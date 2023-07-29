Wycombe Wanderers vs Cardiff City: Live Stream, Score updates and How to Watch Joe Jacobson testimonial match

Wycombe Wanderers vs Cardiff City

Whilst it is a pre-season game, the career of Joe Jacobson at Wycombe Wanderers will be celebrated at Adams Park.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Cardiff City live updates

What time does the game kick-off across the world?

India: 19:30 

South Africa: 16:00

Australia: 23:30 

South Korea - 23:00 

China - 22:00 

What time does the game kick-off?

Kick-off at Adams Park is at 15:00 BST. 

This game will not be live on UK television, but you can keep up to date will all the action on VAVEL on our live feed. 

Wycombe Wanderers vs Cardiff City prediction

In truth, friendlies are very difficult to predict. 

But this will be a very close game. Wycombe have done fantastic business in the transfer window as they go in search of Championship football, but with Cardiff being the side in the league above, they will still be a good test for the Chairboys.

It's a game what could really go either way at Adams Park. 

Recent games between Wycombe Wanderers and Cardiff City

The two sides last met when the Chairboys were in the Championship, and there was a share of the spoils across the two games. 

Wycombe beat City 2-1 at Adams Park, including a Joe Jacobson assist for Ryan Tafazolli's opener in that game. 

Cardiff got revenge in the reverse fixture back in the Welsh capital. Jacobson scored back where it all began but a brace from Wales international Kieffer Moore ensured the Bluebirds dented Wycombe's survival hopes. 

Key Player from Wycombe Wanderers - Joe Jacobson

Whilst this is still classed as a pre-season friendly, Joe Jacobson's career at Wycombe Wanderers will be celebrated at Adams Park when he faces his boyhood club, ahead of his tenth season as a Chairboy. 

Born in Cardiff, Jacobson made his debut for the Bluebirds back in 2006 having come through the youth ranks. 

Since 2014, the Welshman has worn the light and dark blue colours, and over 300 appearances later is still going strong in Buckinghamshire. 

Key Player from Cardiff City - Aaron Ramsey

It is easy to point towards Ramsey when it comes to the crucial players in this Cardiff City squad, but for the Championship it is a signing of real pedigree. 

Taking the step down into the second tier is a risk, but if it was going to be any club for Ramsey it was the Bluebirds. 

Having come through the ranks at Cardiff, Ramsey went on to play for the likes of Arsenal and Juventus before returning to South Wales this season, and whilst it will not be an easy task, he'll be aiming for promotion back to the Premier League with the club.

Probable line-up of Wycombe Wanderers

Team News of Wycombe Wanderers: There is a question mark surrounding Wanderers winger Jasper Pattenden after coming off with an injury against Wealdstone during the week. Whilst it is not a long-term injury it could keep him out for the game against Cardiff tomorrow. 

Freddie Potts could be seen in action for the Blues for the first time tomorrow after his loan move from West Ham on Friday. 

Predicted XI: Stryjek; Vincent-Young, Low, Tafazolli, Keogh, Boyes; Breckin, Potts, Leahy; Taylor, McCleary

Probable line-up of Cardiff City

Team News of Cardiff City: There were no fresh injury concerns for the Bluebirds following their 4-0 defeat to UEFA Champions League side FC Porto. 

Aaron Ramsey made his third debut for the club in that game last week and is likely to play a part in tomorrow's game. 

Ryan Allsop could start in between the sticks for Cardiff. The goalkeeper spent three years at Wycombe Wanderers between 2018-21, whilst also having had a loan spell at Adams Park in 2016. 

Predicted XI: Allsop; Romeo, McGuinness, Simpson, O'Dowda; Ralls, Rinomhota; Ojo, Ramsey, Grant; Ugbo.

Who is the referee?

The referee for tomorrow's clash between Wycombe Wanderers and Cardiff City will be Charles Breakspear.
Wycombe Wanderers: Bloomfield in search of a Championship return for the Chairboys

It has been quite the transfer window up until now for the Chairboys, and they are not done either. 

On Friday afternoon, Freddie Potts signed on-loan from Premier League side West Ham United and he became Wycombe's ninth summer signing. He is set to feature for the Blues tomorrow.

A mix of loans, permanent deals, youth and experience has set Wycombe up well for the new season in EFL League One, as they look for a return to the Championship after a brief stint in the second tier back in 2020/21.

After missing out on the play-offs last season, a lot has changed at the club. Long serving manager Gareth Ainsworth and key player Anis Mehmeti both left the club midway through the season, which many believe was the key moment in the season. 

With club legend Matt Bloomfield now at the helm, a new era has began, and the new boss will be in search of promotion to the second tier of English football this season. 

Cardiff City: Aiming for a change in fortunes this season

Cardiff will be looking to ensure they are not dragged down towards the bottom end of the table this season, and rather look up towards a spot in the play-offs. 

After narrowly avoiding relegation to League One last season, Erol Bulut is the new man in charge in South Wales. 

The main talking point in weeks gone by has been the incredible signing of Wales international Aaron Ramsey, who returned to the club where it all began after 15 years away. 

He'll be looking to make his mark this season in the EFL Championship, along with the likes of Karlan Grant, Yakou Meite, who both also signed for the Bluebirds in recent weeks. 

Having Championship experience already under their belt, the latter two will be looking to use that experience to help City towards the top end of the league this season. 

The match will be played at Adams Park!

The Wycombe Wanderers vs Cardiff City match will be played at Adams Park in High Wycombe, with a capacity of 9,448 people. 

It will be the first and only pre-season friendly for Wycombe Wanderers at home, with the EFL season starting next week. 

Wycombe Wanderers vs Cardiff City

Wycombe Wanderers face Cardiff City in Joe Jacobson's testimonial at Adams Park in Buckinghamshire. 
