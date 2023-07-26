Spain vs Zambia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time does the game kick-off across the world?
Zambia: 9:30am
Spain: 9:30am
India: 1pm
Tokyo: 4:30pm
New Zealand (Auckland): 7:30pm
Spain vs Zambia prediction
On the flip side, it should be a comfortable night for Jorge Vilda’s side.
La Roja could potentially ring in the changes to conserve energy ahead of what promises to be an exciting remainder of the tournament for them barring a disaster on the night.
VAVEL predicts: Spain Women 6-0 Zambia Women
Latest games between Spain and Zambia
On the day however, Zambia will need to cause a huge upset to be victorious in their first encounter with the overwhelming favourites, a result they would perhaps need to keep their hopes of progressing beyond the group stage alive.
Key player from Zambia - Barbra Branda
The forward led Zambia to win their first 2022 COSAFA Women's Cup last September, picking up the Golden Ball accolade along the way, very much deserved after a magnificent ten goals and a perfect display.
Now named in a World Cup squad for the first time, Branda will have already made her African nation proud, no matter what the end result may be.
Key Player from Spain - Aitana Bonmati
With skills reminiscent of Andres Iniesta and Xavi, the midfielder impressed in gameweek one, scoring and assisting one during that 3-0 win over Costa Rica.
Now while many more fantasy football players scramble to transfer the 25-year-old into their teams, the pressure is on for both her and the team to avoid an unlikely upset and secure a spot in the round of 16.
Probable line-up of Zambia
Unfortunately for Zambia, a goalkeeping change is forced upon them following Catherine Musonda’s red card against Japan, meaning Eunice Sakala will likely feature instead.
Predicted XI:
Sakala; Belemu, Musase, Mweemba, Tembo; S. Banda, Lungu, Katongo; Kundananji, Mapepa, B. Banda
Probable line-up of Spain
After spending the best part of last season on the sidelines with a dreaded ACL injury, Barcelona star Alexia Putellas will likely be named on the bench once again, following her brief 14-minute cameo in the previous game.
Otherwise, it will probably be an unchanged lineup from Jorge Vilda.
Predicted XI:
Misa; Batlle, Paredes, Ivana, Carmona; Bonmati, Abelleira, Hermoso; Del Castillo, Paralluelo, Gonzalez.
Who is the referee and her assistants?
She will be assisted by Seulgi Lee and Misuk Park, while Ivana Martincic will be on fourth official duties.
Zambia: Go big or go home
In their opener against Japan, it was initially a positive start, restricting their Asian opponents to just a single goal before the break, but it was in the second half that the Copper Queens collapsed to an eventual 5-0 defeat.
While the entire nation will be cheering their side on from afar, it all comes down to 90 minutes in New Zealand and whether they can shock the Spaniards.
Spain: Could it be third time lucky?
Having only previously qualified twice for the competition and not managing to proceed past the round of 16, La Roja will be hoping that they can build on last year’s quarter-final achievement in the European Championship, and get a shot at glory.
The match will be played at Eden Park
This is the fourth match hosted by the national stadium in this tournament, with the USA, Italy, and New Zealand themselves having all won their opening fixtures there.
