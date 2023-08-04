Swansea City vs Birmingham City: Championship Preview, Gameweek 1, 2023/24

The EFL Championship is known for being wide open every year, with one surprise package emerging from the crowd to stake a serious claim for promotion.

This year, it seems impossible to look past the three relegated teams from the Premier League, with Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton all maintaining strong squads, thus becoming likely candidates for an immediate return to the big time. However, many Championship teams are going about their business under the radar. Dark horses that haven't been mentioned for promotion, but could be in the mix.

Swansea City and Birmingham City are two clubs that could fit this criteria. Both the Swans and the Blues have been stuck in the Championship for some time now, with Swansea often fighting for the play-offs, and Birmingham fighting to keep their heads above water.

Both Michael Duff and John Eustace are promising young managers, having both been involved in the EFL during their playing careers for many years. Both teams will have similar aspirations going into this season, so this early clash will be interesting to observe.

Team news

Michael Duff has minor injury concerns ahead of Swansea's first outing this season, with Joe Allen and Josh Ginnelly still recovering from pre-existing issues.

John Eustace has a few fitness worries, with new signing Ethan Laird set to miss out after missing last weekend's friendly loss to Peterborough United.

Other new faces Lee Buchanan and Koji Miyoshi lack sufficient match fitness to be available for Saturday, with youngster George Hall also likely to be absent with the midfielder still recovering from an injury picked up last season.

Predicted lineups

Swansea City

Fisher, Key, Cabango, Darling, Wood, Grimes, Fulton, Abdulai, Ntcham, Yates, Piroe

Birmingham City

Ruddy, Sanderson, M Roberts, Long, Longelo, Bielik, Bacuna, Dembele, T Roberts, Anderson, Hogan

Ones to watch

Joël Piroe

The impressive talent of Joël Piroe is there for everybody to see, scoring 20 goals in all competitions last season.

The Dutchman has attracted interest from numerous clubs in England, yet Piroe remains a Swansea player going into the start of the season. The striker excels in his all-round game, with manager Duff set to employ a more direct style of football than his predecessor, Russell Martin.

Whatever system Swansea look to play, Piroe will be their most dangerous threat because of his form last season and the technical ability Birmingham must stifle should they leave Wales with a positive result.

Tyler Roberts

Having joined Birmingham from Leeds this summer for a reported £500k, Tyler Roberts is the perfect acquisition for Blues.

The 24-year-old still has so much to give, having played over 100 games for Leeds, 51 of which came in the Premier League. Roberts will go straight into the starting eleven, looking to make a mark in the country he represents on the opening day.

A lively striker with bags of pace and stamina, Roberts will be desperate to score a debut goal.

Previous meetings

11 goals were scored over the two meetings last season, with seven coming in a 4-3 win for Birmingham in Wales. A 97th-minute header from Auston Trusty got Blues the win back in February, with the 2-2 draw at St Andrews in November seeing Troy Deeney equalise for Birmingham in the 89th minute.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Swansea.com stadium, home of Swansea City.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 15:00 BST, and the match referee will be James Linington.

How can I watch?

Unfortunately, the game is not available to watch in the UK. Fans worldwide can listen to the game via either club website, for a price of £2.50 or a £4.49 monthly pass. Match highlights will be available shortly after the full-time whistle.