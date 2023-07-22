USA 3-0 Vietnam: Smith at the double as Stars and Stripes open World Cup campaign in style

The reigning champions kicked off their World Cup defence with a 3-0 win over Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand.

It wasn't much surprise that the USA began their campaign well on the front foot, having countless chances to make their mark in the first half, which they did.

Sophia Smith got on the scoresheet after fourteen minutes, having been played through down the wing, and went on to slot home past Vietnamese stopper Tran Thi Kim Thanh.

The goalkeeper equally became the 'star of the show' towards the end of the 45, diving to keep out an Alex Morgan penalty, which was awarded following a lengthy VAR check.

VAR was back in action in injury time, this time for a goal review, and after Smith's second successful strike of the day had been quickly chalked off for offside, the decision was also switched, giving the USA a two-goal advantage at half-time.

The third and final goal of the game evolved with 13 minutes left, Smith cutting it back to Lindsey Horan who made no mistake in firing into the empty net.

Story of the match

The reigning champions, the Stars and Stripes made a statement of intent against their opponents, who were newcomers to the tournament - four of the eleven who started the 2019 Final were named in the XI.

One of those, Alex Morgan, almost managed to capitalize just three minutes in, but a brief panic in the Vietnam box was soon cleared due to the overload of red shirts in the way.

It was no surprise that the USA had most of the early chances, and within a minute later, they came even closer, with a flick-on header from veteran defender Julie Ertz finding itself just wide of the post.

The flow of opportunities continued, Lindsay Horan, having the ball drop kindly to her inside the box, and although the flag was raised eventually, it was a first chance to test Vietnam 'keeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh, who did really well to divert the low effort wide.

It took fourteen minutes to arrive but the opener did come from the USA, and through the country's recently named Player of the Year, Sophia Smith.

The talented 22-year-old was well played through down the left-hand side, and with just the goalkeeper to beat, she made no mistake in driving it low and hard into the back of the net, getting her side off the mark at the 2023 edition.

It could so easily have been two and a debut strike from Savannah Demelo, following work from Trinity Rodman on the byline to cut it back into her, but the former was somehow denied a glaring chance by an unlucky deflection.

Those with Morgan captained in their fantasy team will have been kicking themselves at her second missed opportunity of the day, breaking the offside trap but striking only inches wide of the far post with a vicious half-volley, before seconds later, she became a threat inside the box once more, but the flag was up this time.

Barring the only goal within the opening half hour, you would have to say that Golden Star Women Warriors stopper Tri Kim Thanh had played a pretty perfect performance so far, and she went on to make herself even more of a hero within the final five minutes of the first forty-five.

A challenge down on the byline by Vietnamese defender Hoang Thi Loan was judged not to have been a mistimed foul on Rodman at first but after a second long look down by the monitor, referee Bouchra Karboubi unsurprisingly switched the decision and awarded the penalty over the tannoy.

Morgan stepped up, looking to constitute for earlier missed opportunities and to take her World Cup Finals tally into double figures, but luck just didn't seem to be on her side on Saturday night, striking down the middle for the 'keeper to save, before the rebound was equally defended by red shirts, however scrappy it may have been.

As eight minutes were added on at the end of the half, they were ultimately crucial in the way it panned out - Tri Kim Thanh's punch clear fell only as far as a white shirt, no other than goalscorer Smith, who saw the prize and went for it for a second time, succeeding in doing so under the legs of the 'keeper and home.

However, her celebrations would be cut short by the offside call, which looked like a great spot from the assistant, Morgan just behind the last defender.

But following another extended VAR check in injury time, it was in fact overturned and gave the USA a two-goal cushion at the halfway point.

Straight back from the break and straight back with another chance - the champions weren't far from putting the game to bed - a brave header from Ertz at the near post was closely amiss of the top corner.

And again came a decent chance, which many expected to be heading into the back of the net when Rodman tried a curling effort from the edge, only to see it drift inches wide.

It was very evident that the Stars and Stripes wanted as many goals as possible with the addition of Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe off the bench just past the hour mark, the latter coming on for her impressive 200th appearance.

Just a few minutes after her introduction, Rapinoe was already displayed why she is one of the best-known footballers in the world, lifting the ball onto the penalty spot area for a rare opening for full-back Emily Fox, but her effort was agonizingly blazed over top.

There was a slight devoid of opportunities for a while, but the scoring certainly wasn't completed yet.

With 13 minutes left on the clock, Smith got onto the end of a perfect long ball from Ertz, and cut it back at the byline to misdirect the 'keeper while coolly playing it into Horan, who couldn't really miss the open net that stood in front of her.

In one of the final chances of the ninety, substitute Lavelle aimed for a place on the scoresheet with a fierce strike that hammered off the underside of the crossbar, and with questions being asked about whether it crossed the line or not, the referee dismissed it.

It took 97 minutes for it to arrive but Vietnam's first shot of the game has to be put down as a notable moment, compared to almost 30 attempts from the opposition, as a cross almost troubled Alyssa Naeher, but that was to be it for the opener, with USA moving top of Group E with a statement victory.

Player of the match - Sophia Smith

What more could you ask from the 22-year-old on her FIFA Women's World Cup debut?

Two perfect first-half goals from Smith along with a clever assist was just a small taste of her overall quality - she could definitely be a one to watch going forward in the tournament having already been the difference maker in one game.

However, on a side note, it would certainly have been a higher scoreline had it not been for Vietnam goalkeeper Tri Kim Thanh, who pulled off a few exceptional saves to keep the tally to just three goals against the world champions.