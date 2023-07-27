United States vs Netherlands - LIVE Stream and Score Updates in FIFA Women’s World Cup (0-0): Rapinoe and Lavelle benched

ADVERTISEMENT
1’ United States 0-0 Netherlands
The Anthems: Netherlands
The Anthems: United States
10 minutes remain!
30 minutes to go!
Both of these sides won their opening games at the tournament, and will look to take the top spot with another three points.
And to add to the drama, this is a rematch of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final - the USWNT prevailed in Lyon, with a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Rapinoe and Lavelle. The duo both start from the bench this time though!
Andries Jonker says “we’re relaxed!"
“We are not afraid. We are confident that we can win. America is no longer the America of yesteryear, as is how it is thought in the world of women's football. It's our turn first to see how far we can get."
𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 talks! 💬🇺🇸🇳🇱#USANED #FIFAWWC #TheOranjeBeat pic.twitter.com/rllCHrPWju— OranjeLeeuwinnen (@oranjevrouwen) July 26, 2023
Alex Morgan expects difficult match
Netherlands Team News: Snoeijs replaces Beerensteyn
𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐆. 𝐈𝐓. 𝐎𝐍! 💥#FIFAWWC #USANED #TheOranjeBeat pic.twitter.com/i6sl4ape8e— OranjeLeeuwinnen (@oranjevrouwen) July 26, 2023
United States Team News: Unchanged XI!
Your XI in Wellington 🇺🇸#USWNT x @Visa pic.twitter.com/eP4SAPB0Qx— U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) July 26, 2023
Welcome back!
As a reminder, kickoff is at 02:00 BST - other time zones can be found further down the feed!
Tune in here for United States vs Netherlands
Then, we’ll have plenty of pre-match analysis before we walk you through the live action.
So stick around - do not miss a detail of the United States vs Netherlands match with live updates and commentaries on VAVEL.
What time does the game kick off across the world?
South Africa - 03:00 (27 July)
Asia - 08:00 Jakarta, 09:00 Beijing, 10:00 Tokyo (27 July)
Australia - 09:00 Perth, 10:30 Adelaide, 11:00 Sydney, (27 July)
New Zealand - 15:00 (27 July)
United States - 18:00 PT, 20:00 CT, 21:00 ET (26 July)
Netherlands - 03:00 (27 July)
What time does the game kick off?
For US-based viewers, that means kickoff is at 9PM ET on Tuesday, 26 July 2023. In the United States, the match will be shown live on FOX Sports and Telemundo - in English and Spanish respectively.
United States vs Netherlands prediction
Despite only putting three past Vietnam last time out, we know that the United States are capable of defeating some of the world’s strongest teams, and that doesn’t just change overnight.
It’ll be a closely contested match, but the Netherlands might fall short against the reigning World Champions.
VAVEL predicts: United States 2-1 Netherlands
Recent games between United States and Netherlands
A friendly in November 2020 saw Sophia Smith make her debut as the Stars and Stripes prevailed in a 2-0 win, with the Oranjeleeuwinnen also tasting defeat at the postponed Olympics - falling short on penalties after being held to a 2-2 draw.
Key Player from Netherlands - Jill Roord
Roord is a midfielder of the highest quality, with the accolades to show for it. She was part of this Dutch side when they took home the silver medals at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, and before that, she was influential as the team were crowned as European Champions in 2017.
Key Player from United States - Sophia Smith
A fixture against the Netherlands will always be special for Smith, who made her senior national team debut against the European side in November 2020.
Smith is arguably the most in-form player in the preferred American front three, with Alex Morgan notably having missed a penalty against Vietnam. If Sophia Smith can continue her fine run of form, the United States should be able to clinch three points on July 27.
Probable line-up of Netherlands
Like his American counterpart, Andries Jonker is expected to name the same starting eleven that started against Portugal. Of course, the Oranjeleeuwinnen will be without Vivianne Miedema - who is still recovering from a serious ACL injury.
Predicted XI
van Domselaar; Spitse, van der Gragt, Janssen; Pelova, Roord, Groenen, van de Donk, Brugts; Beerensteyn, Martens
Probable line-up of United States
Vlatko Andonovski is expected to name an unchanged lineup for their group stage match against Netherlands. Against Vietnam, Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle failed to have the desired impact - so they’ll likely be reserved for the latter stages of this match too.
Predicted XI
Naeher; Fox, Ertz, Girma, Dunn; Demelo, Sullivan, Horan; Rodman, Morgan, Smith
Who is the referee and her assistants?
Netherlands: Time to make amends
The Dutch side made their debut at the tournament in 2015, reaching the round of sixteen before making it to the final in 2019. In Lyon, they were forced to settle for silver - with the United States claiming a 2-0 win.
There are two levels to the revenge story that this Dutch side will look to write throughout the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and one of them can be completed tonight with a win over the United States.
United States: Can they do the three-peat?
While the hosts of the 2027 tournament haven’t been confirmed yet, the United States are in contention. Their joint bid with Mexico is one of the final four candidates - and it would see two consecutive summers of sport within the two nations, as they’re set to co-host the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup alongside Canada.
Whether they'll enter the 2027 Women’s World Cup as World Champions remains to be seen...
The match will be played at Wellington Regional Stadium
Wellington Phoenix FC, the only A-League club based in New Zealand, play their home matches here. Colloquially, the stadium is referred to as the ‘Ring of Fire.'