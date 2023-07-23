Former Arsenal striker Jeremie Aliadiere: "I was like a little kid playing with his heroes" in North London

Former Arsenal striker and Invincible Jeremie Aliadiere said the characters in the dressing room who he labelled 'heroes' were pivotal to their unbeaten season.

In an exclusive interview with VAVEL, the Frenchman, who joined Arsenal in 1999 and left permanently for Middlesbrough in 2007, also said he is excited by The Gunners' new additions to the squad.

Aliadiere, who made 93 appearances in the Premier League, did suggest that Arsenal's Champions League commitments next term could prove costly for them in their attempts to win the title.

On breaking through at Arsenal

Aliadiere was a man in demand when he put pen to paper to sign for Arsene Wenger's side.

Having rejected moves to the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter Milan according to Goal, he chose Arsenal, and was soon training with the first team, something he said was daunting at the time.

However, he was able to rely on the French stars already at the club to help him to integrate into the side.

"To be honest with you, it was very intimidating for me because I was very young, I was only around 16 years old, and these guys were winning the World Cup a year before I joined the club.

"With Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry and Robert Pires, it felt like I was just like a little kid playing with his heroes, so it was tough to realise that I was good enough to play with them boys.

"I felt like, 'oh my God, am I really allowed to be here? Am I really good enough?'

"It took me a while to kind of adjust to it, but they were all such superstars, professionally they did help me.

"There was no one in particular, but I would always say Sylvain Wiltord was great, because he was a little bit more young in his mind, so he was really wanting to be friends with me all the time and helping me out."

"Even during finishing sessions, he always used to kind of give tips, but they were all great.

"Patrick [Vieira], as a captain, I've always said was just the best captain I've ever known. It was just amazing."

On the Invincible side

As group united by a plan to win the league and then become the only side in the Premier League era to do so without being defeated, many assume that the Invincible squad were very close, said Aliadiere.

However, he was quick to rubbish that claim, saying that there were often fights between the players, but they were able to put their differences aside and strive for collective success.

"I think we all had the same goal and there was nobody putting their ego and personal goals before the group goal, which was to win that Premier League and obviously then further on to be unbeaten all season.

"That was key, because I've heard people ask, 'you must have been so tight?' and stuff, but we were not all tight, trust me.

"There was a lot of fighting in training, arguments in the dressing room and disagreements, but that was kind of what pushed us to do better and demand more from each other on the pitch.

"We had a team full of leaders, and when you've got leaders in pretty much every position, Wenger didn't really need to get involved, he was just letting the boys deal with things within the group.

"Obviously, I was young and all I was interested in was playing as much as possible, so there was a lot of frustration because I wanted to play more, I wanted to get involved more.

"Now that I'm done and I look back on it, and I wish I enjoyed it more, because it was something that might never be done ever again and it was just a special squad, team and club, everything was just absolutely amazing.

"Lifting that trophy and being at the parade was just an incredible feeling, and it was just amazing to be a part of it."

On his favourite memories in North London

One of the most memorable moments whilst playing for Arsenal for the striker, who also played for Celtic, Wolves and Lorient, was a chaotic 6-3 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Aliadiere starred on the night, and latched onto a ball from Kolo Toure to open the scoring, a match where he said he played under no pressure because of the lack of preparation time before the game.

"Them games for me were always an opportunity for me to show what I could do, obviously to Wenger and Arsenal, but more to the rest of the country and the world, because Wenger and my teammates knew what I was capable of doing because they saw me in training.

"Every game there was always a massive pressure on myself, where I thought 'I've got to perform'.

"I remember this game with Liverpool at Anfield was probably one of the games where I didn't really feel too much pressure because it was a game that was supposed to be played the week before and then it got rescheduled.

"Normally, we used to travel the night before, but that game because of how close it was to the weekend game and the game after, we jumped on the bus in the morning, travelled up there, had a quick nap, did some quick pre match routines and went straight to the game.

"It was not the best preparation, but I remember as soon as the game started, we all had the energy and desire, and it just all clicked.

"It was one of those game where you just feel nothing bad can happen, everything we did was just working and falling into place.

"It was my highlight, one of the top nights personally."

Aliadiere also managed to make an instant impact against Inter Milan, where he came off the bench and teed up Pires to score a fifth for Arsenal against at the San Siro on a memorable night in the Champions League for The Gunners.

"It was actually my first appearance in the Champions League and just came on towards the end of the game, I think Wenger just wanted to give me a little run out.

"I remember the first ball just went down the channel and I managed to get to the ball first, take it past the defender and go directly into the penalty area.

"After the game, Wiltord told me, 'you should have just gone on your own and tried to score', but this is not me, I'm always unselfish and tried to look for a better solution.

"Pires drifted into the box and I just put him in to score.

"The atmosphere in the dressing room after that game was just mad. We were doing so well in the Champions League, and this was a relief as our league form wasn’t amazing and we needed that game, we needed a massive win to get through and then we got it.

"It was just incredible night in the dressing room after, we were all just singing like we'd won the Champions League."

On Arsenal's new signings

It has been a summer of transition at Arsenal, as the squad adjusts to managing the Champions League and Premier League, as well as the weight of expectation that comes with last's season's failed title charge.

Declan Rice has been brought in from West Ham, and Kai Havertz joins as a winner of Europe's elite competition from Chelsea to add quality to the midfield.

Jurrien Timber also makes for a key addition in defence, and Aliadiere said he feels the new acquisitions could play vital roles across the season.

"Obviously the big one was Rice, we've heard about it for a while and it was finally confirmed, so I think that was the main one, knowing in the back of our minds that we were probably going to lose Granit Xhaka as well.

"There's rumours about Thomas Partey leaving as well, so we always needed a big midfield player, so we got it with Rice, and I like Havertz as well.

"He's got the profile to be able to play in one of those front three positions as well, which is great.

"With Timber arriving, it might give Mikel Arteta an extra defensive solution.

"Once William Saliba got injured at the end of last season, we lost our defensive shape and momentum, and Rob Holding came in and did the best he could, but because that partnership of Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes got cut off, I felt that's when we started losing points and we weren't as strong defensively.

"So, I think the arrival of Timber gives us an extra quality player."

On Champions League football returning to The Emirates

Arsenal are back amongst Europe's elite next season, and fans will be excited having been forced to wait since being thrashed 10-2 against Bayern Munich in 2017 for a return.

Much has changed at the club since then, but Aliadiere warned that the amount of high profile matches the team will be subjected to next season may well catch up with them.

"It's obviously massively important.

"It's been so many years now since we have had Champions League football, I think the revenue helps from these nights and the attraction of it for players coming to the club is massive.

"If you look at where we are now as a club compared to last season, players wants to come to Arsenal now because of the playing style and playing in the Champions League, so I think it's going to be huge for the club.

"They're great nights to look forward to, but, I think it will be much more demanding on the squad and the players as well.

"Last year, in the Europa League, we rotated so much, we could afford to just play a second team on Thursday nights, but this year that won't happen.

"You can't afford to rest players and just change your team because you'll get punished, you're playing against top clubs and that's another reason why the squad's got to be prepared, with us having more depth now than we had last season.

On his thoughts on The Gunners next season

Whilst Aliadiere was hopeful that a season full of anticipation and promise could live up to expectations for Arsenal, he did suggest that they could fall short once again.

Aliadiere singled out Folarin Balogun as the man who could make the difference for The Gunners, having excelled out on loan for Reims last campaign.

"I have actually got massive expectations for this season but the only thing that I'm a little bit concerned about is the Champions League, I just feel that takes a lot out of you.

"Last year we managed to go until right at the end where we started feeling tired, and that's where we started realising we didn't have the squad depth.

"This year, because of the Champions League games, I think we're going to see a bit more rotation.

"In Premier League games last season, we have had similar starting 11s, but I think this season we must see a little bit more changing because it'll be more challenging.

"That's why I'm excited to see if Balogun's coming back, because that's another top player for me, it's like having a new signing.

"I hope they don't sell him, because I think he's got something special and he could be a big part of the season as well, because he offers something different that Gabriel Jesus doesn't."