Spain 5-0 Zambia: Five star Spain cruise into knockouts

Spain cruised into the knockout stages of the 2023 Women's World Cup with a 5-0 victory against Zambia in Group C.

The result ensures that Spain will qualify out of Group C alongside Japan while the game also confirmed that Zambia would be going home at the end of the group stages.

Two goals in the first twelve minutes put Spain well on the way to qualification as Teresa Abelleira scored a stunning goal from outside the box before Jennifer Hermosa scored a header on her 100th Spain cap.

Despite a resolute Zambian performance, Hermosa added another goal in the second half to take her to 50 international goals along with half-time substitute Alba Redondo who scored two goals to give Spain a comfortable victory.

With one group game left for both sides, Spain will take on Japan to decide who will top Group C while Zambia will face Costa Rica hoping to avoid finishing bottom.

Story of the Match

Jorge Vilda made two changes to the Spain team that beat Costa Rica in their first World Cup game with the headline change being a return to the squad for two-time Ballon D'Or winner Alexia Putellas. Putellas came into the squad along with Barcelona teammate Mariona Caldentey knowing that a win for Spain would see them qualify for the knockout stages.

With Japan having already beaten Costa Rica earlier in the day, Zambia knew that a defeat would see them knocked out of the Women's World Cup with a group game to spare. And the only change made by the African side to their starting line up was in goal with Eunice Sakala replacing the suspended Catherine Musonda.

Right from the first whistle, Spain looked to take the game to their opponents and in particular put pressure on the Zambian second-choice keeper.

Almost immediately Putellas started putting crosses into the box that Sakala looked extremely uncomfortable with and could not claim properly.

But the African side gave La Roja an early taste of what they could be capable of when forward Barbra Banda had Zambia's first shot of the World Cup but it went straight at the Spanish keeper.

It took just eight minutes for Spain to break the deadlock when Jennifer Hermoso fed the ball back to Teresa Abelleira just outside the box and her ferocious strike found the top corner of the net to give Spain the lead.

Things went from bad to worse for Zambia just four minutes later when Putellas was fed the ball in the box and she sent a high looping cross into the back post and Hermoso was there to head home and make it 2-0 to Spain.

At this point, the game was in real danger of turning into a rout. Putellas was dominating the game and really showing what she was capable of while being backed up superbly by Hermoso and others and it looked like they could run away with it.

But credit to Zambia, they managed to stay resolute and as the first half wore on, even managed to get forward and start testing the Spanish defence. In particular, a lot of their play came from Banda who fired over midway in the first half and then was denied by a wonderful sliding tackle from getting another shot away in the box just after by Irene Paredes.

Zambia did have to ride their luck at times and Spain could really have been more goals ahead if it was not for fine margins.

Seven minutes before the break, Hermoso could have had her second when she put the ball in the back of the net but the flag was already raised for offside and right on the half-time whistle, Aitana Bonmati had a great chance to score from point blank range but her shot was straight at keeper Sakala when slightly either side of her would have resulted in a goal.

At half-time, Spain manager Vilda made three changes as he appeared to have one eye on the rest of the tournament. Vilda made the decision to replace Putellas who was still recovering from injury and she came off along with Ona Battle and Salma Parraluelo and they were replaced by Alba Redondo, Eva Navarro and Oihane Hernandez.

As the second half kicked off, it is likely Bonmati was still thinking of her opportunity just before the break that she did not manage to take. And just a few minutes into the second half she had an opportunity to make amends as a cross found her in the centre of the box but her header was again straight at the keeper.

This nearly did not matter as Sakala spilt the ball and it started trickling towards the goal line but she managed to get back and pounce on it to avoid an embarrassing situation.

Despite the Spanish dominance, it was not all one-way traffic as Banda really marshalled her side and pushed them forward on occasion. And she managed to give the Spanish defence something to think about on occasions as she had a couple of shots blocked and also hit the bar.

But the three points and qualification were confirmed for Spain with twenty minutes to go when Redondo ran onto a ball in behind from Navarro and rounded the keeper to give the Spanish side an unassailable lead.

The third goal opened the floodgates and just a minute later Spain had their fourth as Hermoso scored her 50th Spain goal in her 100th cap for her country. After a bit of pinball in the box, the ball fell to Hermoso who finished neatly.

There was a bit of a wait before she could celebrate thanks to a lengthy VAR check but eventually, she could celebrate after the offside decision was overturned.

Half-time substitute Redondo also managed to cap off a pleasing performance with her second goal of the game after a cross from the right found her and she finished well. Again the goal was given offside on the field but was overturned by VAR.

The result means that Spain goes top of Group C with both them and Japan having qualified for the knockout rounds and those two teams will face off in the next round of fixtures to see who finishes top of the group.

Player of the Match - Jennifer Hermoso

In her 100th appearance for her country, there was not much better way for Hermoso to celebrate than to get her 49th and 50th international goals.

Hermoso ran the game in the first half with Putellas and then stepped up on her own in the second half to dominate for her team and she could have at least had a hat trick if not more in this game.