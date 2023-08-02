South Africa 3-2 Italy: Brilliant Banyana Banyana finish off Italian humiliation

South Africa progressed to the Round of 16 at the 2023 World Cup after a thrilling 3-2 win over Italy in Wellington.

It was the Azzurre who started the best, and were rewarded for their lightning fast start with Arianna Caruso finishing a penalty won by the young, impressive Chiara Beccari.

One of the most bizarre moments of the competition played out to draw the Banyana Banyana level. Benedetta Orsi, making her competition debut, opted to play a no-look pass back to Francesca Durante, but the Italian custodian was nowhere to be seen as the ball trickled past her and into the open goal.

South African hope built as the game progressed and Hilda Magaia completed the turnaround finishing first time past Durante and challenging Italy's stat of being unbeaten when scoring the first goal in World Cup games.

Italy hit back though, and substitute Cristiana Girelli headed down a corner that was turned home by Caruso for her second of the game, with VAR dispelling the offside calls from the defending players in a ding-dong second half.

The game was not finished yet though, and South African footballing history was set to be made with Thembi Kgatlana finishing low underneath Durante to restore Desiree Ellis' side's lead.

Story of the match

Worries of a delay to kick off due to storms were brushed away at the Wellington Regional Stadium, the same venue that saw Italy dominated by a classy Sweden last time out.

Chiara Beccari was Italy's liveliest player in the opening stages and was brought down after 9 minutes on the edge of the box, the Colombian referee given no choice other than pointing to the spot.

With her first spot-kick for the national side, Arianna Caruso stepped up and sent her penalty into the bottom corner, giving South African custodian Kaylin Swart no chance, and putting one Italian foot in the Round of Sixteen.

South Africa came straight on the offensive from kick-off and stand-in captain Thembi Kgatlana thundered a drive just wide of Francesca Durante's uprights.

The Banyana Banyana worked the ball around the edge of the area well, which gave Robyn Moodaly the chance to volley at goal - the post getting in the way of a memorable goal on her World Cup debut.

Italy were in control of the game and were holding the ball in the central defensive conditions. World Cup debutant Benedetta Orsi played a no-look pass back to her goalkeeper but Durante was nowhere to be seen, the ball trickling into the Italian net despite the Azzurre being under little pressure, a bizarre moment that lacked quality and highlighted Italy's defensive frailties.

Looking for the perfect response, Beccari was once again involved as she headed a corner onto the post. Colombian referee Maria Carvajal stopped play as it looked as though the Sassuolo midfielder's header had come off a South African hand, but the check completed quickly with the decision to stay with the on-field decision of no penalty.

Set pieces looked key for the Europeans again as Caruso headed a long range free kick into the hands of Swart with the last real chance of the first half as the sides went in level at the break.

A fast Italian break early in the second half gave the effervescent Beccari space and time to pick out Valentina Giacinti but her attempt was cut out at source by the South Africa custodian.

Excitement in the stands peaked whenever Kgatlana was on the ball and she showed her skills cutting inside but only finishing into the side netting.

There was an urgency in Desiree Ellis' side's attacks and Jermaine Seoposenwe freed up some room with Durante equal to her eventual low drive.

An Italian corner was cleared off the line by Seoposenwe after an initial cross by Giacinti was blocked and put behind.

Italy had never lost their seven World Cup games that they scored first in, but that stat was set to be challenged. Kgatlana's pass cut through the Italian defence and found Hilda Magaia who found the net expertly to complete the turnaround and set South Africa on the verge of the knockout stages.

If it wasn't for Durante, Italy would have been three down with Kgatlana's free header needing to be saved superbly at full stretch just minutes after the second South Africa goal.

The game was really hotting up and an Italian corner was headed on by substitute Cristiana Girelli and onto the thigh of Caruso who turned home for what she thought would be her second of the game and after a lengthy VAR check, her thoughts were confirmed and Italy were set to progress through the groups.

Bongeka Gamede sent a flying header past the post from a corner as the country looking to progress to the knockouts looked to find a winner to make that dream a reality.

Goalscorer against Argentina Girelli had the perfect chance to confirm Italy's progression but her attempt was saved by Swart before getting countered, Durante being forced into a save with the game being played more like a basketball match in the closing stages.

With two minutes played in eleven of added time, South Africa broke and the ball was cut behind to Kgatlana who finished under Durante sparking wild celebrations from the South African contingent in Wellington, with the Banyana Banyana now set to progress.

Italy attacked straight from kick off, with Giacinti wriggling free but striking inches wide of the upright.

The Azzurre kept pressing in added time, but could not find a way and were on the wrong side of a giant killing with the African Cup of Nations champions progressing into the knockout stages for the first ever time.

Player of the match

Chiara Beccari (Italy)

The omnipresent 18 year old who was born in San Marino was the liveliest player on the pitch, despite her country getting surprisingly knocked out of the World Cup.

Her vision and style of play is one of an experienced campaigner, not a teenager who had only made two international appearances ahead of the tournament and fans of the Azzurre will no doubt be looking at her to play an important role in the future of Italian women's football.

She set up a fantastic style of link-up play between herself and Giacinti and was instrumental in the opening goal, winning the penalty that Caruso finished.