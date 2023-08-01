Portugal 0-0 USA: Stars and Stripes held by resilient Portugal

Both sides came into this game knowing a win would guarantee their progression to the next round, but the draw would be enough for The Stars And Stripes, though it was a frustrating one as A Seleção das Quinas outplayed them at points in a performance the underdogs should be proud of.

Story of the match:

Despite a typically dominant start from the the USA in which their front line created a number of promising moments in the first quarter of an hour, particularly for veteran forward Alex Morgan, Portuguese keeper Ines Pereira proved to be a stubborn obstacle that dealt with everything that came at her.

This allowed Portugal to adopt a counter-attacking style that nearly rewarded them on 16 minutes after midfielder Francisca Nazareth charged through the middle before laying the ball off to Jessica Silva, but despite beating the defence, the forward could only put her effort comfortably wide, failing to trouble goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

This was an approach that A Seleção das Quinas continued to use throughout the half as their back line stood firm and frustrated The Stars And Stripes, but this yielded little reward, though there was still plenty of time and room for them to capitalise on the weaknesses of their much favoured opponents.

As the Americans became more restless on the approach to halftime, this caused a number of fouls that halted their momentum, though they had one of their best chances of the half in stoppage time when after a corner, the ball would fall to the feet of Lynn Williams, but her promising effort was safely caught by Pereira, meaning that Portugal would hold out to the break and put significant pressure on the back-to-back champions for the rest of the game.

Second Half:

The half began on an equal footing as the Portuguese continued to frustrate the USA - though this wouldn’t stop The Stars And Stripes from having the better of the early chances, albeit these weren’t capitalised on by Alex Morgan, whose difficult tournament continued.

As the half progressed the game evolved into a very stop start affair that saw both sides struggling to consistently create chances against a pair of resilient back lines though Portugal would impressively manage to have the majority of the possession as the game passed 60 minutes, something very few people expected.

One moment that did bring Eden Park to life however was the introduction of superstar and veteran Megan Rapinoe to the game in place of the much younger Sophia Smith on the hour mark, a time when her team perhaps needed her most, much to the joy of the many travelling American fans.

Perhaps the biggest moment of life in the half came in the 81st minute when A Seleção das Quinas gained a free kick that upon arrival in the box only just managed to avoid going in after being passed around, with the USA soon countering, the result of which was another poor effort from Morgan.

The Portuguese thought they’d got the lead as the game entered stoppage time following the ball being headed into her path, substitute Ana Capeta got past her markers and had the beating of Naeher, but the effort would agonisingly strike the post and keep The Stars And Stripes in the tournament up to that point.

The USA would hold on to progress by the narrowest of margins over a Portugal side that perhaps deserved it more on the day, though they can use this performance as a catalyst to go on to even greater things.

Player of the match:

Portugal keeper Ines Pereira put in a superb shift for her country that ultimately helped them keep the clean sheet.

The shot stopper proved to be hard to handle for everyone that came at her as she saved a number of efforts from the USA’s star studded side, something that she should be proud of despite her team’s elimination from the tournament.