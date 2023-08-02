Argentina 0-2 Sweden: La Albiceleste victim to groupstage drama and Sweden's perfect record

A Rebecka Blomqvist header and Elin Rubensson penalty saw Sweden beat Argentina to secure Group G's top spot in the final game, as well as a flawless group stage record.

With their place in the RO 16 already sealed with the thrashing of Italy, they looked to face the USA in the next round. However, there was still all to play for elsewhere in the group.

After Friday's tense draw with South Africa,, Argentina were had to beat the Swedes as well as see a result elsewhere go their way.

Story of the match

Sweden had already sealed their place in the knockout stages, yet on this final matchday, a determined Argentina were set on slowing things down for their Scandinavian opposition.

The Argentinians needed to beat Sweden, as well as an Italian defeat against South Africa, to qualify for their first World Cup knockout stage. That said, Banyana Banyana could've taken second place.

Peter Gerhardsson's side had all but confirmed a top spot finish, yet Argentina weren't prepared to simply roll over. They limited Sweden's first real chance until the half hour mark.

A common weapon for Sweden had been set pieces, and this continued as Olivia Schough challenged goalkeeper Vanina Correa with a tempting corner on 26'. Argentina just diverted it over as the crowded keeper could breathe again - yet the aerial assault wasn't over.

Three minutes later saw Sweden shudder into gear and a smart Madelen Janogy touch released Sofia Jakobsson on the right. Her hanging cross evaded La Albiceleste but Schough could only head narrowly wide.

Argentina were strained again on 38' - this time looking to the medical staff. Florencia Bonsegundo was the latest name to be added to the extensive list of knee injuries in Women's football. She was replaced by Daiana Falfan and unfortunately looks to face an extensive spell on the sidelines.

A high ferocity spell saw out the first half. The result was also two Argentinian sprawled on the floor. Playing through the Swedish press, Mariana Larroquette took a stray knee to the lower back - while Romina Nunez was already falling.

Larroquette played on much to Argentinian relief. Another player withdrawing was certainly not what anyone in blue and white wanted.

Second half

The break saw Argentina bottom of the group, but a goal would change everything as South Africa and Italy shared the spoils in their game. Second place could be snatched, while a qualified (yet much rotated) Sweden were slightly disjointed. However, with Swedish quality ever present, being competitive simply wouldn't do for Argentina.

Their offensive edge needed to be sharper, especially if South Africa took the lead in the other game.

The second period began with controlled Swedish possession. That said, Estefania Banini looked to be the South American's best attacking outlet under the pressure. With Larroquette isolated, she carved out a half chance skipping past three challenges. However, her shot from range was weak - not challenging goalkeeper Jennifer Falk at all on 56 minutes.

The hour mark saw continued inroads as Jennifer Falk had to punch away a cross. However, then came a switch - a testament to Swedish quality as they took the lead. Right winger Jakobssen was found by Hannah Bennison and the former's fine cross picked out an unmarked Rebecka Blomqvist who nodded home on 66 minutes.

In even more frustrating fashion for Argentina, an unwelcome update came from the other Group G game. South Africa had turned it around in Wellington before Italy then replied. It was ultimately more drama than this game - a horrific affair for the Argentinian bench no doubt, as the news seeped through.

After this, Argentina just couldn't make the most of limited chances and a late flurry in both group games saw their elimination again confirmed. Towards the end, Sweden just wouldn't let them out and ultimately forced a penalty.

A free-kick was nodded wide, but the penalty was awarded as Gabriela Chavez overtly grappled Blomqvist to the floor. Substitute Elin Rubensson stepped up and slotted home from the spot - continuing Sweden's cruising course into the knockouts.

In the other dramatic fixture, South Africa clinched second spot in last gasp fashion. Scoring in the second of 11 added minutes, Thembi Kgatlana got the goal as attention moved from Argentina to who took second.

Player of the match

Sofia Jakobssen

With this win and an unbeaten group run confirmed, Sweden were always going to have a player of the game. At points, it was a close run decision.

Rebecka Blomqvist obviously opened the scoring. Madelen Janogy too, was electric in her offensive dribbling ability. However, Sofia Jakobssen takes it - her wing play on the right was all too much for Argentina and as Sweden needed that slither of quality against a determined side - the right winger came up with the complimentary goods.

