Four things we learnt from Liverpool's 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich

20-year-old Frans Krätzig’s stunning stoppage-time volley gave Bayern Munich a last gasp 4-3 victory over Liverpool at the Singapore National Stadium, as both clubs rounded off their respective pre-season trips to Asia.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had raced into a 2-0 lead inside half an hour thanks to Cody Gakpo’s neat early finish and newly-appointed club captain Virgil van Dijk’s header from an Andy Robertson corner.



However, Thomas Tuchel’s side went into the break on level terms, thanks to strikes from Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané.

Luis Díaz, introduced at half-time, put the Reds back in front on 65 minutes, but two of Bayern Munich’s own substitutes saw the Bundesliga champions edge the contest as Josip Stanišić notched an equaliser following a set-piece and Krätzig then slammed home the winner to secure the Singapore Trophy.

The match was played at an impressive intensity, which will likely have pleased both Klopp and Tuchel, as the competitive action creeps closer.

Having overcome Karlsruher SC 4-2 and drawn 4-4 with SpVgg Greuther Fürth in Germany last month, and then beaten Leicester City 4-0 in Singapore on Sunday, Liverpool’s meeting with SV Darmstadt at Deepdale on Monday night is now their only remaining outing prior to getting their Premier League campaign underway at Chelsea on 13th August.

Meanwhile, Bayern, who started pre-season with a 27-0 hammering of FC Rottach-Egern and followed that up with a 2-1 loss to Manchester City and 1-0 win over Kawasaki Frontale in Japan, face AS Monaco on Monday ahead of kicking-off their domestic season in the German Super Cup against RB Leipzig a week on Saturday.

Gakpo and Díaz demonstrate best of both worlds

Luis Díaz of Liverpool puts his side 3-2 ahead during their 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich at Singapore National Stadium, Singapore (Photo by Lampson Yip - Clicks Images/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s first and third goals highlighted the range of traits that the Dutchman and Colombian can each offer in terms of both building the play and explosively finishing it.

For the second-minute opener, the former dropped into midfield to receive a throw-in before a sharp one-two with Diogo Jota allowed him to burst in-behind and beat Yann Sommer with an excellent left-footed finish.

Seeing the No.18 – who started between Mohamed Salah and Jota at the centre of the front-three – in deeper areas was a common sight throughout the first half, which at times allowed midfield summer signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to get that bit higher up the pitch.

It was the first time the two new arrivals had started together, and both looked sharp in and out of possession against a predictably adept Bayern outfit. There was concern over Mac Allister, who left the action at half-time with a knock, but it appeared the issue was an impact injury around the knee or lower thigh, rather than a twist – potentially lessening the likelihood of a long-term absence.

Díaz’s second-half strike – which briefly gave the Reds a 3-2 advantage – was another eye-catching one. After drilling an excellent diagonal ball from the left flank to the right and into the path of Salah, the 26-year-old got on his bike.

He timed his arrival into the box superbly to latch onto the Egyptian’s return pass, evade Stanišić and fire a right-footed effort inside the left-hand post.

After returning from a six-month injury absence in April, this was the latest highly encouraging sign from the South American, who again looked electric and appears to be in a good place heading into 2023/24.

With plenty of competition for places within Klopp's forward line, both Gakpo and Díaz shouldn't have done their prospects too much harm here.

Reds’ right-side concerns

Serge Gnabry of Bayern Munich returns the ball to the centre spot after scoring his side's first goal in their 4-3 win over Liverpool at Singapore National Stadium, Singapore (Photo by Apinya Rittipo/Getty Images)

It’s been a consistent talking point in recent times – particularly since the switch to the 3-2-5 in-possession shape late last term – and this was an outing that posed more questions in relation to the Merseysiders’ defensive stability on their right-hand side.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold regularly inverting from right-back to form that double-pivot ahead of the back-three, the right-sided centre-back – often either Ibrahima Konaté or Joël Matip – tends to be left with a fair amount of space to defend. Tellingly, perhaps, both of Bayern’s first half goals saw them exploit that region of the pitch.

Gnabry halved the deficit on 32 minutes when he raced onto an excellent flighted pass between Matip and Alexander-Arnold by centre-back Kim Min-jae, who arrived from Napoli earlier this summer.

There looked, admittedly, a hint of offside but Gnabry did well to step inside Matip and beat Alisson with a cleverly reversed finish.

Less than 10 minutes later, a counter-attack saw Mathys Tel intelligently play Gnabry into a similar region and his square pass was swept home by the unmarked Sané.

Krätzig’s brilliant clincher did also come from the inside-right channel. However, with Joe Gomez by then at right-back, who doesn’t step into midfield, this was less about structural questions and more about the excellence of Matthijs de Ligt’s pass and the youngster’s first-time finish – plus, arguably, a slight lack of pressure on the ball.

There are evidently plenty of benefits to the Reds’ current set-up but it does feel like some honing is required in order to lessen the sense of vulnerability that persists in that right-hand channel. Bayern, admittedly, are likely one of the sides in world football most capable of exploiting any such chink in the armour, though.

The level of opposition was one of the many reasons why this felt like such a helpful test for the Reds, who were given pertinent and fresh challenges both on and off the ball. Encouragingly, they often came up with some pretty good answers, too.

Bayern recover well from sluggish start

Leroy Sané (third from left) of Bayern Munich celebrates with teammates after making it 2-2 in his side's 4-3 win over Liverpool at Singapore National Stadium, Singapore (Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images)

For the majority of the match, the German champions had the look of a side nearing the start of their competitive campaign.

They were somewhat caught cold by Liverpool and Gakpo for the opener but, from then on, they operated with an intensity and quality that caught the eye.

Perhaps, at times, that was more true when they were out of possession. Their press was sharp, purposeful and sometimes troublesome for the Reds, while Bayern also had their share of ropey moments in possession as they looked to build play.

Overall, the Bavarians looked menacing in a range of ways from several areas. They look both highly dynamic on turnovers and technically adept in tighter areas. Despite still seemingly being without a long-term No.9, as speculation around Harry Kane’s future continues – they seem set to be an engaging watch under Tuchel this season.

Midfield worries warranted?

Konrad Laimer of Bayern Munich and Luis Díaz of Liverpool during Bayern's 4-3 win at Singapore National Stadium, Singapore (Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images)

Tuchel spent a decent chunk of Tuesday’s pre-match press conference discussing how he feels Bayern don’t possess a natural ‘No.6’ in midfield – essentially a defensive midfielder who could play as a single-pivot, if necessary, and whose natural priority is to offer defensive protection.

Going off pre-season, they look set to primarily operate with a 4-2-3-1 which, with Tuchel’s observations in mind, feels a logical approach.

Somewhat like Liverpool’s right side, it could be seen as a case of confirmation bias, but Wednesday’s friendly did arguably highlight certain defensive deficiencies which stemmed from Bayern’s midfield.

Gakpo escaped the attentions of Konrad Laimer – one half of the midfield double-pivot – in the moments before the opener, for instance. Díaz, meanwhile, was able to advance into the box untracked prior to notching Liverpool’s third later in the contest.

Die Roten certainly look a very exciting outfit and – despite it now sounding somewhat contradictory – also a relatively rounded one. The absence of a genuinely proven No.9 and natural No.6, though, may count against them at certain key moments during the 2023-24 season.

It will be interesting, then, to see if those areas are addressed before the transfer window closes in a little under a month’s time.