Newcastle vs Aston Villa: Live stream, Score updates and How to Watch Premier League Summer Series Match
ICYMI: Harvey Barnes signs for Newcastle

Newcastle have signed Leicester winger Harvey Barnes for a fee in the region of £38M.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract and could make his debut tonight after joining up with the squad earlier today.

Speaking in his first interview with the club, Barnes said: "I'm delighted. It's an amazing club and for me it's a massive opportunity to come and be involved in a successful team that's doing exciting things, so I'm absolutely buzzing to be here. 

"I think it's an attacker's dream to come into a team like this; it's high paced, it's physically demanding, but you can see the rewards of that with the chances and the goals scored, so I think I'll certainly suit the style."

 Eddie Howe added: "Harvey is an exciting talent who I have admired for a long time so I'm delighted to welcome him to Newcastle United. 

"He is strong, quick and very good technically, and he showed last season in particular that he has an eye for goal from wide positions. 

"He will add a different element to our play and we look forward to working with him as we prepare for the season ahead."

What time does the game kick-off around the world?

India: 4:30AM

South Africa: 1 AM

Australia: 9 AM

 

What time does the game kick-off?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7pm local time on Sunday, which is 12am in the UK.

The game will be available to watch live on NUFC TV and Villa TV.

Newcastle vs Villa prediction

VAVEL predicts 2-1 Newcastle

Harvey Barnes to come off the bench and score on his debut.

Recent games between Newcastle and Villa

The last five games between the two:

Villa 3-0 Newcastle

Newcastle 4-0 Villa

Newcastle 1-0 Villa

Villa 2-0 Newcastle

Newcastle 1-1 Villa

Key player for Villa: Phillipe Coutinho

The next few months could be make or break for Philippe Coutinho amid uncertainty over his long-term future.

Al Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard is reportedly keen on bringing the Brazilian to Saudi Arabia, with the two previously working together at Villa and Liverpool.

He may have had his injury struggles, but when he is fit and firing his quality is undeniable.

"Of course, he is very important," Emery stated to VAVEL during his press conference.

On his day he is unplayable - he just needs to stay fit.

Key player for Newcastle: Sandro Tonali

Few players get labelled as the next Pirlo. But Tonali's qualities are evocative of the Italian maestro.

A cerebral midfielder, he makes up for his lack of physicality in how he dictates the play.

Eddie Howe describes him as an "exceptional talent" and will be hoping that the 23-year-old will take his side to the next level.

After a bright display against Rangers, Tonali is in line for another start against Villa.

 

Villa team news and predicted XI

Villa will be without England under-21 Euro's winner Jacob Ramsey after suffering an ankle injury against Portugal.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, manager Emery confirmed he will miss all of August but he could return after the international break in September.

Predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; McGinn, Coutinho, Buendia, Watkins

 

Newcastle team news and predicted XI

Jacob Murphy could return to the squad after sustaining a shoulder injury.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope has travelled but will not feature as he recovers from a wrist issue.

Jamal Lascelles is also a doubt.

Emil Krafth (ACL) and Joe Willock (thigh) are not in contention.

There will be no Saint-Maximin as he nears a move to Al Ahli. According to reports, Harvey Barnes will be in the squad after he completed his signing earlier today.
Predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Burn, Botman, Targett; Anderson, Longstaff, Tonali; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

 

Who is the referee and his assistants?

Lukasz Szpala is the referee.

Adam Wienckowski and Ian McKay are his assistants.

Jeremy Scheer is the fourth official.

 

The match will be played at Lincoln Financial Field

Newcastle vs Aston Villa will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia. It boasts a capacity of 67, 594.

It is the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, who play in the NFL.

