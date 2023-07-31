Ray Parlour expects Arsenal to 'push Man City all the way' in upcoming Premier League season

It goes without saying that Ray Parlour, or the Romford Pelé as fans affectionately called him, is an Arsenal legend.

During his 12 years at the club, he won three Premier League titles (including the illustrious Invincibles season), four FA Cups, a Football League Cup and a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

On top of this, he was also voted as Arsenal's Player of the Season for the 1997/98 campaign, ahead of the likes of Marc Overmars and Dennis Bergkamp to name a few.

So when it comes to Arsenal, not many people know and love the club as much as Parlour.

He spoke about everything from statues and The Gunners' title chances, to goalkeepers and Newcastle's European ambitions.

This interview is brought to you by NetBet Online Casino. Please gamble responsibly. GamCare offer a free and confidential service for those who may require further support

On Arsenal's pre-season so far

Following the MLS All-Stars game, Arsenal faced Man United in New Jersey followed by Barcelona in Los Angeles, which proved to be two very different games. Parlour noticed a marked improvement in the players.

Parlour travelled to America for the club's pre-season tour, and has been impressed with how preparations for the new campaign are going.

"It’s been very good, there’s been plenty to like over there and the lads look sharp.

"They needed a few more sessions before the Manchester United game, but against Barcelona they looked fitter.

"The Barcelona game was an important game to get a good win and score some goals."

While a minority of Arsenal fans took a reactionary approach following The Gunners' 2-0 defeat against Man United, Parlour is not worried in the slightest.

"Mikel Arteta has a plan, he is sticking to it, and by the first game they should be ready to go."

How preseason now compares to when he played under Arsène Wenger

Arsène Wenger is undoubtedly one of the greatest managers of all time, but Parlour drew comparisons between him and current boss Arteta.

"It’s similar. Arsène always had blocks, the first one wasn’t too hard, getting us back lightly with a few laps. Then it was the hills, the second block was harder and then we went on a tour, places like Austria I remember, and it was harder.

"It was all about football then, two transitions a day, there’s a lot more razamataz now.

"There was 80,000 there the first game, it shows the support out there, it must be good financially for the club, too, everyone wears the shirt.

"From 1996 onwards it got a lot more professional when the foreign guys came over, the Brits had to change themselves.

"Back in the 90s it was more socialising, more going out, you can’t get away with that now, you’re going to get videod."

On the Community Shield

The Community Shield is the traditional curtain-raiser of the season, which means that the eyes of fans from across the country, and the world, will be watching as Arsenal take on Man City on Sunday.

As a three-time winner of the game, Parlour gave his thoughts on the upcoming match.

"This is always a good game, it is really competitive. I played in a few over the years and you do want to get one over your rivals."

"There isn’t a lot between the sides and Arsenal may have more motivation to win, but you can never write off the treble winners."

The transfer window

It's been a busy transfer window for Arsenal, and for the league in general.

Parlour had his say on how the new signings could affect the league next season, and gave a glowing account of record signing Declan Rice.

"I spoke to Declan Rice on the tour, he knows there is pressure but I’m sure he can deal with it.

"I think he’s looking forward to getting going now, it’s a really young squad, he knows a number of them from England which will help, he’ll be ready to go.

"It’s an excellent signing and as much as ability is important you need to look at characters - he’s a leader, West Ham’s captain.

"I didn’t think Arsenal could afford him but they’ve made it happen."

He also told VAVEL that he is looking forward to seeing the additions of Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

The loss of Granit Xhaka

Long-time midfielder and former captain Granit Xhaka joined Bayer 04 Leverkusen this summer, bringing an end to his seven-year stay at the club. Ray reflected on the move and the Swiss international's time at the club.

"He wanted a longer contract which I don’t think the club were willing to do, so good luck to him.

"He’s been a good servant, it looked like his playing days were over here and he turned it around.

"He’s got a good five year contract now."

Expecting Folarin Balogun to leave

Fresh off the back of scoring 21 goals while on loan at Stade de Reims last season, Balogun has made it clear that he wants to play regular first-team football.

So, with rumours of a move away from The Emirates gaining traction, Parlour gave his thoughts on the 22-year-old American's situation.

"I think it looks like he is going to be leaving the club, it’s just about the deal now."

"He had a decent season last year but he wants to play every week, and I don’t think he is going to get that opportunity.

"It’s all up to the kid then, if he does leave he needs to prove Arteta wrong.

"If he starts banging the goals in, I’m sure the manager will hold his hands up."

He also spoke about what a potential deal for the striker could look like, including reports by The Boot Room of a £50m price tag and the possibility of a buy-back clause.

"The club needs more money coming in, so it’s like a game of poker now, Edu wants to get players out now.

"He will go for less than that, I would imagine, I think £40million isn’t a bad deal for all parties."

"In my day it was a case of ‘there you go, there’s the contract’ and now there’s so many clauses, but I’m sure the lawyers will be sitting down trying to get the best deal for both clubs.

"If you can put a buy-back in, why not? Strikers are so hard to come by. He’s only a young man so why not?"

Unsure if Matt Turner is good enough to win trophies

With rumours persisting that Arsenal want to make Brentford goalkeeper David Raya their 4th summer signing, Parlour gave his thoughts on his possible arrival. He also spoke about competition for Matt Turner.

"You always need good keepers, Raya is one, he’s decent.

"But that’s two good goalkeepers at Arsenal if it happens. I do believe you need that to be successful.

"It might even up Aaron Ramsdale’s game a bit, too."

"Matt Turner’s a good keeper, there’s no doubt about it, it's great for the American market that he’s here but it’s always about ability.

"He would do his best whenever called upon but is that enough to win your trophies? I don’t know.

Parlour also spoke about whether a potential move could threaten Ramsdale's position at the club.

"Ramsdale is brilliant for the dressing room, that was so important.

"Most of the time he has kept Arsenal in games, he’s been a great signing, it makes you better having a strong signing coming into the building.

"Every day they’ve got to be getting better, they’ll respond to the competition, I’m sure.

"It’s great for the club and it makes you a better team."

Edu "wants to get three or four players out"

Parlour played with Edu Gaspar at Arsenal for three years, and spoke about the job that the Brazilian is doing as sporting director at the club.

"He has a lot of contacts around the world, and he fits perfectly.

"He’s an ex player, so has been in dressing rooms, he knows what you need to be successful, he’s done a brilliant job and the club are backing the manager."

During the conversation, Parlour also gave some insight into Edu and the club's ambitions for the remainder of the transfer window.

"I always speak to Edu, I know he wants to get three or four players out, if they can, maybe there’s room for more to come in."

"That’s the most important thing now, releasing a little bit of money.

"I would look at a striker if they have the money, it’s very hard to find them, there’s not actually many around, we’d all love another Haaland."

Szoboszlai gives Liverpool "a chance to compete at the top"

Parlour did not just speak about Arsenal, he also gave his views on whether Liverpool's latest additions in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai can boost their prospects this season after a disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

"We know Mac Allister is good player from his time at Brighton and can improve Liverpool."

"Szoboszlai looks a good player too so can only give Liverpool a chance to compete at the top."

The signing of the season?

While there is still around a month left of the transfer window, with plenty of time for more deals, Parlour gave his thoughts on the best signings so far.

"Naturally Declan Rice is the eye catching signing and he will be a big player for Arsenal.

"James Maddison is a good addition for Spurs and can improve them for sure.

"With more signings to come in the coming weeks, we may well see another big move for someone."

Game management cost Arsenal last season

Following Arsenal's disappointing title collapse last season, Parlour spoke about where it all went wrong for The Gunners.

"I was at the West Ham game when they were cruising at 2-0 up and they took their foot off the pedal.

"They made a bad mistake just before half time and it allowed them back into the game, and the atmosphere changed.

"It happened at Liverpool as well, then there was the Southampton home game.

"That was where the gaps started forming, they need to learn from where they went wrong."

On the upcoming season

Aside from transfers, Parlour also spoke in depth about the upcoming season, and gave his predictions on everything from promotion to relegation.

Newcastle to miss out on top 4?

"I know the top four, I’m just not sure of the order, I’ll go for Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

"Arsenal are once again going to push Manchester City all the way.

"Liverpool can improve on last season and Manchester United will once again be competitive.

"It will be interesting to see how Newcastle cope with three games in a week with Champions League football.

"They have quality for sure, so I expect them to compete, but you may see a drop off."

Expecting Bournemouth to 'struggle'

While Bournemouth's new owners have drawn many plaudits for the ambition that they have shown so far, Parlour is not convinced.

He placed them amongst the sides likely to be battling relegation this season.

"I can’t see Luton Town staying up, Sheffield United haven’t really invested yet either.

"My last tip is Bournemouth, I hope I’m wrong but I do think they might struggle next season."

'Important' that Arsenal get a good start

Every team wants a strong start to the league campaign, and Parlour stressed the importance of Arsenal getting off to a winning start in the first few weeks if they want to realise their high hopes for the season ahead.

"It’s important Arsenal get off to a good start this season.

"With the investment spent, Arsenal will be looking to repeat last season's excellent start."

"With three good signings, Arsenal should be able to once again compete with Man City for the title."

Gameweek one & two predictions

With the start of the season less than two weeks away now, Parlour gave his thoughts on how some of the opening fixtures could go.

Nothing between Chelsea and Liverpool

"Chelsea will improve for sure. Mauricio Pochettino is a good coach and will put his stamp on the team from the off, so expect this to be a very close game.

"This may well be a draw."

Expecting Newcastle to lose at the Etihad

"It is always tough to go to Etihad and Newcastle will find it tough.

"The home side are likely to win this with Haaland looking to get on the score sheet."

Tottenham and Man United may draw, but United will finish higher

"This is always a tough game between the sides, so could end up in a draw. I do see Man Utd finishing above Spurs."

Arséne Wenger deserving of his statue, Kelly Smith next?

Speaking on the statue immortalising his former boss, Parlour spoke glowingly of him, while also tipping a club legend and current women's team coach for her own statue.

"He deserves it, how the club has improved is down to him.

"The training facilities, the stadium itself, he turned the club around.

"I’ll be there on Thursday to congratulate him. I’ve not seen it yet, I hope it’s better than Ronaldo’s.

"It’s been a long time coming and every fan will be really pleased for him, he did so much for my career."

"Maybe one of the ladies could be next? Kelly Smith perhaps? She has done so well for Arsenal.

"The women’s game is getting bigger and bigger, so why not?"