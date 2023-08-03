South Korea 1-1 Germany: Underwhelming two-time world champions out at the group stages

As Group H drew the early tournament stages to a close, Germany drew 1-1 with South Korea - ending their World Cup prematurely. For the Frauenteam, they had never finished lower than the quarter final stage.

South Korea took an early lead with So-Hyun Cho's cool slotted finish on six minutes before Germany's talismanic Alexandra Popp equalised with a fine header on 42'.

Instrumentally, on the other side of the group, Morocco beat Colombia 1-0 as both sides sealed progression in final matchday drama.

Morocco are set to face France in the RO 16, while Colombia look ahead to Jamaica.

Story of the match

Despite defeat to Colombia, Germany were still positioned to progress coming into this one. All the Frauenteam needed to do was match Morocco's result against Colombia in the other group game. If Colombia won, the Germans would go top.

South Korea's chances of progression were mightily slim. However, the Taegeuk Ladies flew out of the starting blocks.

A mere three minutes in, So-Yun Ji split the defence and 16-year-old Casey Phair was in behind. Merle Frohms made herself big though, and denied an historic strike - palming well on to the post.

This was no flash in the pan from the South Koreans and just three minutes later, it was 1-0 to the underdogs. Young-Ju Lee put through an excellent pass and So-Hyun Cho was clear. Frohms came out but the Tottenham midfielder slid coolly into the bottom left to stun Germany.

Embed from Getty Images

It was a seriously early blow - yet Germany quickly regrouped and hunted for an equaliser. Alexandra Popp and Lea Schüller led from the front - linking up to play in Klara Bühl. Fortunately for South Korea, the winger could only drag her shot wide of the left post.

Undeterred, another Germany chance arrived on 15'. Svenja Huth delivered a deep cross from the right but Bühl just couldn't get over the header at the back post.

The half hour mark reflected an admittedly quiet spell. If results stayed the same at this point (0-0 in the other game) Morocco would qualify instead of the Germans. This, a baffling fact considering the Moroccans 6-0 defeat to Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side on MD1.

The attacking pair of Schüller and Popp had been quiet. Schüller was isolated with only eight touches of the football - that was the fewest of any of the 22 starters. However, where her strike partner struggled, Alexandra Popp rose to occasion (and the header) to level things up on 42 minutes.

Again, Svenja Huth proved to be an offensive asset. Her fine delivery on the right was perfect for the head of Popp, who put the ball back across into the right side of the goal. Goalkeeper Jung-Mi Kim had no chance, being firmly rooted.

Now, at the break, Germany went back into the changing rooms thinking this leveller had done enough to get them through. However, in the other game - Morocco took the lead with a penalty-rebound skirmish from Anissa Lahmari. This meant that Colombia and Morocco were going through. A big half was very much required from the Popp-powered Germans.

Second half

South Korea got the second half underway but instantly Germany were back in the ascendency - their intentions clear.

Alexandra Popp looked to continue her personal momentum on the other side of the break, yet had German hearts in mouths as she lay in a heap after an aerial collision with Hye-Ri Kim. It's safe to say there was a collective sigh of relief when the forward got back to her feet to shake off the knock.

Popp had the ball in the net on 57 minutes, and again was back on the floor. An early dinked ball from Sara Däbritz was looped on by Lea Schüller's agile scorpion-flick. Popp nodded home and bundled into the keeper, yet was adjudged offside by VAR.

In effectively the next phase of play, Popp was flying towards goal again - however, her frustration continued as her bullet header clattered off the crossbar. Time was trickling away from the two-time World Cup winners.

If anyone was going to get the goal, it was going to be Popp - and she was involved again on 74 minutes. She took up a good position and latched on to a cross from the right but just couldn't direct her header away from the waiting Jung-Mi Kim in the Korea net.

In the final ten minutes, Germany just couldn't get through the South Korean back line. The score in the other game didn't change and with those two going through, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg looked more and more to be the first manager to fail to get Germany through the World Cup group stage.

Alternatively, as Colin Bell's side dealt with Popp and co., they looked to leave the tournament on a high. However, their efforts to slow things down led to just the nine minutes of added time to navigate.

Even in the stoppages there were stoppages, as the South Koreans did everything in their power to halt their opposition. There was one final chance, though. Sydney Lohmann was brilliant since her entrance from the bench and she did well to drive at the defence.

Now into 12 minutes, she made the space and fired at goal. With Kim nowhere near, the ball whizzed narrowly over - away with the German World Cup hopes it seemed.

The final whistle had sounded in the Colombia Morocco game as the nine minutes eventually evolved into 15. Germany had exhausted their options as Korea stayed strong - it ended 1-1 with the former champions suffering a shock exit.

Player of the match

An outstanding lead in a sub-par cast, even in defeat, Alexandra Popp needs an honourable mention. It was an all action performance from the forward, as she took responsibility in Germany's quiet spell - got one back, and even off the ball, her work was tireless.

Gifted with a steely (and albeit intimidating) determination, Popp led her team with bruising physicality, a deadly finish, and a restless hunting of the ball. I'm sure many a player in that defeated dressing room would've been avoiding their goal scorer's gaze.

With all of her positives considered though, Germany didn't breach the South Korean defence when it ultimately really mattered. That, in large part is down to that back four - led by captain Hye-Ri Kim.

South Korea were a determined unit, effective in the art of managing the clock as well as the stop-start tempo of the game. Colin Bell's side frustrated Germany and despite leaving without a win - have given themselves a match to build off of in future. After throwing herself everywhere, even risking a head injury - captain Hye-Ri Kim is the poster figure for a defiant team outing.