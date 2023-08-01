West Brom set to sign forward Josh Maja on a free transfer

West Bromwich Albion are closing in on the signing of former Sunderland and Bordeaux striker Josh Maja.

According to The Express & Star, the 24-year-old completed a medical at Albion’s training ground in Walsall yesterday and an announcement of the arrival is expected in due course.

Maja would become Carlos Corberan’s second signing of the transfer window, following Jeremy Sarmiento through the door, who joined The Baggies on a season-long-loan from Brighton & Hove Albion last week.

A boost for the Baggies

This is a much-welcomed boost to the forward department heading into West Brom's EFL Championship opener at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, as Brandon Thomas-Asante would otherwise be their only senior striker available.

It is also reported Maja turned down interest from fellow Championship sides Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday, believing regular game-time at The Hawthorns will see him return to his goal-scoring best.

The Nigerian international is set to arrive at Albion after his contract at Bordeaux expired, ending his four-and-a-half-year stint at the French club, where he netted 25 goals in 85 appearances, including 16 strikes in last season’s Ligue 2 campaign.

The London-born striker gathered attention during his spell at Sunderland in League One, scoring an impressive 15 goals in 24 games for the Black Cats. This goal record saw him earn a big money move to Les Girondins for £3.5 million when he was 20 years old.

Maja’s only stint in the Championship was a forgettable one, where he joined Stoke City on loan for the 2021/22 season and managed just one goal in 15 matches.

West Brom have been working under tight financial pressure throughout the summer transfer window, with loans and free transfers their only ways of business to bolster the squad.

They are believed to still be interested in adding to the forward line, with a potential loan move being eyed up for FC Midtjylland striker Sory Kaba, who spent the second half of the last campaign at Cardiff City, scoring eight goals in 17 Championship games for The Bluebirds.

Sory Kaba playing for Cardiff City (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

What can Albion expect from Maja?

As a number nine, Josh Maja is seen as a poacher, heavily relying on the service of his teammates rather than his own individual flair to score a goal.

He is keen to combine in the build up play, and then be in the right place at the right time to finish off a dangerous move.

Former Stoke City forward Josh Maja (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

This should be an area where he will thrive under Carlos Corberan, with The Baggies having a host of creative outlets at their disposal.

Jed Wallace and John Swift both ranked in the top 10 for chances created in the Championship last season, and along with the exciting addition of Jeremy Sarmiento from Brighton, it seems there will be bundles of opportunities for Maja to try and stick away.

One of West Brom’s major problems last season was indeed the striker position, and ultimately a big reason why they did not finish in the play-offs despite a resurgent run under Corberan.

Brandon Thomas-Asante finished Albion’s top scorer with just seven league goals despite the endless amounts of chances created, so the responsibility will be heavy on the incoming strikers shoulders.

In the 2022/23 season for Bordeaux, Maja managed a goal every 177 minutes and a goal conversion rate of 21%. If those stats continue in the Championship, he will be towards the top end of the scorers list.

Confidence with any player is a huge factor in their progression, and it is important he gets off the mark quickly to settle into life as comfortably as possible at The Hawthorns.

Albion supporters are desperately hoping a goal scoring striker will push them into promotion contention back to the Premier League, with Maja looking to be the man to do so.