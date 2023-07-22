Chelsea vs Brighton: Live stream and Score updates in Premier League Summer Series 4-3: Jackson the star of the show as Chelsea secure back-to-back wins

ADVERTISEMENT
"He's a big talent (Jackson) and needs time to adapt. He is young also. For sure we need to help him to develop and evolve and improve and be an important player for Chelsea."
A dazzling display from Mudryk
Three assists in two games for the Senegalese international
FULL TIME: Chelsea 4-3 Brighton
Jackson undoubtedly the star of the show, grabbing two assists and getting on the scoresheet. Mudryk also seized his moment with an electrifying cameo.
Brighton fought back late on but it wasn't enough. Still work to do for De Zerbi's side.
95' Chelsea 4-3 Brighton
GOAL! 89' Chelsea 4-3 Brighton
Undav receives the ball from Pedro, spins away from Cucurella and fires past Kepa.
Six minutes added on. \A spectacular finale could be on the cards.
88' Chelsea 4-2 Brighton
86' Chelsea 4-2 Brighton
85' Chelsea 4-2 Brighton
82' Chelsea 4-2 Brighton
81' Hall on for Colwill
GOAL! Chelsea 4-2 Brighton
The debutant is off the mark.
Penalty for Brighton
GOAL! Chelsea 4-1 Brighton
He latched on to a delicate through ball from Cucurella before lifting it into the roof of the net.
GOAL! Chelsea 3-1 Brighton
The ball is diligently worked into the box, Jackson pokes it to Gallagher, who hammers home from close range.
Jackson grabs his second assist of the night.
WATCH: Mudryk fires Chelsea ahead
68' Chelsea 2-1 Brighton
GOAL! 64' Chelsea 2-1 Brighton
Some excellent link-up between Mudryk and Jackson. After a neat combination between the pair, the Ukrainian rifles it into the bottom left corner and the stadium erupts.
His first-ever goal for Chelsea.
63' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton
ON: Fernandez, Angelo, Jackson
OFF: Nkunku, Santos, Sterling
57' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton
56' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton
54' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton
Another four changes for Brighton. Joao Pedro comes on for his debut
ON: Enciso, Alzate, Pedro, Ayari
49' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton
Four changes for Brighton
OFF: Steele, Dahoud, Lallana, March
Four changes for Chelsea
OFF: Maatsen, Chilwell, Silva Chukwemenka
45' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton
45' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton
42' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton
41' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton
Brighton then come forward, and Kepa denies efforts from Welbeck and Mitoma in quick succession.
End-to-end stuff here.
36' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton
35' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton
27' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton
Santos then hacks down Welbeck in the middle of the park.
25' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton
22' Chelsea 1-1 Brighton
GOAL! Chelsea 1-1 Brighton
15' Chelsea 0-1 Brighton
GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 Brighton
10' Chelsea 0-0 Brighton
8' Chelsea 0-0 Brighton
5' Chelsea 0-0 Brighton
2' Chelsea 0-0 Brighton
1' Chelsea 0-0 Brighton
We're underway!
Here come the teams!
10 minutes to kick-off!
Brighton's South American stars
Dahoud makes his Brighton debut
Moises Caicedo left out the Brighton squad amid Chelsea interest
Steele, Gross, van Hecke, Webster, March, Dahoud, Gilmour, Mitoma, Lallana, Hinshelwood, WelbeckNo Moises Caicedo in the squad.
No Reece James for Chelsea
Today's venue
Chelsea team news: Former Brighton loanee Levi Colwill starts
What time is kick-off?
The match will kick off at 7pm local time.
Team news and predicted line-ups
Reece James has joined up with the rest of the squad after flying out on Thursday but is unlikely to feature.
Trevor Chalobah is also unlikely to be in contention after damaging his achilles in the Wrexham clash.
After fielding a youthful side against Wrexham, Pochettino is likely to shuffle the pack, with Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling and Thiago Silva all in line for a start.
Predicted XI:
Kepa; Gusto, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Gallagher; Sterling, Nkunku, Maatsen; Jackson.As for Brighton, this is their first friendly of the summer so there are no fresh injury concerns. Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that Chelsea target Moises Caicedo is not in contention amid growing doubt over his future. Predicted XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Estupinian, Dunk, Veltman, Milner, Gilmour, Lallana, Pedro, Ferguson, Welbeck.
Who is the referee and their assistants?
Brighton: Looking to build on their best-ever season
Despite being raided for their star players, losing Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma and Leandro Trossard, the Seagulls enjoyed an unforgettable season, triumphing over Manchester United (twice), Liverpool, and Arsenal,. They were also a penalty shootout away from reaching the FA Cup Final. The additions of Julio Enciso, Facundo Buonanotte and Pervis Estupinan proved to be shrewd business and no doubt will command substantial fees in the future.
They have lost their top-scorer Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool, however, but have bolstered their squad with the signings of Joao Pedro, James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud. Further signings are also expected.
Chelsea: New-look Blues looking to gel
These were terms commonly associated with Chelsea last season, as the Blues finished 12th in the league with a measly 44 points, recording their lowest-ever total in the Premier League era.
But a new manager and a shake-up of the first-team welcome a fresh start at Stamford Bridge.
Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic are among those who have departed, while the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Angelo Gabriel have joined the west London outfit.
The Mauricio Pochettino era has already got off to a flyer with an emphatic 5-0 win over Wrexham - but Brighton are no walk-overs.
The match will be played at Lincoln Financial Field
It is the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, who play in the NFL.
