Mikel Arteta's Youthful Resurgence

Looking Back At Arteta's Initial Squad

Without using too much hindsight, I believe it is fair to say that Mikel Arteta took over a dysfunctional Arsenal side. The squad was dwindling in 10th place when the Spaniard took over, sitting below the likes of Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Sheffield United. It is important to note that at this point there were rumours of previous Arsenal boss Unai Emery 'losing the dressing room'. The squad was full of aging high earners who were underperforming as the table suggested. Pierre-Emerick Aubamaeyang, Mesut Ozil, Saed Kolasinac, Hector Bellerin, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and David Luiz were just some of the players earning more than £90,000 per week. The substantial wage bill combined with the lacklustre performances had led for Arsenal fans to protest against Unai Emery despite him guiding the side to a Europa League final the season prior.

Arsenal Squad before match vs Frankfurt (Visionhaus / GettyImages)

This was Unai Emery's last starting XI in charge of Arsenal. Only 3 players in this XI are currently playing for Arsenal in Saka, Martinelli, and Tierney, highlighting how much of a change Mikel Arteta has made to this side. But how has Arteta and the board managed to take that Emery team and transform them into title challengers in 3 and a half seasons?

Things have not always been this pleasant for the Arteta at Arsenal. In fact, there were moments in time where if you were to ask a numerous amount of Arsenal fans on whether Arteta should be head coach of the club, majority would have replied with a resounding no! Many of his decisions of his left fans questioning whether he was the right man to take the club forward. The main of being the exclusion of global superstars.

Moving on From Old Talent

As mentioned above, Arteta took over an Arsenal side with players who were aging and simply underperforming. Although it took a couple of transfer windows, Arteta managed to shift the likes of Mustafi, Kolasinac, Sokratis, and Mkhitaryan all of which left on free transfers showing how unvalued these assets were despite arriving at the club with handsome reputations. These players were clearly not part of the future plans as he looked for younger and more susceptible players, but more on that later.

Now moving unto the top talents Arteta shifted. The cases of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are eerily similar at Arsenal. Both arrived at the club as well established global superstars but left the following omissions from the squad. Mesut Ozil was the first of the two to be excluded from the team. Despite the pair playing together in 2 cup winning Arsenal sides, the pair did not see eye to eye during Mikel's time as Arsenal boss. There may be extenuating circumstances that led to Ozil's demise at Arsenal that you can read about online yourselves, but from a strictly footballing point of view, the team was moving on. Arteta was using formations that excluded a number 10 such as the 5-2-3 that he used to win the FA Cup in 2020. The exclusion of Ozil from Arsenal was a huge decision for Arteta to make especially as the German was the most talented player in the squad, and the huge amount of revenue he brought into the club, but ultimately needed to be done to enable the club to move in the right direction.

Mesut Ozil and Mikel Arteta (Visionhaus / GettyImages)

In Aubameyang's case, Arteta was left no choice but to let go of the Gabonese international. Unlike Ozil, Aubameyang was regularly used under Arteta, helping him win the FA Cup with a brace in the semi-final and final against both Manchester City and Chelsea FC. Arsenal gave Aubameyang a lucrative new contract alongside the captains armband going into the 2020/21 season, but following disciplinary issues throughout the season, Arteta was left with no choice but to leave him out of the squad and terminate his contract early allowing him to leave in the January transfer window of that season.

Upon re-joining the club, Arteta spoke of non-negotiables he has as head coach. "First of all, respect. The second one is commitment and the third is passion. Those three ingredients are non-negotiable". It is clear to see that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was not on board with those rules and in turn is no longer at the Arsenal FC.

That was yet another huge star and cult hero gone from Arsenal in a manner that reflected Mikel Arteta's stern nature as Arsenal manager. He was not afraid to move on from the players that had brought the club success in the past, no matter how big the name. Arteta instead opted for players who were young, credulous, and acquiescent, something that Arsenal have been renowned for in their glory days.

Nurturing Young Talent

One of the biggest impacts Mikel Arteta has had at Arsenal is bringing through young talent whether that be through his own signings or improving ones who were already at the club. Arteta has demonstrated a willingness to put his faith in developing players, from the youth possibilities to astute signings. This has not only given the team fresh life, but it has also given rising talents a chance to make a name for themselves on a major platform.

The well documented progression of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, and Eddie Nketiah as well as the opportunities given to youngsters such as Ethan Nwaneri and Charlie Patino during his tenure highlights Arteta's unshrinking nature as a coach. The implementation of young talent who learned their trade at Hale-End has brought back a true connection with the fans that has been missing from Arsenal for a long time now. And is something that Arteta has now admitted is restored. The chants of Saka and Emile Smith Rowe to the tune of 'Rocking All Over the World' by Status Quo have not stopped since the duo's breakout 2021/22 season. However, it is not only the academy players who have been given the step up by the Arsenal boss.

Adding to the young English core, Arteta signed Benjamin White for a hefty fee of £50m and Aaron Ramsdale for a fee of approximately £24m. Both transfers were initially scoffed at but with every passing game the duo play for Arsenal, the more adored they become by the fans. Their antics, performances, and clear passion for the game (one of Arteta's non negotiables) translate well with the match going fans making them somewhat of cult heroes within the Arsenal fanbase.

Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale celebrating vs Bournemouth FC (Stuart MacFarlane / GettyImages)

International players have also been a hit under Arteta. Club captain Martin Odegaard, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus have all cemented important roles within the Arsenal squad already despite them all being signed below the age of 25. In addition, Arteta reintroduced a 21 year old William Saliba back into the Arsenal set-up after 3 separate loan spells whilst at the club which turned out to be a masterstroke decision as the Frenchman had an immense season. This fearlessness to squad building and ability to convey his tactics and methods to such a young group has been one of Mikel Arteta's shining qualities as Arsenal coach. Last season, Arsenal had the youngest team in the Premier League for a considerable amount of the season with an average age of 24.4. Having a team that young to be competing with the juggernaut that is Manchester City is a true achievement and would have provided much needed experience for the players who have never been in a title race before.

It is clear to see that young players are key in Arteta's coaching philosophy as his 3 new summer signings in Declan Rice (24), Kai Havertz (24), and Jurrien Timber (22) all age profile similarly to the rest of the squad barring the January 2023 signings of Jorginho and Leandro Trossard. With these exciting additions and players only improving with age, can another title charge be on the cards for Arsenal?