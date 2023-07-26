Spain vs Zambia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup Match

That brings an end to our pre-live coverage, but fear not - we will be back with all the updates you need ahead of kickoff at Eden Park, as it plays host to this crucial Group C match.

What time does the game kick-off across the world?

USA: 3:30am
Zambia: 9:30am
Spain: 9:30am
India: 1pm
Tokyo: 4:30pm
New Zealand (Auckland): 7:30pm
What time does the game kick-off

The game will be shown live on BBC Two for UK viewers, with kickoff at 8:30am BST.
Spain vs Zambia prediction

All the signs point towards a tough night in Auckland for Zambia, facing a Spain side with talent in abundance and far greater experience on the world stage.

On the flip side, it should be a comfortable night for Jorge Vilda’s side.

La Roja could potentially ring in the changes to conserve energy ahead of what promises to be an exciting remainder of the tournament for them barring a disaster on the night. 

VAVEL predicts: Spain Women 6-0 Zambia Women

Latest games between Spain and Zambia

With the match being Zambia’s second World Cup match ever, the tie will be the first in which the Copper Queens and La Roja have met in a major tournament.

On the day however, Zambia will need to cause a huge upset to be victorious in their first encounter with the overwhelming favourites, a result they would perhaps need to keep their hopes of progressing beyond the group stage alive.

Key player from Zambia - Barbra Branda

Undoubtedly the most crucial player to Bruce Mwape’s World Cup team, the Zambia captain scored an astonishing 22 goals in just 10 caps for the Copper Queens.

The forward led Zambia to win their first 2022 COSAFA Women's Cup last September, picking up the Golden Ball accolade along the way, very much deserved after a magnificent ten goals and a perfect display.

Now named in a World Cup squad for the first time, Branda will have already made her African nation proud, no matter what the end result may be.
 

Key Player from Spain - Aitana Bonmati

Despite known relationship issues with the Spain national team, Aitana Bonmati has evidently put her struggles to one side while she helps her country to a hopeful World Cup triumph Down Under.

With skills reminiscent of Andres Iniesta and Xavi, the midfielder impressed in gameweek one, scoring and assisting one during that 3-0 win over Costa Rica.

Now while many more fantasy football players scramble to transfer the 25-year-old into their teams, the pressure is on for both her and the team to avoid an unlikely upset and secure a spot in the round of 16.
 

Probable line-up of Zambia

Team News of Zambia
Unfortunately for Zambia, a goalkeeping change is forced upon them following Catherine Musonda’s red card against Japan, meaning Eunice Sakala will likely feature instead.

 

Predicted XI:
Sakala; Belemu, Musase, Mweemba, Tembo; S. Banda, Lungu, Katongo; Kundananji, Mapepa, B. Banda
 

 

Probable line-up of Spain

Team News of Spain
After spending the best part of last season on the sidelines with a dreaded ACL injury, Barcelona star Alexia Putellas will likely be named on the bench once again, following her brief 14-minute cameo in the previous game.

Otherwise, it will probably be an unchanged lineup from Jorge Vilda.

 

Predicted XI:
Misa; Batlle, Paredes, Ivana, Carmona; Bonmati, Abelleira, Hermoso; Del Castillo, Paralluelo, Gonzalez.
 

Who is the referee and her assistants?

The referee for Spain vs Zambia will be Hyeonjeong Oh.

She will be assisted by Seulgi Lee and Misuk Park, while Ivana Martincic will be on fourth official duties.
 

Zambia: Go big or go home

Zambia’s debut World Cup campaign could be brought to an end this Wednesday if they fail to pick up any points, coupled with Japan securing at least a draw with Costa Rica in their game.

In their opener against Japan, it was initially a positive start, restricting their Asian opponents to just a single goal before the break, but it was in the second half that the Copper Queens collapsed to an eventual 5-0 defeat.

While the entire nation will be cheering their side on from afar, it all comes down to 90 minutes in New Zealand and whether they can shock the Spaniards.
 

Spain: Could it be third time lucky?

One of the favourites to lift the prestigious trophy in this 2023 edition of the World Cup, Spain got their campaign off to a super start last week, putting three past an almost helpless Costa Rica side.

Having only previously qualified twice for the competition and not managing to proceed past the round of 16, La Roja will be hoping that they can build on last year’s quarter-final achievement in the European Championship, and get a shot at glory.
 

The match will be played at Eden Park

The Spain vs Zambia match will be played at Eden Park, in New Zealand, with a capacity of 50,000 people.

This is the fourth match hosted by the national stadium in this tournament, with the USA, Italy, and New Zealand themselves having all won their opening fixtures there.
 

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup match: Spain vs Zambia Live Updates!

My name is Ryan Brookes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL<'strong> as these two nations look to advance their chances of qualification from Group C, where Zambia are in desperate need of their first points.
