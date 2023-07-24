The evolution and future of the Women's Champions League through the lens of a player who transcended the continent in its prenatal period

On 11 December 2008, UEFA announced that the eponymous Women's Cup would be renamed and reformatted to become the Champions League with the sole intention from organisers of pushing the women's game forward.

It worked and has provided success for the likes of Lyon, Wolfsburg, and Barcelona, fostering an aureate culture where continental glory is as ennobling in the women's game as it is in the men's.

But it has also caught sight of steep descents in giants Umeå, Frankfurt, and Turbine Potsdam - in some cases, wiping some of women's football's most eminent stories from the history books.

The highs and lows of its birth could not be better assessed than through Arsenal who, despite being the crux of headway for women's football in England and tipped by those in the game as one of Europe's most esteemed dynasties, has had its prenatal pre-Champions League success rusted by the side effects of time and growth.

On April 29 2007, 20 months before the competition's remarketing, The Gunners became the first English club to win Europe's best-loved silverware.

Arsenal, who completed an unprecedented quadruple that year, having clinched the Women's Premier League, Women's FA Cup, and Women's Premier League Cup, are still the only British club to ever stand at the top of Europe's podium.

Chelsea came close in 2021 when they finished second in Barcelona's coronation season - while The Gunners have featured in the semi-finals on four more occasions since - in 2011, 2012, 2013, and most recently under current manager Jonas Eidevall in 2023.

However, most of these squads, especially those who have made it to the final four in the last couple of seasons, will have experienced a more lavish celebration than the one the 'Class of 2007' embarked on after their prodigious triumph came beneath understated circumstances.

Lost in the haze of obscurity

Before the UEFA Women's Cup became the UEFA Women's Champions League, women's football was unrecognizable to its future self. Viewing figures, media coverage, and all-around school of thought often neglected to sanction the sport's reverberation.

The 2007 Global Recession prevented the subsidization of the Women's Super League, so until then, England's top-flight women's division wasn't professional. But neither was any other league in Europe, so the women's game wasn't given enough leverage.

When Rachel Yankey, a superstar in that quadruple-winning Arsenal team, sat down with VAVEL to discuss all things Europe, her reflection revolved around the hinge of how different it was back in 2007.

Asked about where the UEFA Women's Cup ranked amongst her other achievements in football, Yankey said: "Do you know what? Ordinarily, it would be a no-brainer yes, because you’ve just won Europe.

"But because there wasn’t really the backing and support for the competition back then, I’m really not sure [it was the high point of my career].

"Even with the media coverage, there weren’t many journalists there, definitely not from England. Because it was a two-legged final, I think that didn’t help.

Over two legs, the final was played to no more than 10,000 fans in stadiums no longer fit for purpose for a fixture of that significance - Umeå's Gammliavallen Stadium had an entrance likened closer to a temporary school classroom than the home of a club that had reached a major European final five times, winning it twice.

Meanwhile, Arsenal hosted the serial European winners in the first leg at Borehamwood's Meadow Park, a club that has never been promoted higher than the fifth division and holds a club-record home attendance of just 4,101, conceptualizing the impression that the UEFA Women's Cup was paltry, acting as a painful reminder to fans who wished their idols would be more appreciated.

"I don’t think that Arsenal team ever got enough credit for what an amazing achievement winning not only the UEFA Cup that season but doing the quadruple," Yankey continued.

Under the kit man's crown

Certainly, Yankey, who finished her career having played 198 times for Arsenal, boasting 129 England caps, leaned on external factors like marketing and coverage as a reason to feel that her Gunners team of 2007 was underappreciated.

But with these external barriers came the making of a story of a team that overcame inconceivable challenges to become one of the most incredible sides in women's football - or football as a whole, for that matter.

The role of the kit man is often simple. But for Vic Akers, it was so much more. The responsibilities of the adored Arsenal kit man between 1987 and 2009 included taking stock, preparing equipment, washing the kits before matchday, and, more curiously, stewardship of the women's team.

Before the glitz and glamour of commercialisation, a kit man meticulously assembled a squad of part-time players that mixed it with the best and reached heights no British team has summited since.

It is, for this reason, the achievements of Arsenal Women in the pre-Champions League era have even more gravity around them. They gave it their all to be the best, and they were. But not in the eyes of the public.

However, had more people sat up and taken note, they'd have seen the correlation between the one-club mentality The Gunners had adopted early on and the unilateral domestic success of both men's and women's teams.

Yankey drew on this psyche when she was asked about the difference between not only Arsenal and other clubs but also when comparing how Arsenal valued the women's game compared to the wider public.

"Arsenal always set a standard," She said. "This isn’t just in the money sense, but also the values at the club, which goes all the way back to when I was part of that squad as well.

"Everything at the club has always been done at the highest standard. Even things such as the hotels we were staying in, everything was of a level we deserved. It is just unfortunate that wasn’t the case for other teams around us at the time. Other clubs didn’t see that as a priority.

"It’s not about the women’s game, it’s about what the club can do together, as a whole. I think that has been so important for the rise of the women’s game. When one club acts equally, it sends a different signal to your fans. For example, if you support the men, you should also support the women, because we are the same club."

Despite this inclusive view, though, there was one trophy that flew under the radar. A trophy that should be treasured above any other.

Under Akers, The Gunners claimed 11 league titles, nine FA Women's Cup titles, ten FA Women's Premier League Cup titles, and five FA Women's Community Shield wins. This included seven straight league wins from the 2003–04 season to the 2009–10 season, as well as six unbeaten campaigns.

But a European Cup, won by some of the best footballers on the planet - Faye White, Katie Chapman, Alex Scott, Karen Carney, and Rachel Yankey herself - was never rewarded the credit it deserved, signposting the birth, rise, and impressive evolution of the Women's Champions League.

Yankey continued: "To be honest, I don’t think it was spoken about enough.

"So, as players, at the time, we just sort of ticked off the trophy and moved on, we never really appreciated actually what a magnificent side we were and what a fantastic achievement it was to be able to win Europe.

"It’s very special but I don’t think I know where to put it in my list of achievements."

The tides have turned, Europe is elite

Now having the chance to reflect on the achievement, Yankey believes the 2007 UEFA Women's Cup was the pinnacle of her club career. It never felt like it at the time, but with the representation in the modern version - the Champions League - her opinions have swayed.

Through watching the success Arsenal procured on and off the pitch last season, Yankey was finally handed the license to wax lyrical about a competition she won in its pre-boom era.

"Yeah, yeah, of course it is!" Yankey said about whether the 2007 triumph now looks like her best achievement. "You saw the games at Arsenal this season, in the semi-final against Wolfsburg at the Emirates, there were more than 60,000 fans there. It sold out!

"It was absolutely crazy, and it was unfortunate Arsenal didn’t go on to win that after losing it so late into extra time, but it was also understandable.

"However, you could see the change in the competition’s weight. There was a change within the fans and it captured everybody, and it’s because it was the Champions League and now it’s being marketed that way as well, both men and women are given equal value in that competition now.

"It is spoken about as the Champions League rather than the Women’s Champions League, which in itself is a massive step. These things are important for its future, it’s important to market it as a superior competition like the men’s version."

The popularity in last year's edition was exactly what Yankey and her team deserved all those years ago but didn't get. The attendance figures, which included a sold-out Emirates Stadium for Arsenal, and a bumper 90,000+ crowd at Camp Nou, was the crowning achievement of UEFA's decision in 2008 to spike the value of European football for women.

Now, winning the Women's Champions League looks, feels, and sounds, the same as winning the iconic Old Big Ears. As Yankey explains, it stems from the transition that had its seeds sowed just a year on from the feather in The Gunners' cap.

"It’s how you value it, how you speak about it, where the games are played – this is what makes the competition big."

The future

With Arsenal and Chelsea having the lion's share of trophies in England, there is one piece of silverware left that both will be looking to acquire after busy transfer windows this time around.

The imitation of The Gunners' 2007 European anointment is the first thing on the mind's of London's two biggest teams for next season. In the final question of Yankey's exclusive VAVEL interview, she was asked whether WSL clubs will win a European trophy soon.

Her response was of hope and caution as the European football landscape still offers massive opposition for English clubs to break down if they are to sit in the continent's throne.

"Well, yeah, it’s the one trophy they are missing in recent years, so it’s one they definitely want. There’s still some top nations in Europe – obviously, you look at Barcelona, they are the team to beat.

"In the final, Wolfsburg were so good, so clinical for the first half. But Barcelona changed into a different team after the break and took over.

"As for other teams, I wouldn’t say any of them play in leagues more competitive than ours [the WSL], but there must be something over there for so many great players to be attracted to these clubs.

"Sure, I don’t think you can argue that Chelsea and Arsenal aren’t close to European glory, but you can’t write off their opponents like Lyon, Barcelona, Wolfsburg, Bayern.

"But this makes it exciting, it’s so hard to predict the winner, though I can see more WSL prominence in the next couple seasons."

*This interview took place thanks to betway. Please gamble responsibly. GamCare offer a free and confidential service for those who may require further support*