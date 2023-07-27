United States vs Netherlands - LIVE Stream and Score Updates in FIFA Women’s World Cup (0-0): Rapinoe and Lavelle benched
The USWNT will take on the Netherlands in the FIFA Women’s World Cup

01:00a minute ago

1’ United States 0-0 Netherlands

We’re underway in Wellington! Jackie Groenen gets the action going from the centre circle.
00:575 minutes ago

The Anthems: Netherlands

Up next is a rousing rendition of Wilhemus van Nassouwe, and the two sides are mere moments from kickoff.
00:566 minutes ago

The Anthems: United States

The players are out - and The Star-Spangled Banner is the first of the anthems to ring out around Wellington.
00:5012 minutes ago

10 minutes remain!

We’re just moments away from kickoff at Wellington Regional Stadium!
00:3032 minutes ago

30 minutes to go!

We’re just thirty minutes from kickoff in Wellington, New Zealand - as the United States prepare to take on Netherlands in Group E.

Both of these sides won their opening games at the tournament, and will look to take the top spot with another three points.

And to add to the drama, this is a rematch of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final - the USWNT prevailed in Lyon, with a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Rapinoe and Lavelle. The duo both start from the bench this time though!

00:2141 minutes ago

Andries Jonker says “we’re relaxed!"

Andries Jonker insists that the Oranjeleeuwinnen head into this crunch tie with a "relaxed posture” following their win against Portugal.

“We are not afraid. We are confident that we can win. America is no longer the America of yesteryear, as is how it is thought in the world of women's football. It's our turn first to see how far we can get."

00:1843 minutes ago

Alex Morgan expects difficult match

Speaking to the press ahead of the United States’ match against Netherlands, Alex Morgan insisted that “this is going to be an incredibly difficult match up, very challenging."
00:11an hour ago

Netherlands Team News: Snoeijs replaces Beerensteyn

There’s just the one change to Andries Jonker’s starting lineup, as Everton’s Katja Snoeijs replaces Lineth Beerensteyn up front. The 26-year-old Amsterdam native will partner Lieke Martens-Van Leer.

00:07an hour ago

United States Team News: Unchanged XI!

Vlatko Andonovski has named an unchanged starting eleven, keeping faith in the team that earned a 3-0 victory against Vietnam. Happy with that one, USWNT fans?

00:03an hour ago

Welcome back!

So, after a few hours absence, I’m back to bring you live coverage of United States vs Netherlands in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. 

As a reminder, kickoff is at 02:00 BST - other time zones can be found further down the feed!

19:056 hours ago

Tune in here for United States vs Netherlands

That’s all for our pre-match coverage of United States vs Netherlands - but don’t worry, we’ll be back an hour before kickoff to deliver you the team news.

Then, we’ll have plenty of pre-match analysis before we walk you through the live action. 

So stick around - do not miss a detail of the United States vs Netherlands match with live updates and commentaries on VAVEL.

19:006 hours ago

What time does the game kick off across the world?

India - 06:30 (27 July)

South Africa - 03:00 (27 July)

Asia - 08:00 Jakarta, 09:00 Beijing, 10:00 Tokyo (27 July)

Australia - 09:00 Perth, 10:30 Adelaide, 11:00 Sydney, (27 July)

New Zealand - 15:00 (27 July)

United States - 18:00 PT, 20:00 CT, 21:00 ET (26 July)

Netherlands - 03:00 (27 July)

18:556 hours ago

What time does the game kick off?

The game will be shown live on BBC One for UK viewers, with coverage starting at 01:45 ahead of a 02:00 kickoff time.

For US-based viewers, that means kickoff is at 9PM ET on Tuesday, 26 July 2023. In the United States, the match will be shown live on FOX Sports and Telemundo - in English and Spanish respectively.

18:506 hours ago

United States vs Netherlands prediction

This is set to be one of the toughest battles of the group stages at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup - but all signs point to a victory for Vlatko Andonovski’s USWNT.

Despite only putting three past Vietnam last time out, we know that the United States are capable of defeating some of the world’s strongest teams, and that doesn’t just change overnight.

It’ll be a closely contested match, but the Netherlands might fall short against the reigning World Champions.

VAVEL predicts: United States 2-1 Netherlands

18:456 hours ago

Recent games between United States and Netherlands

Since losing out in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final, the Netherlands have faced the United States on two occasions. 

A friendly in November 2020 saw Sophia Smith make her debut as the Stars and Stripes prevailed in a 2-0 win, with the Oranjeleeuwinnen also tasting defeat at the postponed Olympics - falling short on penalties after being held to a 2-2 draw.

18:406 hours ago

Key Player from Netherlands - Jill Roord

Jill Roord will look to make headlines for the second time this summer, after completing her move to Manchester City - who failed to qualify for European football.

Roord is a midfielder of the highest quality, with the accolades to show for it. She was part of this Dutch side when they took home the silver medals at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, and before that, she was influential as the team were crowned as European Champions in 2017.

18:356 hours ago

Key Player from United States - Sophia Smith

The United States have a not-so-secret weapon up their sleeves, in the form of Sophia Smith. The forward scored twice in the first half against Vietnam, before providing Lindsey Horan with the assist for the third and final goal.

A fixture against the Netherlands will always be special for Smith, who made her senior national team debut against the European side in November 2020. 

Smith is arguably the most in-form player in the preferred American front three, with Alex Morgan notably having missed a penalty against Vietnam. If Sophia Smith can continue her fine run of form, the United States should be able to clinch three points on July 27.

18:307 hours ago

Probable line-up of Netherlands

Team News of Netherlands

Like his American counterpart, Andries Jonker is expected to name the same starting eleven that started against Portugal. Of course, the Oranjeleeuwinnen will be without Vivianne Miedema - who is still recovering from a serious ACL injury.

Predicted XI

van Domselaar; Spitse, van der Gragt, Janssen; Pelova, Roord, Groenen, van de Donk, Brugts; Beerensteyn, Martens
 

18:257 hours ago

Probable line-up of United States

Team News of United States

Vlatko Andonovski is expected to name an unchanged lineup for their group stage match against Netherlands. Against Vietnam, Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle failed to have the desired impact - so they’ll likely be reserved for the latter stages of this match too.

Predicted XI

Naeher; Fox, Ertz, Girma, Dunn; Demelo, Sullivan, Horan; Rodman, Morgan, Smith

 

18:207 hours ago

Who is the referee and her assistants?

The referee for United States vs Netherlands will be Yoshimi Yamashita. The Japanese referee will be assisted by Makoto Bozono and Naomi Teshirogi. Kim Yujeong will be the fourth official, while Juan Soto of Venezuela will be on VAR duties.
 
18:157 hours ago

Netherlands: Time to make amends

The Netherlands are one of the strongest women’s sides in Europe - yet a disappointing performance at EURO 2022 sees the Oranjeleeuwinnen enter this Women’s World Cup as somewhat of an underdog.

The Dutch side made their debut at the tournament in 2015, reaching the round of sixteen before making it to the final in 2019. In Lyon, they were forced to settle for silver - with the United States claiming a 2-0 win.

There are two levels to the revenge story that this Dutch side will look to write throughout the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and one of them can be completed tonight with a win over the United States.

18:107 hours ago

United States: Can they do the three-peat?

The United States have won the FIFA Women’s World Cup on four occasions - and if they’re able to add a fifth star to the shirt this summer, they’ll become the first side to win the competition on three successive occasions.

While the hosts of the 2027 tournament haven’t been confirmed yet, the United States are in contention. Their joint bid with Mexico is one of the final four candidates - and it would see two consecutive summers of sport within the two nations, as they’re set to co-host the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup alongside Canada.

Whether they'll enter the 2027 Women’s World Cup as World Champions remains to be seen...

18:057 hours ago

The match will be played at Wellington Regional Stadium

The United States vs Netherlands match will be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand, with a capacity of 34,500 people.

Wellington Phoenix FC, the only A-League club based in New Zealand, play their home matches here. Colloquially, the stadium is referred to as the ‘Ring of Fire.'

18:007 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup match: United States vs Netherlands Live Updates!

My name is Rhys Webb and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL - as these two global powerhouses compete for the bragging rights in Group E.
