hattrick with 30 minutes still to play.

Jya Ratteray-Smith came on from the bench to round off the scoring for Bermuda, who claimed gold in their first women’s football participation since 2013, when they also won the competition.

Bermuda beat the Western Isles in the final to claim gold (Photo by Guernsey2023)

Bermuda boss Naquita Robinson spoke to Cymru Sport after the game, and was delighted with the outcome for her side at the Island Games.

"I'm so proud of these ladies," she began.

"All week they've been focused on what it is going to take to win the gold medal.

"This is a special team, I could not ask for more than what they gave me.

"They fight for each other. We're only going to get stronger."

For the Western Isles, it was the first time in their history that they claimed a medal in the women's football event at the Island Games.

2/2Thanks for always having the belief in us. 💙💪🏽💛



Pic two features squad members who went to Jersey 10 years ago - Euan’s first games. What a journey since then.



BRB crying. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/N549PsPjT9 — Western Isles Women’s Football Squad 2023 (@WiigaLadies) July 14, 2023

Hamilton Academical goalkeeper Chloe Nicolson was competing in her first Island Games and whilst she was disappointed of the outcome of the final against Bermuda, she was pleased to be part of a squad that made history for the Western Isles.

"Obviously I am gutted we haven't got gold," she stated.

"Fair play to Bermuda they are an excellent team.

"For me personally it is my first Island Games. To get silver, that is amazing.

"It's an amazing feeling. We've worked so hard for years and years. We've always been so unlucky but now that we finally have done it, it is a great achievement for the Island."

A huge step for women's football in Guernsey

What was important for the Island Games was how Guernsey built on that, which is exactly what they have done.

Days after the conclusion of the Island Games, Guernsey FC introduced a women's football team, with the aim of entering them into the FA Women's football pyramid.

We are delighted to announce the formation of a brand new and much anticipated team: Guernsey Football Club Women. The aim is to get the team entered into the FA women’s football pyramid.



Find out more at: https://t.co/QuDlWWqnRw pic.twitter.com/sVxbSWssZu — Guernsey FC (@GuernseyFC) July 17, 2023

Anna Gauvain, who will be the head coach of the Guernsey FC women's football side, told the Guernsey FC website that when she was playing, to have a women's football side entering the women's football pyramid would have been "an absolute dream to have."

She continued, “We’re hoping that we can inspire some of the younger girls to continue their football dream, because there’s not really been anything up till now for the youngsters to look forward to.

“The way that the women’s game is going in the UK, especially with Maya (Le Tissier) breaking through and doing amazing things, we want to follow suit as well.”

Manchester United defender Le Tissier broke through the ranks at Brighton and Hove Albion before moving to the Red Devils, having played for Guernsey's Under 16's boys team at a younger age.

Born in Guernsey, the 2023 Island Games hosts will be looking to develop even more players, who could potentially reach the heights of the Manchester United star in the future.