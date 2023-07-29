Wycombe Wanderers vs Cardiff City: Live Stream, Score updates and How to Watch Joe Jacobson testimonial match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here for Wycombe Wanderers vs Cardiff City
What time does the game kick-off across the world?
South Africa: 16:00
Australia: 23:30
South Korea - 23:00
China - 22:00
This game will not be live on UK television, but you can keep up to date will all the action on VAVEL on our live feed.
Wycombe Wanderers vs Cardiff City prediction
But this will be a very close game. Wycombe have done fantastic business in the transfer window as they go in search of Championship football, but with Cardiff being the side in the league above, they will still be a good test for the Chairboys.
It's a game what could really go either way at Adams Park.
Recent games between Wycombe Wanderers and Cardiff City
Wycombe beat City 2-1 at Adams Park, including a Joe Jacobson assist for Ryan Tafazolli's opener in that game.
Cardiff got revenge in the reverse fixture back in the Welsh capital. Jacobson scored back where it all began but a brace from Wales international Kieffer Moore ensured the Bluebirds dented Wycombe's survival hopes.
Key Player from Wycombe Wanderers - Joe Jacobson
Born in Cardiff, Jacobson made his debut for the Bluebirds back in 2006 having come through the youth ranks.
Since 2014, the Welshman has worn the light and dark blue colours, and over 300 appearances later is still going strong in Buckinghamshire.
Key Player from Cardiff City - Aaron Ramsey
Taking the step down into the second tier is a risk, but if it was going to be any club for Ramsey it was the Bluebirds.
Having come through the ranks at Cardiff, Ramsey went on to play for the likes of Arsenal and Juventus before returning to South Wales this season, and whilst it will not be an easy task, he'll be aiming for promotion back to the Premier League with the club.
Probable line-up of Wycombe Wanderers
Freddie Potts could be seen in action for the Blues for the first time tomorrow after his loan move from West Ham on Friday.
Predicted XI: Stryjek; Vincent-Young, Low, Tafazolli, Keogh, Boyes; Breckin, Potts, Leahy; Taylor, McCleary
Probable line-up of Cardiff City
Aaron Ramsey made his third debut for the club in that game last week and is likely to play a part in tomorrow's game.
Ryan Allsop could start in between the sticks for Cardiff. The goalkeeper spent three years at Wycombe Wanderers between 2018-21, whilst also having had a loan spell at Adams Park in 2016.
Predicted XI: Allsop; Romeo, McGuinness, Simpson, O'Dowda; Ralls, Rinomhota; Ojo, Ramsey, Grant; Ugbo.
Who is the referee?
Wycombe Wanderers: Bloomfield in search of a Championship return for the Chairboys
On Friday afternoon, Freddie Potts signed on-loan from Premier League side West Ham United and he became Wycombe's ninth summer signing. He is set to feature for the Blues tomorrow.
A mix of loans, permanent deals, youth and experience has set Wycombe up well for the new season in EFL League One, as they look for a return to the Championship after a brief stint in the second tier back in 2020/21.
After missing out on the play-offs last season, a lot has changed at the club. Long serving manager Gareth Ainsworth and key player Anis Mehmeti both left the club midway through the season, which many believe was the key moment in the season.
With club legend Matt Bloomfield now at the helm, a new era has began, and the new boss will be in search of promotion to the second tier of English football this season.
Cardiff City: Aiming for a change in fortunes this season
After narrowly avoiding relegation to League One last season, Erol Bulut is the new man in charge in South Wales.
The main talking point in weeks gone by has been the incredible signing of Wales international Aaron Ramsey, who returned to the club where it all began after 15 years away.
He'll be looking to make his mark this season in the EFL Championship, along with the likes of Karlan Grant, Yakou Meite, who both also signed for the Bluebirds in recent weeks.
Having Championship experience already under their belt, the latter two will be looking to use that experience to help City towards the top end of the league this season.
The match will be played at Adams Park!
It will be the first and only pre-season friendly for Wycombe Wanderers at home, with the EFL season starting next week.
